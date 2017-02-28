Trump to Congress: 'We are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil'

President Trump opened his address to Congress Tuesday night by denouncing the recent string of bomb threats to Jewish community centers, the toppling of gravestones at Jewish cemeteries, and the murder of an Indian immigrant last week in Kansas City.

"While we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms," Trump said. He did not go into great detail about the shooting of three people in Kansas City on Wednesday, which left 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer at a local Garmin plant, dead. A 51-year-old white man, Adam Purinton, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder; a bartender at Austins Bar and Grill said Purinton used "racial slurs" before he allegedly shot the men. It was the first time Trump has commented on the shooting, which has caused outrage in both the U.S. and India. Catherine Garcia