Nintendo stock jumps on release day for new Switch console

On Friday, Nintendo Co. launched its newest gaming console Switch, a hybrid system that lets gamers flip between playing at home on the TV and gaming on the go. After concerns about the adaptable device's viability caused Nintendo's stock to decline for four straight days ahead of Friday's release, on launch day Nintendo's stock "rose as much as 5.1 percent, also the biggest gain in a month," Bloomberg reported.

USA - The Nintendo Switch has officially launched! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/GwhrIPraAm — Nintendo Switch (@NintendoSwitchC) March 3, 2017

Nintendo is cautiously optimistic about Switch after its last release, Wii U, was widely panned. So far reviews of Switch — which resembles a tablet with half a video game controller attached to each side — are "largely positive," The New York Times noted, though the true test will come over the weekend as users more fully explore the system.

Switch sells for $300 and can be purchased at major retailers, though quantities are limited. Becca Stanek