Vicente Fox trolls Trump during his address to Congress

For CNN commentator Van Jones, during a tribute to the wife of a slain Navy SEAL at Tuesday night's address to Congress, Donald Trump "became president of the United States in that moment. Period."

William "Ryan" Owens was killed in January during a raid in Yemen that Trump and his administration have called a success. His widow, Carryn Owens, received a sustained standing ovation after Trump acknowledged both her and her husband, and Jones viewed this as pivotal, saying that "there are a lot of people who have a lot of reason to be frustrated with him, to be fearful of him, to be mad at him, but that was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics, period."