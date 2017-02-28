Did Trump forget that America has 4 female governors?

On his show Monday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused Bill Nye the Science Guy of "doing a grave disservice to science" by shutting down skepticism over climate change, thus restricting debate. Nye, who recently got his own Netflix show, suggested during a Facebook live event Monday that climate change skeptics "suffer from the psychological delusion of cognitive dissonance" because they refuse to accept the evidence.

Carlson argued the "essence of science is extreme skepticism," and he claimed the degree to which human activity has contributed to climate change remains "an open question." Nye tried to explain it was actually a settled matter, only for Carlson to continuously cut in. "This is how long it takes you to interrupt me," Nye said, holding up his phone. "It takes you quite a bit less than six seconds."

Finally, Nye managed to tell Carlson the climate would be "like it was in 1750" were it not for human activity. Nye noted if humans had not accelerated the rate of climate change, "you could not grow wine-worthy grapes in Britain as you can today" and the "use of pesticides in the Midwest would not be increasing."

“So much of this you don't know. You pretend that you know, but you don’t know, and you bully people who ask question ... I'm open-minded, you are not," Carlson said, declaring the interview over.

