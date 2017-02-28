Trump calls on Democrats and Republicans to come up with a 'better' health care system

Calling ObamaCare a "disaster," President Trump on Tuesday night outlined the steps he believes Democrats and Republicans should take to "create a better health care system for all Americans."

The plan must "ensure that Americans with pre-existing conditions have access to coverage," he said, and people should have the ability to "purchase their own coverage, through the use of tax credits and expanded health savings accounts." Governors will need to be given the "resources and flexibility they need with Medicaid to make sure no one is left out," he continued, and legal reforms must be implemented that "protect patients and doctors from unnecessary costs that drive up the price of insurance." He also believes the "time has come to give Americans the freedom to purchase health insurance across state lines — creating a truly competitive national marketplace that will bring costs way down and provide far better care."

Trump called on both parties to "get together and unite for the good of our country and for the good of the American people," saying that citizens "deserve this, and so much more." Catherine Garcia