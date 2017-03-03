This DREAMer spoke up about ICE detaining her family, and ICE immediately arrested her

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents seized Daniela Vargas' father and brother in Jackson, Mississippi, on Feb. 15, as part of President Trump's crackdown on undocumented immigrants, and Vargas spoke about her family's detention at a news conference on Wednesday; ICE detained her right after the news conference. Vargas, who was brought to the U.S. from Argentina at age 7, was granted temporary permission to work and protection from deportation under former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but her DACA status lapsed in November and she didn't get her application for renewal in until Feb. 10, because she was saving up the $495 application fee.
On Wednesday, ICE said that Vargas would not be deported without a court proceeding to determine if she was eligible for reprieve, but her lawyer, Abby Peterson, said on Thursday that ICE now says it will deport her without any hearing, because she entered the U.S. through a visa waiver program 15 years ago, when Argentina was one of the countries where people could visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa.
Trump has said repeatedly that his immigration policy is aimed at removing the "bad hombres," — violent felons, drug traffickers — but at least a quarter of the undocumented immigrants detained so far have no criminal record. In Austin, for example, federal officials confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman that 28 of the 51 immigrants arrested in Operation Cross Check had no criminal histories. And since Trump has left DACA in place, Vargas' case has drawn the attention of some lawmakers. "ICE's assertion that her detention is 'routine' is absurd and seems anything but," said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the top Democrat on the House Committee on Homeland Security. "Those like Ms. Vargas just want a better life for themselves and their families." Peter Weber
President Donald Trump built his 2016 campaign on the promise to his supporters that he would not be beholden to special interests because he was "self-funding my own campaign." And while Trump indeed broke small donation records, he is approaching 2020 with a different tack, Politico reports.
Take, for example, Trump's about-face on hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, who supported Marco Rubio and an anti-Trump PAC during the Republican primary. At the time, Trump slammed Singer as having a "lotta controvery." After winning the election, Singer reportedly donated $5,000 to Trump's transition team and $1 million to his inaugural committee — then asked Trump for a meeting, and got it.
And "Singer … is just one of many GOP donors who have been the subject of entreaties from Trump and his closest confidants," Politico writes, "and the charm offensive appears to be paying dividends."
Many of Trump's Cabinet members were also top donors, and other mega-donors, including those who initially backed his rivals, are also finding themselves in the position to accept high offices. That includes Todd Ricketts, for deputy commerce secretary and Trump's expected ambassador to Canada, Kelly Knight Craft. "Do you think if you were not a multibillionaire, if your family has not made hundreds of millions of dollars of contributions to the Republican party, that you would be sitting here today?" Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) even accused Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, at her conformation hearing in January.
"Drain the swamp? He's filing the swamp," said Clinton family fundraiser, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. "[Trump] ran on something else. The people whom he attacked are the same people he's put in charge of the government. That is hypocritical. You can call it whatever you want. But don't think for one second people aren't paying attention."
But others see Trump's move as a sly one. A person who works with major Republican donors explained to Politico: "Trump has been very methodical and clever. The process began within days of the election." Read more about Trump's financial preparations for the next election here. Jeva Lange
"You know how there's all this smoke about the idea that Trump and his folks colluded with the Russians to influence the election, and the Trump people are, like, 'There's nothing to see here'?" Stephen Colbert asked on Thursday's Late Show. "Well, I spy with my little eye the attorney general of the United States." He walked through the problems Jeff Sessions now faces, from charges that he lied under oath to Congress to the substance of his misleading comments: meetings with the Russian ambassador.
Sessions partially bowed to pressure Thursday afternoon and announced he'd recuse himself from any Justice Department or FBI investigation of Trump's campaign and Russia, but Colbert wasn't overly impressed. "You called yourself a campaign surrogate, then you lied under oath that you never met with the Russians, so you don't have to recuse yourself," he said, "because you've already [censored] yourself."
The Sessions-Russia imbroglio wasn't the only thing going on in the Trump White House on Thursday, Colbert noted, shifting gears. "While his attorney general was going up in flames, Trump was down in Virginia addressing the military in Newport News — or as he calls it, 'Newport Fake News.'" He wasn't entirely sold on Trump's new military dress-up look, or his knowledge of the modern U.S. Navy, playing a clip of Trump talking about what it was like to be on the USS Gerald Ford. "Congratulations," Colbert said, "you've just described a boat."
Colbert kicked off Thursday's Late Show with a quick, more lighthearted jab at Sessions, set to nice Russian-sounding music. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Thursday night, Vice President Mike Pence swore in former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as secretary of the Energy Department, which he once almost vowed to eliminate, and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson as Housing and Urban Development secretary. The Senate confirmed both Cabinet officers, former Trump rivals for the GOP nomination, on Thursday afternoon — Carson by a 58-41 vote and Perry, 62-37. The Senate has now confirmed 18 of Trump's 22 Cabinet-level nominees. Peter Weber
Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak is, by all accounts, genial, fiercely protective of Russian policy and international prestige, an avid and successful social networker, and a diplomat who prefers private meetings and dinner parties to public events. He is also, to his and President Trump's discomfort, a central figure in Washington right now, due to his several meetings during the presidential campaign with several top Trump advisers, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Kislyak is a veteran diplomat with a background in arms control, and he has been Russia's top diplomat in Washington since 2008. Given his new high profile and the mounting questions about Trump's connections to Russian officials — and the Trump team's evasiveness on the subject — there's a new question: Is Kislyak a spy? NBC's Katy Tur asked that question to Peter Baker, New York Times chief White House correspondent and a former Moscow bureau chief for The Washington Post, on Thursday. "Well, look, in the Russian system it's a distinction without a difference," he said.
Is Kislyak a diplomat or a spy? "In the Russian system it's a distinction without a difference" - @peterbakernyt https://t.co/KSLvQos5Q0
— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) March 2, 2017
Some other Russia experts and analysts agree. Spy or diplomat? "For them it's much grayer," Steven Hall, former head of Russia operations at the CIA, tells The Washington Post. "I would say [Kislyak] is most definitely both. In the Russian system, it's simply assumed that they're all collecting and doing whatever they can either covertly or overtly." That's not a view everyone shares. The idea that Russia's ambassador is a top recruiter for its SVR foreign intelligence agency "strikes me as pretty odd," Steven Pifer, a former State Department official, tells The Guardian. "Everything I've seen, he's been a Russian diplomat." Russia, unsurprisingly, is pushing back against the idea.
Either way, Kislyak has said he will leave Washington soon, likely replaced by a hard-line Russian general, though his replacement has not been announced. Moving on is probably all right for Kislyak, because Russia is so toxic now in Washington, The New York Times reports: "It has become lonely, and he has told associates that he is surprised how people who once sought his company were now trying to stay away." Peter Weber
The revelations keep on rolling in about President Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, the latest being the kerfuffle about Attorney General Jeff Sessions meeting with Russia's ambassador at least twice, and being less than truthful with the Senate about it. Sessions volunteered under oath that he was a Trump surrogate and had not meet with any Russians, Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night. "That's like your wife asking, 'Do you think our son has a drug problem?' and you say, 'No! And I don't either!' It's suspicious."
"Obviously the timing of this latest bombshell was not good for the White House, as they were trying to enjoy the success of Trump's speech on Tuesday," Meyers said. But Trump's Russia problem keeps getting bigger. "Now look, there could certainly be legitimate reasons for Sessions to meet with the Russian ambassador," he said, "it's that he withheld that information from Congress that's a problem," exacerbated by the "cagey" responses from several other Trump campaign and administration officials about meetings with Russian officials. Trump himself has been cagey too, Meyers said, playing clips of his contradictory remarks about his relationship (or not) with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Look, we need a full and independent investigation to get to the bottom of this," Meyers said, wrapping up, "and it's clear that Jeff Sessions cannot provide that." Watch him lay out his case below. Peter Weber
Taylor Richardson, a 13-year-old who plans on becoming an astronaut when she grows up, loved Hidden Figures so much that she raised enough money for 1,000 other girls to watch the movie.
All the stars go to 13yr-old aspiring astronaut Taylor Richardson, who raised $17K to help others see #HiddenFigures https://t.co/29d1TmAzq3 pic.twitter.com/XnutHqAJKs
— CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) February 27, 2017
Hidden Figures, based on a book of the same name, tells the true story of three black women who worked as mathematicians at NASA during the Space Race. Richardson saw the movie in December during a special screening at the White House, and wanted her peers back home in Jacksonville, Florida, to have the same opportunity. She started a GoFundMe, raised more than her goal, and was able to not only hold three screenings but also give out 700 books. "I like [Hidden Figures] because it tells the story of how not just three women, but women who looked like me, change the space game for the U.S.," Richardson told People. "And that's huge!"
Richardson has inspired 70 similar campaigns, and is excited that so many other young women will now have the chance to see the film. "I feel it's important for everyone who has a dream or who may feel they can't reach it or are told they shouldn't reach it to see this movie," she said. "Girls need to know if we do the work and stick together like these women did, we can accomplish many things." Catherine Garcia
In a major step to undo some of the Obama administration's efforts to regulate emissions from oil and gas production, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday it is rescinding a request that operators of oil and gas wells share information on equipment and methane emissions, a move critics say could result in the U.S emitting more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere over the next several years.
To date, methane is responsible for about 25 percent of global warming, The Washington Post reports. Last year, the Obama administration requested existing oil and gas facilities submit information on methane emissions and how they controlled them. The EPA said it received a letter from attorneys general of several conservative and oil-producing states that stated the request imposed "burdensome climate rules on existing sites, the cost and expense of which will be enormous." The head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, has a well-documented relationship with several energy companies, and said the EPA's action "will reduce burdens on businesses while we take a closer look at the need for additional information from this industry."
While oil and gas companies are applauding this move, people like Vera Pardee, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute, are not. In a statement, Pardee called the decision "appalling," and said it shows Pruitt is "turning the EPA into an oil industry vending machine. Just one day after oil-friendly state governments complain about efforts to collect methane pollution data, out pops cancelation. The Trump administration doesn't want this data because it doesn't want to rein in oil companies' massive emissions of this dangerous greenhouse gas." Catherine Garcia