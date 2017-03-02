Tom Hanks sent the White House press corps an espresso machine

The recent photo of President Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on a couch in the White House's Oval Office made for some very ill-advised jokes at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner Wednesday night.

Kellyanne Conway says she ‘meant no disrespect’ by kneeling on White House couch https://t.co/bUusT3cyWg pic.twitter.com/nB5Gc9AA5z — TIME (@TIME) March 1, 2017

Republican Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) got the ball rolling. "Has anyone seen the controversy around Kellyanne Conway and the couch in the Oval Office? Come on, people. You remember the '90s. That couch has had a whole lot of worse things," Scott said, referring to the objectionable conduct of former President Bill Clinton. "Come on now."

Then, Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond (La.) chimed in: "You even mentioned Kellyanne and the picture on the sofa. But I really just want to know what was going on there, because, I won't tell anybody," Richmond said. "And you can just explain to me that — that circumstance, because she really looked kind of familiar there in that position there. But don't answer. And I don't want you to refer back to the '90s."

While Scott's crack got some laughs, the audience, perhaps unsurprisingly, wasn't laughing after Richmond's remark. Becca Stanek