Jimmy Kimmel even roped Ben Affleck into his Matt Damon trolling at the Oscars

Guess what, Anne Hathaway and James Franco? Your stint hosting the Oscars in 2011 is no longer the most embarrassing moment in Academy Awards history. That honor now goes to everyone involved with Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announcing La La Land as the winner of the best picture award, rather than the actual winner, Moonlight.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bonnie and Clyde, Beatty and Dunaway presented the Oscar for best picture. Beatty opened the envelope, looked at the card, then started rummaging around for another piece of paper. The audience laughed, thinking he was joking around, and Dunaway even urged him to get on with it and name the winner. He handed Dunaway the envelope, and she declared that La La Land won.

Watch moment Warren Beatty appears to take a second look inside envelope for Best Picture. #Oscars https://t.co/okqF3W9eBX pic.twitter.com/WtTf20ot4V — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

The La La Land team came up onstage and the producers had enough time to thank several people before the error was realized — Beatty and Dunaway had announced the wrong movie, and Moonlight was the real winner. After having to be told several times "this is not a joke," the audience whooped and cheered, host Jimmy Kimmel tried to smooth things over, and Beatty explained that the card he was given had said "Emma Stone" and "La La Land" and he "wasn't trying to be funny."