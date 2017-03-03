Stephen Colbert thinks Jeff Sessions has moved past recusing himself over Russia

"You know how there's all this smoke about the idea that Trump and his folks colluded with the Russians to influence the election, and the Trump people are, like, 'There's nothing to see here'?" Stephen Colbert asked on Thursday's Late Show. "Well, I spy with my little eye the attorney general of the United States." He walked through the problems Jeff Sessions now faces, from charges that he lied under oath to Congress to the substance of his misleading comments: Meetings with the Russian ambassador.
Sessions partially bowed to pressure Thursday afternoon and announced he'd recuse himself from any Justice Department or FBI investigation of Trump's campaign and Russia, but Colbert wasn't overly impressed. "You called yourself a campaign surrogate, then you lied under oath that you never met with the Russians, so you don't have to recuse yourself," he said, "because you've already [censored] yourself."
The Sessions-Russia imbroglio wasn't the only thing going on in the Trump White House on Thursday, Colbert noted, shifting gears. "While his attorney general was going up in flames, Trump was down in Virginia addressing the military in Newport News — or as he calls it, 'Newport Fake News.'" He wasn't entirely sold on Trump's new military dress-up look, or his knowledge of the modern U.S. Navy, playing a clip of Trump talking about what it was like to be on the USS Gerald Ford. "Congratulations," Colbert said, "you've just described a boat."
Colbert kicked off Thursday's Late Show with a quick, more lighthearted jab at sessions, set to nice Russian-sounding music. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Thursday night, Vice President Mike Pence swore in former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as secretary of the Energy Department, which he once almost vowed to eliminate, and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson as Housing and Urban Development secretary. The Senate confirmed both Cabinet officers, former Trump rivals for the GOP nomination, on Thursday afternoon — Carson by a 58-41 vote and Perry, 62-37. The Senate has now confirmed 18 of Trump's 22 Cabinet-level nominees. Peter Weber
Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak is, by all accounts, genial, fiercely protective of Russian policy and international prestige, an avid and successful social networker, and a diplomat who prefers private meetings and dinner parties to public events. He is also, to his and President Trump's discomfort, a central figure in Washington right now, due to his several meetings during the presidential campaign with several top Trump advisers, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Kislyak is a veteran diplomat with a background in arms control, and he has been Russia's top diplomat in Washington since 2008. Given his new high profile and the mounting questions about Trump's connections to Russian officials — and the Trump team's evasiveness on the subject — there's a new question: Is Kislyak a spy. NBC's Katy Tur asked that question to Peter Baker, New York Times chief White House correspondent and a former Moscow bureau chief for The Washington Post, on Thursday. "Well, look, in the Russian system it's a distinction without a difference," he said.
Is Kislyak a diplomat or a spy? "In the Russian system it's a distinction without a difference"
— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) March 2, 2017
Some other Russia experts and analysts agree. Spy or diplomat? "For them it's much grayer," Steven Hall, former head of Russia operations at the CIA, tells The Washington Post. "I would say [Kislyak] is most definitely both. In the Russian system, it's simply assumed that they're all collecting and doing whatever they can either covertly or overtly." That's not a view everyone shares. The idea that Russia's ambassador is a top recruiter for its SVR foreign intelligence agency "strikes me as pretty odd," Steven Pifer, a former State Department official, tells The Guardian. "Everything I've seen, he's been a Russian diplomat." Russia, unsurprisingly, is pushing back against the idea.
Either way, Kislyak has said he will leave Washington soon, likely replaced by a hard-line Russian general, though his replacement has not been announced. Moving on is probably all right for Kislyak, because Russia is so toxic now in Washington, The New York Times reports: "It has become lonely, and he has told associates that he is surprised how people who once sought his company were now trying to stay away." Peter Weber
The revelations keep on rolling in about President Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, the latest being the kerfuffle about Attorney General Jeff Sessions meeting with Russia's ambassador at least twice, and being less than truthful with the Senate about it. Sessions volunteered under oath that he was a Trump surrogate and had not meet with any Russians, Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night. "That's like your wife asking, 'Do you think our son has a drug problem?' and you say, 'No! And I don't either!' It's suspicious."
"Obviously the timing of this latest bombshell was not good for the White House, as they were trying to enjoy the success of Trump's speech on Tuesday," Meyers said. But Trump's Russia problem keeps getting bigger. "Now look, there could certainly be legitimate reasons for Sessions to meet with the Russian ambassador," he said, "it's that he withheld that information from Congress that's a problem," exacerbated by the "cagey" responses from several other Trump campaign and administration officials about meetings with Russian officials. Trump himself has been cagey too, Meyers said, playing clips of his contradictory remarks about his relationship (or not) with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Look, we need a full and independent investigation to get to the bottom of this," Meyers said, wrapping up, "and it's clear that Jeff Sessions cannot provide that." Watch him lay out his case below. Peter Weber
Taylor Richardson, a 13-year-old who plans on becoming an astronaut when she grows up, loved Hidden Figures so much that she raised enough money for 1,000 other girls to watch the movie.
All the stars go to 13yr-old aspiring astronaut Taylor Richardson, who raised $17K to help others see #HiddenFigures
— CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) February 27, 2017
Hidden Figures, based on a book of the same name, tells the true story of three black women who worked as mathematicians at NASA during the Space Race. Richardson saw the movie in December during a special screening at the White House, and wanted her peers back home in Jacksonville, Florida, to have the same opportunity. She started a GoFundMe, raised more than her goal, and was able to not only hold three screenings but also give out 700 books. "I like [Hidden Figures] because it tells the story of how not just three women, but women who looked like me, change the space game for the U.S.," Richardson told People. "And that's huge!"
Richardson has inspired 70 similar campaigns, and is excited that so many other young women will now have the chance to see the film. "I feel it's important for everyone who has a dream or who may feel they can't reach it or are told they shouldn't reach it to see this movie," she said. "Girls need to know if we do the work and stick together like these women did, we can accomplish many things." Catherine Garcia
In a major step to undo some of the Obama administration's efforts to regulate emissions from oil and gas production, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday it is rescinding a request that operators of oil and gas wells share information on equipment and methane emissions, a move critics say could result in the U.S emitting more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere over the next several years.
To date, methane is responsible for about 25 percent of global warming, The Washington Post reports. Last year, the Obama administration requested existing oil and gas facilities submit information on methane emissions and how they controlled them. The EPA said it received a letter from attorneys general of several conservative and oil-producing states that stated the request imposed "burdensome climate rules on existing sites, the cost and expense of which will be enormous." The head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, has a well-documented relationship with several energy companies, and said the EPA's action "will reduce burdens on businesses while we take a closer look at the need for additional information from this industry."
While oil and gas companies are applauding this move, people like Vera Pardee, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute, are not. In a statement, Pardee called the decision "appalling," and said it shows Pruitt is "turning the EPA into an oil industry vending machine. Just one day after oil-friendly state governments complain about efforts to collect methane pollution data, out pops cancelation. The Trump administration doesn't want this data because it doesn't want to rein in oil companies' massive emissions of this dangerous greenhouse gas." Catherine Garcia
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that he did not lie under oath when he volunteered at his Senate confirmation hearing that he had "been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians," because during the two or more meetings he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak while he was the chairman of then-candidate Donald Trump's National Security Advisory Committee, he was acting in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, not as a Trump campaign official. During the first of the two meetings Sessions recalls, however, he was using campaign funds for his travel, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Sessions met Kislyak at a Heritage Foundation event during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, and campaign finance records show that he paid for his lodging with funds from his re-election campaign, suggesting he was not in Cleveland on official Senate business. Also, a person at the event tells The Journal that Sessions and Kislyak discussed the Trump campaign at the event, specifically Trump's trade policy, and that Sessions gave the impression he was there as a Trump campaign official.
Sessions spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told WSJ she couldn't comment on his convention expenses and that aides with Sessions at the Cleveland event don't recall him discussing the election with Kislyak, though they couldn't be sure because of the noise level in the room. In a written answer to a question from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) in January, Sessions said he had not "been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day."
Larry Nobel, the general counsel at the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, said he's not surprised Sessions used campaign funds to attend the convention since, as a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, it would have been hard to justify using Senate funds for a political trip. "If he was truly there solely as a member of the Armed Services Committee, then he could've used his legislative account," he said. There is no record that the Trump campaign reimbursed Sessions for his travel expenses, The Journal says. Sessions said he'll recuse himself from any investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, but rejected calls that he resign. Peter Weber
It started with a little good-natured ribbing, and blossomed into a real friendship.
Like his father before him, former President George W. Bush became close to the person who occupied the White House after his presidency — although unlike his father, who became friends with former President Bill Clinton, Bush 43 has formed a bond with former first lady Michelle Obama. "She kind of likes my sense of humor," he told People. "Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like."
Bush is making the rounds publicizing his new book and an art exhibit featuring his paintings of veterans, and he opened up about how he became friendly with Obama after sitting next to her at several official events. He said he made "a few wisecracks and she seemed to like it okay. I needle her a bit and around her, I'm fairly lighthearted." The Obamas were "around serious people all the time," he added, "and we just took to each other."
At the opening last year of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, Bush and Obama were photographed hugging, and it was "a genuine expression of affection," Bush said. Along with his wife, Laura, he hopes to work with the Obamas to get veterans health and career assistance as they transition back to civilian life. "It's going to take them a while to find their footing and figure out how they're going to do what they want to do," he said. "But if there's a way to be symbiotic, we'll do so." Catherine Garcia