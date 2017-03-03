EPA withdraws request that oil and gas wells provide information on methane emissions

In a major step to undo some of the Obama administration's efforts to regulate emissions from oil and gas production, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday it is rescinding a request that operators of oil and gas wells share information on equipment and methane emissions, a move critics say could result in the U.S emitting more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere over the next several years.
To date, methane is responsible for about 25 percent of global warming, The Washington Post reports. Last year, the Obama administration requested existing oil and gas facilities submit information on methane emissions and how they controlled them. The EPA said it received a letter from attorneys general of several conservative and oil-producing states that stated the request imposed "burdensome climate rules on existing sites, the cost and expense of which will be enormous." The head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, has a well-documented relationship with several energy companies, and said the EPA's action "will reduce burdens on businesses while we take a closer look at the need for additional information from this industry."
While oil and gas companies are applauding this move, people like Vera Pardee, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute, are not. In a statement, Pardee called the decision "appalling," and said it shows Pruitt is "turning the EPA into an oil industry vending machine. Just one day after oil-friendly state governments complain about efforts to collect methane pollution data, out pops cancelation. The Trump administration doesn't want this data because it doesn't want to rein in oil companies' massive emissions of this dangerous greenhouse gas." Catherine Garcia
The revelations keep on rolling in about President Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, the latest being the kerfuffle about Attorney General Jeff Sessions meeting with Russia's ambassador at least twice, and being less than truthful with the Senate about it. Sessions volunteered under oath that he was a Trump surrogate and had not meet with any Russians, Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night. "That's like your wife asking, 'Do you think our son has a drug problem?' and you say, 'No! And I don't either!' It's suspicious."
"Obviously the timing of this latest bombshell was not good for the White House, as they were trying to enjoy the success of Trump's speech on Tuesday," Meyers said. But Trump's Russia problem keeps getting bigger. "Now look, there could certainly be legitimate reasons for Sessions to meet with the Russian ambassador," he said, "it's that he withheld that information from Congress that's a problem," exacerbated by the "cagey" responses from several other Trump campaign and administration officials about meetings with Russian officials. Trump himself has been cagey too, Meyers said, playing clips of his contradictory remarks about his relationship (or not) with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Look, we need a full and independent investigation to get to the bottom of this," Meyers said, wrapping up, "and it's clear that Jeff Sessions cannot provide that." Watch him lay out his case below. Peter Weber
Taylor Richardson, a 13-year-old who plans on becoming an astronaut when she grows up, loved Hidden Figures so much that she raised enough money for 1,000 other girls to watch the movie.
All the stars go to 13yr-old aspiring astronaut Taylor Richardson, who raised $17K to help others see #HiddenFigures https://t.co/29d1TmAzq3 pic.twitter.com/XnutHqAJKs
— CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) February 27, 2017
Hidden Figures, based on a book of the same name, tells the true story of three black women who worked as mathematicians at NASA during the Space Race. Richardson saw the movie in December during a special screening at the White House, and wanted her peers back home in Jacksonville, Florida, to have the same opportunity. She started a GoFundMe, raised more than her goal, and was able to not only hold three screenings but also give out 700 books. "I like [Hidden Figures] because it tells the story of how not just three women, but women who looked like me, change the space game for the U.S.," Richardson told People. "And that's huge!"
Richardson has inspired 70 similar campaigns, and is excited that so many other young women will now have the chance to see the film. "I feel it's important for everyone who has a dream or who may feel they can't reach it or are told they shouldn't reach it to see this movie," she said. "Girls need to know if we do the work and stick together like these women did, we can accomplish many things." Catherine Garcia
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that he did not lie under oath when he volunteered at his Senate confirmation hearing that he had "been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians," because during the two or more meetings he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak while he was the chairman of then-candidate Donald Trump's National Security Advisory Committee, he was acting in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, not as a Trump campaign official. During the first of the two meetings Sessions recalls, however, he was using campaign funds for his travel, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Sessions met Kislyak at a Heritage Foundation event during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, and campaign finance records show that he paid for his lodging with funds from his re-election campaign, suggesting he was not in Cleveland on official Senate business. Also, a person at the event tells The Journal that Sessions and Kislyak discussed the Trump campaign at the event, specifically Trump's trade policy, and that Sessions gave the impression he was there as a Trump campaign official.
Sessions spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told WSJ she couldn't comment on his convention expenses and that aides with Sessions at the Cleveland event don't recall him discussing the election with Kislyak, though they couldn't be sure because of the noise level in the room. In a written answer to a question from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) in January, Sessions said he had not "been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day."
Larry Nobel, the general counsel at the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, said he's not surprised Sessions used campaign funds to attend the convention since, as a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, it would have been hard to justify using Senate funds for a political trip. "If he was truly there solely as a member of the Armed Services Committee, then he could've used his legislative account," he said. There is no record that the Trump campaign reimbursed Sessions for his travel expenses, The Journal says. Sessions said he'll recuse himself from any investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, but rejected calls that he resign. Peter Weber
It started with a little good-natured ribbing, and blossomed into a real friendship.
Like his father before him, former President George W. Bush became close to the person who occupied the White House after his presidency — although unlike his father, who became friends with former President Bill Clinton, Bush 43 has formed a bond with former first lady Michelle Obama. "She kind of likes my sense of humor," he told People. "Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like."
Bush is making the rounds publicizing his new book and an art exhibit featuring his paintings of veterans, and he opened up about how he became friendly with Obama after sitting next to her at several official events. He said he made "a few wisecracks and she seemed to like it okay. I needle her a bit and around her, I'm fairly lighthearted." The Obamas were "around serious people all the time," he added, "and we just took to each other."
At the opening last year of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, Bush and Obama were photographed hugging, and it was "a genuine expression of affection," Bush said. Along with his wife, Laura, he hopes to work with the Obamas to get veterans health and career assistance as they transition back to civilian life. "It's going to take them a while to find their footing and figure out how they're going to do what they want to do," he said. "But if there's a way to be symbiotic, we'll do so." Catherine Garcia
A chance encounter between a hard-working teenager and a Benicia, California, police officer has changed both of their lives for the better.
Remember Jourdan Duncan? The #Vallejo teen who would walk 2 hours to work in #Benicia now has a car. Catch his update at 6:00 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/ismYH8WDHX
— Cristina Rendon (@CristinaKTVU) February 9, 2017
Last September, Cpl. Kirk Keffer was patrolling in an industrial area after midnight when he spotted a young man walking down the street. Since the stretch of road was typically deserted at this time of day, he pulled over to check on the teen. Jourdan Duncan, now 19, explained that he was walking home from work — he didn't have the funds to repair his 2001 Volvo, and in order to not burden friends and family, he had been walking seven miles to and from work, two hours and 15 minutes each way, since July. Keffer told him to hop in the car, and he drove him home to Vallejo.
During the 15-minute ride, Keffer learned that Duncan was saving money for college and eventually wanted to join the California Highway Patrol. After he dropped Duncan off, Keffer had an idea — to reward him for his hard work, he'd get Duncan a bike. The Benicia Police Officers' Association was on board, and with the help of a local store, Keffer surprised Duncan with a brand new bike, complete with a lighting system and helmet. After The Washington Post highlighted their story, a GoFundMe account was set up, and Duncan was surprised yet again, this time with $42,000. He used $2,900 to purchase a 2003 Volkswagen Passat, and put the rest in the bank.
Duncan told the Post he is amazed by the outpouring of support, and because of his car, he is able to attend Solano Community College and keep his job. Keffer said Duncan, who wants to transfer to a four-year college and then attend the police academy, has "a bright future ahead of him," and Duncan is enjoying the college experience. "I'm used to kids my age and everything," he told the Post. "Here, they carry themselves more with pride, with care and everything. It just made me feel like, okay, I have to step up to the plate." Catherine Garcia
President Trump admitted in a statement Thursday night that Attorney General Jeff Sessions could have responded to a question posed during his confirmation hearing "more accurately," but blamed Democrats for bringing attention to the fact that Sessions said he never interacted with Russian officials during the campaign when he actually met the Russian ambassador to the United States twice.
"Jeff Sessions is an honest man," Trump said. "He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional." Trump quickly turned his attention elsewhere, claiming that the "whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win." He went on to accuse Democrats of "overplaying their hand" and "losing their grip on reality," and declared that the "real story is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total witch hunt!" Earlier in the day, Trump said he had "total" confidence in Sessions. Catherine Garcia
While at a diplomacy conference in July connected to the Republican National Convention, two of Donald Trump's national security advisers spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
J.D. Gordon told USA Today he had an "informal conversation" with Kislyak at the Global Partners in Diplomacy event, "just like my interactions with dozens of other ambassadors and senior diplomats in Cleveland." Carter Page told the newspaper he could not disclose what he said to Kislyak because of "confidentiality rules." Page, who left Trump's campaign after taking heat for a speech he gave in Moscow critical of American foreign policy and sanctions against Russia, went on All In with Chris Hayes on Thursday night, and gave a slippery answer when the host asked him if he met and spoke with Kislyak in Cleveland. "I may have met him, possibly, might have been in Cleveland," he said. "I'm respectful to the organizers, I'm respectful of confidentiality rules."
Watch @chrislhayes pin down Carter Page into this A+ answer: “I will say that I never met [Sergey Kislyak] anywhere outside of Cleveland.” pic.twitter.com/L6Mqa3NnpS
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 3, 2017
Kislyak, Russia's top diplomat in Washington since 2008, has been popular with people who orbit around Trump — on Wednesday, it was revealed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with him twice during the campaign while serving as a top foreign policy adviser to Trump, despite saying otherwise during his confirmation hearing, and the White House acknowledged on Thursday he met with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, in December before former President Barack Obama prepared to impose sanctions against Russia for interfering in the presidential election. Trump officials have repeatedly said that during the campaign, there was no contact with any Russian officials. Catherine Garcia