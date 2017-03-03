Rod Stewart apologizes for video apparently re-enacting ISIS beheading: 'Understandably, this has been misinterpreted'

British rock star Rod Stewart apologized Friday for a video he made with friends during a recent trip to Abu Dhabi. In the video, which was posted on his wife's Instagram account but has since been deleted, Stewart and his friends can be seen "seemingly re-enacting an Islamic State-style execution," Politico reported:

In the clip, Stewart, currently on a world tour, can be seen leading friends along sand dunes. While [wife Penny] Lancaster rolls in the sand, Stewart appears to get a male friend to kneel down, hold him by the hair, and make what looks like a cutting motion across his throat. [Politico]

Stewart, 72, explained the video was simply the product of the crew "larking about pre-show," noting their previous stunts have ranged from "re-enacting the Beatles' Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones." "Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended," Stewart said in a statement.