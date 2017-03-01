Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross wore custom $600 slippers to Trump's big speech

There's no reason you can't make a statement through what you wear to a presidential address to a joint session of Congress. The female Democrats in Congress, for example, showed up wearing white on Tuesday night to commemorate the suffragettes, or early 20th century women's rights and voting advocates, and to make a fashionable stand for women's rights under President Trump. Other lawmakers wore blue ribbons to support the ACLU. It's not clear what statement Wilbur Ross, Trump's brand new commerce secretary, was trying to make with his choice of footwear, but a good guess would be "I'm a 79-year-old billionaire and I don't care what you think," mixed with a dash of professional pride.

newly-confirmed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross wore a pair of slippers to Trump's address, which is a very cute old man thing to do pic.twitter.com/E7zyFfgBoQ — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 1, 2017

These weren't just any off-the-shelf black slippers, though. As The Huffington Post's Christina Wilkie notes, they have the Commerce Department logo emblazoned on the top — pretty impressive, given that he wasn't confirmed until Monday night — and they appear to be quite costly:

Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross wore $600 slippers by Palm Beach @Stubbs_Wootton, with a custom Commerce Dept logo, to Trump’s speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/Be0apnEUkx — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 1, 2017

Slippers aren't necessarily inappropriate footwear for a speech that ended after 10 p.m., it should be noted, especially if you've been eligible for Medicare for 14 years. Peter Weber