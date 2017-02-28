Trump tells Congress 'I believe that real and positive immigration reform is possible'

President Trump vowed a reform of "our system of legal immigration" in his address to Congress on Tuesday evening. "Nations around the world — like Canada, Australia, and many others — have a merit-based immigration system. It is a basic principle that those seeking to enter a country ought to be able to support themselves financially," Trump said. "Yet, in America, we do not enforce this rule, straining the very public resources that our poorest citizens rely upon."
Without going into specifics, Trump added that "switching away from this current system of lower-skilled immigration, and instead adopting a merit-based system, will have many benefits: It will save countless dollars, raise workers' wages, and help struggling families — including immigrant families — enter the middle class."
"I believe that real and positive immigration reform is possible, as long as we focus on the following goals: to improve jobs and wages for Americans, to strengthen our nation's security, and to restore respect for our laws," Trump said. Jeva Lange
Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear led the Democratic response to President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night. "Real leaders don't spread derision and division," Beshear said. "Real leaders strengthen. They unify... and they offer real solutions instead of ultimatums and blame."
Beshear also pushed a defense of the Affordable Care Act, warning that "so far, every Republican idea to replace [the ACA] would reduce the number of Americans covered."
The choice to have Beshear lead the response was a strategic one, as the former governor hails from a deep red state that heavily backed Trump over Hillary Clinton in the election. Others found the "old fashioned" governor to be an odd choice: "Kinda wondering why [Democrats] couldn't come up with one of their current [governors] to do this," tweeted The Washington Post's Charles Lane. Jeva Lange
Carryn Owens, the widow of Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, received a long, emotional standing ovation when she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump in his address to Congress on Tuesday night. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero — battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said.
Owens was killed last month in a controversial covert mission in Yemen that Trump has labeled "successful." But after Owens' father raised questions about how the Trump administration handled the mission, the president passed off blame for the soldier's death to his own military generals.
On Tuesday, Trump told Congress: "I just spoke to Gen. Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, 'Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.' Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity."
Watch the powerful standing ovation below. Jeva Lange
Calling ObamaCare a "disaster," President Trump on Tuesday night outlined the steps he believes Democrats and Republicans should take to "create a better health care system for all Americans."
The plan must "ensure that Americans with pre-existing conditions have access to coverage," he said, and people should have the ability to "purchase their own coverage, through the use of tax credits and expanded health savings accounts." Governors will need to be given the "resources and flexibility they need with Medicaid to make sure no one is left out," he continued, and legal reforms must be implemented that "protect patients and doctors from unnecessary costs that drive up the price of insurance." He also believes the "time has come to give Americans the freedom to purchase health insurance across state lines — creating a truly competitive national marketplace that will bring costs way down and provide far better care."
Trump called on both parties to "get together and unite for the good of our country and for the good of the American people," saying that citizens "deserve this, and so much more." Catherine Garcia
President Trump earned cold silences and thumbs down gestures from Democrats during his address to Congress on Tuesday evening, but the dissent turned to boos and hisses when the president announced the creation of a new office, VOICE, the "Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement."
"We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media and silenced by special interests," Trump said.
VOICE was first announced earlier this month. The New York Times wrote that the office "will provide victims with information about defendants' immigration status and whether they are in jail. Significantly, funding for the office comes from reallocating 'any and all resources that are currently used to advocate on behalf of illegal aliens' by Immigration and Customs Enforcement." Jeva Lange
President Trump claimed during his address to Congress Tuesday that there are 94 million Americans out of the labor force, a number that experts say is misleading. As Politico's Michael Grunwald points out, "the vast majority of them are seniors, students, and the disabled," not the unemployed.
A PolitiFact article from August 31, 2015, also shows that Trump has been making a similar claim for some time. While speaking with Sarah Palin, Trump said that "93 million people" are out of work. "They look for jobs, they give up, and all of a sudden, statistically, they're considered unemployed." Trump's press office did not respond to PolitiFact's request for insight into where he got that number, but they had an idea that it came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reported that in July 2015, 92 to 93 million members of the civilian, non-institutionalized population over the age of 16 were not in the labor force. That, however, includes high schoolers who are at least 16, college and grad school students, people with disabilities who are unable to work, stay-at-home parents, and people living off of investments. PolitiFact found that out of those 16 and up classified as "not in the labor force," 9.7 million were between the ages of 16 and 19, while 37.8 million were older than 65. The official number of unemployed Americans at the time was 8.3 million. Catherine Garcia
President Trump called anything short of his travel ban on seven majority-Muslim countries "reckless" when addressing Congress on Tuesday evening. "It is not compassionate, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur," Trump said to cheers from the Republican half of the room.
While Trump did not get into the specifics, he vowed that "we will shortly take new steps to keep us safe," an apparent reference to a new version of his travel ban, which the White House is expected to implement as soon as Wednesday.
"Those given the high honor of admission to the United States should support this country and love its people and its values," Trump told Congress. "We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside America." Jeva Lange
President Trump opened his address to Congress Tuesday night by denouncing the recent string of bomb threats to Jewish community centers, the toppling of gravestones at Jewish cemeteries, and the murder of an Indian immigrant last week in Kansas City.
"While we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms," Trump said. He did not go into great detail about the shooting of three people in Kansas City on Wednesday, which left 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer at a local Garmin plant, dead. A 51-year-old white man, Adam Purinton, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder; a bartender at Austins Bar and Grill said Purinton used "racial slurs" before he allegedly shot the men. It was the first time Trump has commented on the shooting, which has caused outrage in both the U.S. and India. Catherine Garcia