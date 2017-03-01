Accountants involved with Oscar Best Picture mix-up won't work the show again

While they will remain partners with the firm, the two PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants involved with the Best Picture mishap during the Oscars will never work the awards ceremony again.

The decision was announced Wednesday by Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. PwC has partnered with the Academy for 83 years, and in an attempt to smooth things over and keep that relationship afloat, U.S. chairman and senior partner Tim Ryan is still in Los Angeles, and has offered to meet with any of the 54 members of the board of governors who wish to speak with him, The Hollywood Reporter says.

On Monday, PwC said Brian Cullinan "mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner" Martha Ruiz. Cullinan was also told not to use social media during the ceremony, but just moments before giving the wrong envelope to Beatty and Dunaway, he tweeted a photo of actress Emma Stone, People reports. Catherine Garcia