President Trump doubles down on travel ban in address to Congress

President Trump called anything short of his travel ban on seven majority-Muslim countries "reckless" when addressing Congress on Tuesday evening. "It is not compassionate, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur," Trump said to cheers from the Republican half of the room.

While Trump did not get into the specifics, he vowed that "we will shortly take new steps to keep us safe," an apparent reference to a new version of his travel ban, which the White House is expected to implement as soon as Wednesday.

"Those given the high honor of admission to the United States should support this country and love its people and its values," Trump told Congress. "We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside America." Jeva Lange