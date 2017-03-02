Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner met with the Russian ambassador in December, White House reveals
The White House on Thursday acknowledged a previously undisclosed meeting between Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and senior adviser Jared Kushner, The New York Times reports. The meeting took place in December, before President Trump's inauguration, when Flynn was gearing up to serve as Trump's top national security official.
The meeting was arranged to "establish a line of communication" between the incoming Trump administration and the Russian government, White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks told the Times. The New Yorker reported earlier this week that Kushner and Kislyak had met in December, but it wasn't until Hicks' statement Thursday that Flynn's attendance at the meeting was confirmed. The three men reportedly spoke for about 20 minutes.
The Times notes that while "it is common and not improper for transition officials to meet with foreign officials" before the formal change-over of government, Kushner and Flynn's meeting with Kislyak came "just as the Obama White House was preparing to sanction Russia" for its interference in the 2016 election. Flynn resigned from his post as national security adviser last month after it was reported he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials regarding his conversations with Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.
"They generally discussed the relationship and it made sense to establish a line of communication," Hicks said of the meeting. Also Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any investigations pertaining to the 2016 presidential campaigns after it was reported he too had spoken to Kislyak twice during the election, despite testifying before the Senate that he "did not have communications with the Russians." Read more about the December meeting at The New York Times. Kimberly Alters
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday that he will recuse himself from "any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for president of the United States" following reports that he had twice spoken with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 election.
Sessions, when asked during his Senate confirmation hearing about contact between President Trump's campaign and Russia, said under oath he "did not have communications with the Russians." Sessions sometimes served as a campaign surrogate for Trump. He has defended his response in light of recent reports, noting he met with Kislyak in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and not on Trump's behalf.
On Thursday, Sessions said his answer was "honest and correct as I understood it at the time." President Trump said he had "total confidence" in Sessions and that he should not have to recuse himself from investigations of the Trump administration's ties to Russia. Jeva Lange
Democrats and Republicans alike, including House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), have called for Sessions to recuse himself. Becca Stanek
Every Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee just demanded a criminal investigation of Jeff Sessions
On Thursday, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to FBI Director James Comey and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Channing Phillips requesting an "immediate criminal investigation" into statements made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his Senate confirmation hearing. The letter cited recent revelations Sessions met twice with Sergey Kislyak, Russian ambassador to the United States, during the presidential campaign, despite saying under oath during his hearing that he "did not have communications with the Russians."
Sessions has defended his response, saying he met with Kislyak in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, not as a campaign representative; Sessions at times appeared as a surrogate for President Trump during the election. But the Democrats contended Sessions' statement was "disingenuous at best," noting the question did not specifically ask about campaign-related meetings. "His efforts to downplay the contacts as ordinary business for a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee also seem questionable given that other members of the committee have not indicated that they had similar meetings with the Russians," the Democrats wrote in the letter.
The letter goes on to suggest Sessions' statements under oath could "potentially implicate a number of criminal laws including Lying to Congress and Perjury." A former chief ethics lawyer to former President George W. Bush is cited as saying "misleading the Senate in sworn testimony about one's contacts with the Russians is a good way to go to jail."
Several top Democrats have called for Sessions' resignation, and House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said Sessions should recuse himself from investigations relating to Trump aides' contact with Russia. Sessions maintained in a statement he'd "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign," and dismissed allegations otherwise as "false."
Read the Democrats' letter in full below. Becca Stanek
Where, oh where, has the little bill gone? Where, oh where, can it be?
That's the tune some lawmakers were singing through the halls of the House building Thursday morning, as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) led a search for the ObamaCare replacement bill House Republicans have drafted. The bill was released to members and staffers of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday morning, but was reportedly locked in a "dedicated reading room" not accessible to other lawmakers or the public.
Intrepid reporters traced the bill to room H-157, where the door was opened to reveal ... nothing at all:
Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) referred to the search as a "treasure hunt," as House Democrats flocked to H-157. Paul was arguably the most ardent treasure-seeker of the bunch, however, demanding a staffer show him the physical document and coming prepared with his own machinery:
The cloak-and-dagger routine caused quite a conspicuous stir:
In a totally innocent coincidence, while the search continued for the House Republican leadership's Thursday draft, the House Freedom Caucus tweeted the "full text" of its preferred ObamaCare replacement bill. Kimberly Alters
Commuters stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Seattle's I-5 enjoyed a surprise lunch when a taco truck opened for business in the middle of the standstill. Thomas Lopez, who owns Tacos El Tajin, was one of several drivers stuck in gridlock after a tanker truck rolled over. When Lopez realized he wasn't going anywhere soon, he rolled up the truck's awning — and drivers quickly abandoned their cars to line up for food. School bus driver Rachael McQuade, 33, who ordered chicken and steak tacos, said she didn't mind missing her afternoon route. "You got to make the best of it, right?" Christina Colizza
It's been a rough few months for the press. At war with the president and losing ground with the public, journalists are slogging day and night to churn out facts — sans alternatives — in an effort to keep people informed. Democracy dies in darkness, as the kids say.
But one American who hasn't given up on the First Amendment is Tom Hanks, whose own reporting most often takes the form of lost glove ads. On Thursday morning, NBC News' Peter Alexander revealed that Hanks sent the White House press corps a brand-new espresso machine, along with a note urging them to "keep up the good fight":
Thanks, Hanx! Kimberly Alters
Either newly confirmed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is frustrated with the notoriously sluggish Metro system in Washington, D.C., or he just wanted to mix things up on his Thursday morning commute. The Montana Republican was spotted Thursday — his first day on the job after he was confirmed in a 68-31 vote Wednesday — riding a horse through traffic, escorted by two U.S. Park Police officers:
Unconventional as Zinke's mode of transportation may be, it very well could be the fastest way to get around D.C. Becca Stanek