The dishwasher at one of the world's best restaurants is now its co-owner

Ali Sonko started the day as a dishwasher at Copenhagen's Noma restaurant, and ended it as co-owner.
Longtime dishwasher Ali Sonko named partner of Noma #kitchenconfidential #SXSW #sunshine #summer #streetfood #NoRes… pic.twitter.com/QsYYKYK4Vi
— Scarlet Richardson (@cookingscarlet) February 27, 2017
Sonko, a 62-year-old father of 12 who moved to Denmark from Gambia 34 years ago, has been with Noma — named the best in the world four times by Restaurant magazine — since it opened in 2003. Noma is moving to a new location and opening as an urban farm, and during a party to celebrate the occasion, chef René Redzepi announced Sonko's new role. He was rewarded for his hard work and dedication, and Redzepi said it was "one of the happiest moments of my time at Noma" when he told Sonko the news.
It came as a major shock. "I cannot describe how happy I am to work here," Sonko told the Danish website BT. "These are the best people to work with and I am good friends with everyone. They show enormous respect towards me and no matter what I say or ask them, they are there for me." Redzepi also made two other employees partners in the business — the restaurant's service director and its manager. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's plan to build a southern border wall has hit a snag, with the Department of Homeland Security only able to come up with enough money to cover two miles of fencing, Reuters reports.
Looking at a document prepared by DHS and given to congressional budget staff last week, Reuters found that the agency has identified just $20 million that can be re-directed to the project — $5 million from a fence project that came in under budget in Naco, Arizona, and $15 million from a stalled project to install cameras on top of trucks along the border. The White House has said the wall would be financed using "existing funds and resources" from DHS, but so far, there's just enough to pay for a few contracts for wall prototypes; as Reuters previously reported, it's estimated the entire project would cost $21.6 billion, at $9.3 million per mile of fence and $17.8 million per mile of wall.
In order to move forward, Trump will need to convince Congress to appropriate funds. He pledged during his campaign that he would make Mexico pay for a wall along the southern border, then announced the U.S. would foot the bill, with Mexico reimbursing taxpayers later. Catherine Garcia
In response to a Washington Post report published Wednesday about two meetings he had last year with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Attorney General Jeff Sessions released a statement late in the night, saying he "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign."
Sessions went on to say he has "no idea what this allegation is about. It is false." A spokeswoman for Sessions told The Post that when Sessions said during his confirmation hearing in January that he did not communicate with any Russians before the presidential election, he was not being misleading. When he met with Sergey Kislyak, Sessions was a senator, she continued, and the question was about "communications between Russia and the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee."
Several Democrats, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), are calling on Sessions to resign. Catherine Garcia
Saying that he "lied under oath during his confirmation hearing before the Senate," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday night called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign.
The Washington Post published an article earlier in the evening that detailed two meetings Sessions had last year with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during Donald Trump's presidential campaign. At the time, Sessions was a Republican senator from Alabama and one of Trump's top foreign policy advisers; during his attorney general confirmation hearing in January, Sessions said he was "called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians." Pelosi said "we now know that statement is false," and Sessions "has never had the credibility to oversee the FBI investigation of senior Trump officials' ties to the Russians. That is why Democrats have consistently called for Sessions to recuse himself from any oversight of the investigation."
In light of The Post's report and the Justice Department confirming Sessions did meet with Sergey Kislyak twice, Pelosi said he "is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign. There must be an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal, and financial connections to the Russians." Catherine Garcia
Justice Department officials: Jeff Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador during Trump's campaign
During Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, then a Republican senator from Alabama, spoke twice with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials told The Washington Post.
The Justice Department told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that Sessions had a conversation with Kislyak in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and also met with him and other ambassadors after a speech at the Heritage Foundation. When asked by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) during his confirmation hearing Jan. 10 what he would do if he discovered evidence anyone tied to Trump's campaign communicated with the Russian government before the 2016 presidential election, Sessions said, "I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians."
Here’s the money shot of Sessions lying to Franken (if you believe the WaPo report). pic.twitter.com/0vK12oMed1
— Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) March 2, 2017
A spokeswoman for Sessions, who served as one of Trump's top foreign policy advisers during the campaign, told the Post there was "absolutely nothing misleading about his answer," because he was "asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee." The Post contacted the 26 members of the 2016 Armed Services Committee and asked if they met with Kislyak last year; 19 responded, with all of them, including chairman Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), saying no. One staffer said "members of the committee have not been beating a path to Kislyak's door," given the strained relations between the U.S. and Russia.
As attorney general, Sessions oversees the Justice Department and the FBI, and both are investigating Russian meddling in the presidential election and possible links between Russia and Trump associates. Franken told the Post that if it's "true that Attorney General Sessions met with the Russian ambassador in the midst of the campaign, then I am very troubled that his response to my questioning during his confirmation hearing was, at best, misleading. It is now clearer than ever that the attorney general cannot, in good faith, oversee an investigation at the Department of Justice and the FBI of the Trump-Russian connection, and he must recuse himself immediately." Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia
During the Obama administration's 11th hour, several White House officials, wanting to prevent future meddling in elections by Russia and leave a trail for intelligence agencies and government investigators, spread information about possible contacts between Russia and associates of Donald Trump, The New York Times reports.
Three former American officials told The Times several American allies, including Britain, shared information with the U.S. about meetings in Europe between Russian officials and associates of Trump, and intelligence agencies also intercepted communications from inside the Kremlin discussing contacts between Russian officials and Trump associates. Obama aides, worried by disparaging statements then-president-elect Trump made about the intelligence community, moved quickly to preserve the intel and share it with as many people inside government as possible; the officials say they were never instructed to do so by Obama.
Trump maintains that his campaign was never in any contact with Russian officials, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told The Times "the only new piece of information that has come to light is that political appointees in the Obama administration have sought to create a false narrative to make an excuse for their own defeat in the election." Read more about the staffers' quest to get this information out at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia
In a memo sent to White House staffers on Tuesday, lawyers ordered them to preserve any materials they might have that involve contacts between President Trump's administration or his campaign and transition teams and Russian government officials or their associates, three administration officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Several of Trump's advisers have been linked to Russia, and intelligence agencies have determined that Russia hacked Democratic groups in order to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election. Congressional aides have said they do not know of any materials being destroyed, and a White House spokesperson said they are "simply taking proactive steps" and any accusations of ties between Trump and Russia are "false and politically motivated attacks." Last week, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said there is "real concern that some in the administration may try to cover up its ties to Russia by deleting emails, texts, and other records that could shine a light on those connections." Catherine Garcia
In a letter to the Senate Finance Committee sent Wednesday, seven Democratic senators asked that the panel review President Trump's tax returns, urging chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) to request documents from the U.S. Treasury that would shed light on his financials and any conflicts of interest.
Trump refuses to release his tax returns, claiming he is under audit and has been told not to share any forms. Democrats say that those documents could show if Trump's business dealings pose any conflicts of interest, and lawmakers should be able to review them and then decide if they can be released to the public, Reuters reports.
On Thursday, Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to send a similar bipartisan letter, signed by 140 Democrats and Republicans, to Hatch and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady. Hatch and Brady already responded to the letter from the Senate, saying Democrats are asking for something that is an "abuse of the tax-writing committees' statutory authority," and it would set "a dangerous precedent." Catherine Garcia