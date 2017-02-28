Samsung heir apparent to be indicted on bribery, embezzlement charges

The Trump administration's war on the news media hit a new low on Friday when Press Secretary Sean Spicer excluded The New York Times, CNN, the Los Angels Times, and BuzzFeed from a press gaggle, Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show, though "BuzzFeed was excluded because Spicer didn't like the answer he got for 'Which Gilmore Girl are you?' Such a Lorelai." That followed President Trump's heated critique of the press at CPAC. "And the root of all this conflict is that Donald Trump calls any story he doesn't like 'fake news.'" That irritates the news media, but do you know who else finds it galling? Jon Stewart. He popped out from underneath Colbert's desk to say so.

"Jon, you miss it, don't you?" Colbert asked, after Stewart said he had dug a tunnel from his farm to Colbert's desk. "Yes, I miss it!" he said. "Stephen, I spend the whole day yelling about Trump to the animals." But Stewart was always as much a media critic as a political satirist. "Trump lies more in one press conference than CNN does in a year, and this is coming from a guy who, as you know, hates CNN," he reminded everyone. He insisted that Trump lies on purpose, explaining to a skeptical Colbert that we can know this "because he constantly says the phrase 'Believe me.' Nobody says 'Believe me' unless they are lying." He played a clip of Trump saying "Believe me" a very large number of times.