Alicia Keys and Jimmy Fallon face off in an unfair test of musical impressions

Stephen Colbert stayed up late on Tuesday for one reason: so he didn't have to wait a full day to rip on President Trump's address to Congress.

In a live monologue on The Late Show, Colbert covered everything from Trump being caught on camera mouthing the words to his speech while in a limo to Democrats wearing white to the address in honor of women's suffrage "while the Republicans were white in honor of who elected them." Colbert had his fingers crossed that there was a "chance there's a mistake and Moonlight is the president," and he became filled with hope when he heard Trump boast about a hiring freeze of non-military and non-essential federal workers, asking, "So, Kellyanne Conway is out?"