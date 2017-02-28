Stephen Colbert's Cartoon Trump performs President Trump's White House Correspondents' Dinner jokes

On Monday, President Trump teased parts of his big speech before Congress on Tuesday, including his plan to replace ObamaCare, Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show, lingering on the part where Trump insists that "nobody knew that health care could be so complicated."

"I can think of one guy — tall, big smile, used to sit in your chair," Colbert reminded Trump. "It's just that you didn't know, okay? That's like if I performed open-heart surgery tomorrow and said, 'Wow, nobody said it would be so wet in here.'" Trump warmed up for Tuesday's speech on Friday at CPAC, where he strongly denounced anonymous sources and leaks. Trump urged people to say any criticism they have of him to his face, and Colbert accepted the challenge.

Trump's war on leakers has trickled down to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who is apparently now spot-checking his staff's phones for evidence of unauthorized press contact. "He knows for a fact there's one guy in the White House who keeps sending out unhinged tweets at 3 a.m.," Colbert joked. "It's nuts. He's gotta find him."