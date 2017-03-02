White House blames Democrats for Sessions revelations

In a statement Thursday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders cast revelations about Attorney General Jeff Sessions' contact with Russia during the presidential election as an "attack against the Trump administration by partisan Democrats." Sanders insisted Sessions' recently revealed conversations with Sergey Kislyak, Russian ambassador to the United States, during President Trump's campaign were "entirely consistent with his testimony" given during his Senate confirmation hearing in January.
During his hearing, Sessions explicitly said he "did not have communications with the Russians" when asked by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) how he would handle information about contact between Trump's campaign and Russia, if such reports were to arise. Sanders insisted that Sessions, at the time a senator, "met with the ambassador in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee."
She said it was "no surprise" Democrats like Franken would be "pushing this story immediately following President Trump's successful address to the nation." Trump gave a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night; news about Sessions broke late Wednesday. Becca Stanek
Sweden's government has decided to reintroduce the draft beginning in January of 2018, a move a Swedish defense ministry representative said was sparked by worries about "the change in our neighborhood" and specifically "Russian military activity."
Come January, some 4,000 Swedes, all born in 1999, will be called up from a pool of 13,000 potential conscripts. The initial draft term will last nine to 12 months, after which the conscripts will be encouraged to maintain a full- or part-time military career, perhaps as a reservist. Sweden's military spending will also increase by 15 percent.
The new draft will affect men and women alike; before Sweden's old draft system was shuttered in 2010, only men were drafted. A 2016 poll found six in 10 Swedes support a gender-neutral draft, though men and older generations ineligible for the draft were more positive about military service than women and young people who are subject to conscription. Bonnie Kristian
With the weight of the world quite literally resting on his shoulders, President Trump still manages to carve hours out of his schedule to watch TV. Most of those hours, Bloomberg reported Thursday, are devoted to Fox News:
Long a voracious consumer of cable news, Trump has cut back how much he watches CNN and MSNBC in recent weeks, having sworn off the latter network's Morning Joe after criticism from its hosts, according to a senior White House aide privy to the president's viewing habits.
Instead, the president now spends hours some mornings watching Fox News, switching occasionally to CNBC for business headlines, along with a daily diet of newspapers and press clippings, said the official, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. On the evenings when he doesn't have a dinner or briefing, Trump will spend most of his TV-viewing time watching Fox News shows hosted by Bill O'Reilly or Sean Hannity, the aide said. [Bloomberg]
Trump's loyal viewership is already giving advertisers some ideas. Trump has been known to repeat — often verbatim — what he hears on cable news, and the public's increased interest in politics in the age of Trump has already given networks' ratings a healthy boost. "If you're a lobbying outfit, buying commercials on Fox News may be as effective as campaign donations to the right member of Congress," said Mark Feldstein, a broadcast journalism professor at the University of Maryland.
But what's good for advertisers isn't necessarily good for the president. "On one hand, it's always good for a president to have independent sources of information from the hermetically sealed bubble that exists in the White House," Feldstein said. “But to the extent that he's getting news from cable television, which isn't the most reliable source of information, he's getting pretty distorted information."
Read more about Trump's love of Fox News over at Bloomberg. Becca Stanek
A pre-emptive military strike is one of several options for dealing with North Korea that may be presented to President Trump in a White House strategy review document, The Wall Street Journal reports. The review includes a broad range of possibilities, running the gamut from forcible regime change to American acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear state.
Though the president has publicly maintained he will stay the course on U.S.-North Korean relations, "U.S. officials have underscored the possible military dimensions of their emerging strategy in recent discussions with allies," the Journal says, citing unnamed sources familiar with the diplomatic talks. For example, during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's February meetings with Trump, military options were reportedly mentioned multiple times as a means of dealing with Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.
The review comes amid the ongoing investigation of the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and follows Pyongyang's test launch of a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan last month.
For dueling analyses on why invading North Korea is either necessary or insane, check out these articles from The Week's Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry and Harry J. Kazianis. Bonnie Kristian
Alec Baldwin is ready to stand in for President Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Since President Trump announced he will not attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, Alec Baldwin is ready to take his place. The actor told late night's Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday he'd be willing to reprise his Saturday Night Live parody of Trump at the event in the president's stead.
"There are people who are lobbying to play Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner," Baldwin noted. Asked by Kimmel if he's one of those people, Baldwin replied, "Well, I wouldn't say I'm not lobbying," agreeing with Kimmel that the gig should go to "whoever the president hates seeing do it the most."
Watch Baldwin's comments — plus his reflections on Lent — below. Bonnie Kristian
In a tweet Thursday morning, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to "recuse himself" from investigations of the Trump administration's ties to Russia:
AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself
— Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) March 2, 2017
Chaffetz also urged Sessions to "clarify his testimony" in light of recent reports that Sessions twice spoke to Sergey Kislyak, Russian ambassador to the United States, during President Trump's campaign, despite testifying under oath during his Senate confirmation hearing that he "did not have communications with the Russians."
Right before Chaffetz weighed in, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also said Sessions should recuse himself to maintain "the trust of the American people." "I don't have all the information in front of me, I don't want to pre-judge, but I just think for any investigation going forward, you want to make sure everybody trusts the investigation," McCarthy said on MSNBC's Morning Joe.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has said Sessions should resign for "lying under oath to Congress," a call echoed by House Oversight Committee ranking Democrat Elijah Cummings (Md.). "When Senator Sessions testified under oath that 'I did not have communications with the Russians,' his statement was demonstrably false, yet he let it stand for weeks," Cummings said. "Attorney General Sessions should resign immediately, and there is no longer any question that we need a truly independent commission to investigate this issue."
Sessions vowed Thursday to recuse himself "whenever it's appropriate," and insisted that he has "not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign."
Update 10:20 a.m. ET: Later Tuesday morning during an interview on Fox & Friends, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy seemingly walked back his comment that Sessions should recuse himself. "I'm not calling on him to recuse himself," McCarthy said, calling reports otherwise evidence of "how people spin things so quickly." Becca Stanek
Snap raised $3.4 billion in its better-than-expected initial public offering of stock on Wednesday. The company, which is the parent of the popular messaging app Snapchat, sold 200 million shares at $17 each, above the projected range of $14 to $16. The pricing values the company at $24 billion. Snap's stock makes its market debut on Thursday. Snap's IPO is among the most anticipated tech debuts since Twitter's in 2013 and Facebook's in 2012. Snapchat had 158 million daily active users at the start of the year, most of them young people, from teens to those in their early 30s. The app's growth slowed last year as it faced competition from Facebook's Instagram photo-sharing app. Harold Maass
Not just anyone can see Republicans' newest plan for repealing and replacing ObamaCare. When the details of the plan are finally released Thursday morning, it will be available only to Republican members and their staffers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and even they can only view it in "a dedicated reading room," Bloomberg reported. "No one is getting a copy. We can go and read it," said Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), who indicated to the Washington Examiner the draft will be hidden away "in a basement room of an office building that adjoins the Capitol."
Bloomberg noted the high levels of secrecy surrounding this new draft are likely meant to "avoid a repeat of what happened last time," when an "outdated draft" leaked prematurely and was "quickly panned by conservatives." But House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) insisted earlier this week the bill was following the usual legislative process. “We're not hatching some bill in a backroom and plopping it on the American people's front door," Ryan said.
Apparently a "basement room" is different. Becca Stanek