White House aides instructed to preserve Russia-related materials

In a memo sent to White House staffers on Tuesday, lawyers ordered them to preserve any materials they might have that involve contacts between President Trump's administration or his campaign and transition teams and Russian government officials or their associates, three administration officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Several of Trump's advisers have been linked to Russia, and intelligence agencies have determined that Russia hacked Democratic groups in order to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election. Congressional aides have said they do not know of any materials being destroyed, and a White House spokesperson said they are "simply taking proactive steps" and any accusations of ties between Trump and Russia are "false and politically motivated attacks." Last week, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said there is "real concern that some in the administration may try to cover up its ties to Russia by deleting emails, texts, and other records that could shine a light on those connections." Catherine Garcia
In a letter to the Senate Finance Committee sent Wednesday, seven Democratic senators asked that the panel review President Trump's tax returns, urging chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) to request documents from the U.S. Treasury that would shed light on his financials and any conflicts of interest.
Trump refuses to release his tax returns, claiming he is under audit and has been told not to share any forms. Democrats say that those documents could show if Trump's business dealings pose any conflicts of interest, and lawmakers should be able to review them and then decide if they can be released to the public, Reuters reports.
On Thursday, Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to send a similar bipartisan letter, signed by 140 Democrats and Republicans, to Hatch and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady. Hatch and Brady already responded to the letter from the Senate, saying Democrats are asking for something that is an "abuse of the tax-writing committees' statutory authority," and it would set "a dangerous precedent." Catherine Garcia
While they will remain partners with the firm, the two PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants involved with the Best Picture mishap during the Oscars will never work the awards ceremony again.
The decision was announced Wednesday by Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. PwC has partnered with the Academy for 83 years, and in an attempt to smooth things over and keep that relationship afloat, U.S. chairman and senior partner Tim Ryan is still in Los Angeles, and has offered to meet with any of the 54 members of the board of governors who wish to speak with him, The Hollywood Reporter says.
On Monday, PwC said Brian Cullinan "mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner" Martha Ruiz. Cullinan was also told not to use social media during the ceremony, but just moments before giving the wrong envelope to Beatty and Dunaway, he tweeted a photo of actress Emma Stone, People reports. Catherine Garcia
The director of the forthcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast movie announced Wednesday that his film will feature Disney's first-ever "exclusively gay moment," Pacific Standard reports. "By representing same-sex attraction in this short but explicitly gay scene, the studio is sending out a message that this is normal and natural — and this is a message that will be heard in every country of the world, even countries where it's still socially unacceptable or even illegal to be gay," wrote Attitude editor-in-chief Matt Cain, who published the interview with director Bill Condon.
Not everyone is excited about the "watershed" scene, though. The "gay moment" belongs to the character of LeFou, whose name means "the fool" in French and who exists in the original animated film mostly to make jokes. "'Disney is making history.' By making the comic relief character gay? Don't waste my time," tweeted writer Philip Ellis.
But Disney might have more gay characters coming soon: Moana director Ron Clements has confirmed the "possibility" of a future LGBT Disney princess. Jeva Lange
If you're reading this from Antarctica, you're going to want to take off your coat. You'll probably want to change into a T-shirt and shorts, too. Heck, don a pair of flip-flops while you're at it — it's a sweltering 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit on the planet's southernmost continent today, Reuters reports.
To put that in perspective: At the time of publication, it is the same temperature in Cairo, Egypt.
Antarctica's record temperature was recorded at an Argentine research base, which sits at the northern tip of the continent's peninsula. The heat record for anywhere south of 60 degrees latitude is 67.6 degrees, recorded Jan. 30, 1982, on Signy Island in the southern Atlantic Ocean. The warmest it's ever been on the Antarctic plateau above 8,202 feet is 19 degrees, in 1980.
Antarctica more often sets the other kind of record: The coldest temperature on Earth was 128.6 degrees below zero, recorded at Vostok station in central Antarctica in 1983. Jeva Lange
Al Qaeda is using White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon to recruit potential terrorists to its cause, ThinkProgress reports. The latest issue of the al Qaeda-affiliated newspaper Al Masra features a large photo of Bannon and refers to comments he has made against Islam.
"Congrats #SteveBannon for being [the] lead story with [the] headline 'the war is with Islam as religion,'" Dr. Elisabeth Kendall, a senior research fellow in Arabic and Islamic Studies at Oxford University, sarcastically tweeted.
Al Qaeda is using Steve Bannon for recruiting https://t.co/PyE2jdZxVl pic.twitter.com/VOoN1oWgcW
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 1, 2017
Experts have criticized the Trump administration for helping to create radical propaganda. "If you are serious about defeating ISIS, the last thing you want to do is portray the fight as Islam vs. the West," ISIS: A History author Fawaz Gerges told CNN.
On Tuesday, President Trump's national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, argued that the president should not use the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism" or "radical Islam" in his address to Congress on Tuesday night but was overruled. McMaster considers the term "unhelpful," according to reports.
"Trump has created an upsurge in militant jihadist attention on America — it was previously on America but also on many other targets like Shiites in Yemen, Iraq, and even Syria — but this has really refocused attention on America itself," Kendall told ThinkProgress. Jeva Lange
The Office of Management and Budget is deciding how best to gouge the Environmental Protection Agency's budget, a result of President Trump's proposal to increase defense spending while cutting back on discretionary spending elsewhere, The Washington Post reports. While the specific decisions are not yet final, the Office of Management and Budget is reportedly looking to reduce EPA staff by one-fifth in the first year, from 15,000 to 12,000, and to possibly cut the agency's Office of Research and Development by as much as 42 percent, multiple officials briefed on the plans revealed.
"These cuts, if enacted by Congress, will rip the heart and soul out of the national air pollution control program and jeopardize the health and welfare of tens of millions of people around the country," said S. William Becker, the executive director of the National Association of Clean Air Agencies.
The government is also reportedly looking at eliminating projects that clean up environmental contamination at former industrial sites; axing a national system for recording hazardous waste; and doing away with the Energy Star energy efficiency program, climate change initiatives, and funding for Alaskan native villages.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt warned Tuesday that nothing is yet set in stone. "What's important for us is to educate OMB on what the priorities of the agency are, from water infrastructure to Superfund, providing some of those tangible benefits to our citizens, while at the same time making sure that we reallocate, re-prioritize in our agency to do regulatory reform to get back within the bounds of Congress," Pruitt said. Jeva Lange
The oldest known fossil on Earth could be the key to discovering alien life, researchers believe. The newfound microscopic bacteria unearthed in a rock formation in Quebec, Canada, would have lived in hot ocean vents 4.2 billion years ago — vents that also existed during the same period in the oceans of Mars.
The bacteria is "the strongest evidence yet that similar organisms could also have evolved on Mars, which at the time still had oceans and an atmosphere, and was being bombarded by comets which probably brought the building blocks of life to Earth," The Telegraph writes.
Woah! Oldest fossil ever found on Earth shows alien life on Mars is likelyhttps://t.co/REwO1uglKV
via @Telegraph pic.twitter.com/uQ4zMnUXtB
— Peter Hoskins (@PeterHoskinsTV) March 1, 2017
Notably, scientists now have an idea of what to be looking for on the Red Planet. "Early Mars and early Earth are very similar places, so we may expect to find life on both planets at this time," said Matthew Dodd, who is working on the study that is being co-funded by NASA. "We know that life managed to get a foothold and evolve rapidly on Earth. So if we have life evolving in hydrothermal vent systems maybe even 4.2 billion years ago when both planets had liquid water on their surface, then we would expect both planets to develop early life."
Before the primordial tube-like bacteria was discovered in Canada, the oldest known fossil on Earth was 3.4 billion years old, and with it scientists estimated that life started on our planet 3.7 billion years ago. The Quebec discovery pushes that date further back, with life now estimated to have begun as early as 4.5 billion years ago — a mere 100 million years after the Earth was formed.
"It's indeed possible that life started on Mars as well as the Earth, but then fizzled out — maybe leaving some traces that we will discover from future probes," said Astronomer Royal Sir Martin Rees. Read more about the exciting discovery at The Telegraph. Jeva Lange