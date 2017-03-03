Nintendo stock jumps on release day for new Switch console

On Friday, Nintendo Co. launched its newest gaming console Switch, a hybrid system that lets gamers flip between playing at home on the TV and gaming on the go. After concerns about the adaptable device's viability caused Nintendo's stock to decline for four straight days ahead of Friday's release, on launch day Nintendo's stock "rose as much as 5.1 percent, also the biggest gain in a month," Bloomberg reported.
USA - The Nintendo Switch has officially launched! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/GwhrIPraAm
— Nintendo Switch (@NintendoSwitchC) March 3, 2017
Nintendo is cautiously optimistic about Switch after its last release, Wii U, was widely panned. So far reviews of Switch — which resembles a tablet with half a video game controller attached to each side — are "largely positive," The New York Times noted, though the true test will come over the weekend as users more fully explore the system.
Switch sells for $300 and can be purchased at major retailers, though quantities are limited. Becca Stanek
Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen indicated Friday that an increase in the federal interest rate will likely come later this month, assuming there are no unanticipated economic developments. "At our meeting later this month, the committee will evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with our expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate," Yellen said.
Economists have sensed that the economy is nearing the end of its rebound period after the 2008 financial crisis, meaning continued low interest rates could push growth into unsustainable territory. Yellen also noted the economy's "remarkable resilience" against overseas turbulence.
The Federal Open Market Committee's meetings are scheduled for March 14 and 15, and Yellen's speech Friday was the last opportunity to publicly signal the Fed's intentions before the meeting. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump had a rather salty — or rather, confectionery — response to Democrats' calls for investigations into his administration's ties to Russia:
We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
Trump apparently got the story (and the priceless photo) off the front page of Drudge Report, which links back to an article written by the pro-Trump blog Gateway Pundit.
It is true, however, that Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Russian President Vladimir Putin once enjoyed a Krispy Kreme doughnut and a coffee together at a New York City gas station back in 2003, when Putin was in town for the opening of the first U.S. location of the Russian-owned petroleum chain Lukoil.
"When I showed the president of Russia a Krispy Kreme doughnut and he ate it and said it was good, that was one of the more surreal moments I've had in politics," Schumer said, as quoted by The Associated Press. Putin reportedly "made no public remarks and stayed only 10 minutes." Jeva Lange
Trump promised the Keystone pipeline would be made with American steel. Now it's exempt from the rule.
Just eight days ago, President Trump vowed to United States Steel CEO Mario Longhi that the Keystone XL pipeline would be constructed from "steel made in this country and pipelines made in this county." By Tuesday, Trump had changed the rhetoric in his address to a joint session of Congress to specify that "new" American pipelines would "be made with American steel."
As it turns out, following pressure from the Keystone XL's developer, TransCanada, the White House has announced that the Keystone pipeline is exempt from the "buy American" policy, Politico reports. "Removing the steel condition could help persuade TransCanada to fully drop the $15 billion NAFTA complaint against the U.S., which it suspended earlier this week," Politico adds.
Keystone XL is excluded from an order signed by Trump calling for "all new pipelines, as well as retrofitted, repaired, or expanded pipelines" inside the U.S. to use U.S. steel "to the maximum extent possible" because "the Keystone XL pipeline is currently in the process of being constructed, so it does not count as a new, retrofitted, repaired, or expanded pipeline," a White House spokeswoman said. Jeva Lange
Rod Stewart apologizes for video apparently re-enacting ISIS beheading: 'Understandably, this has been misinterpreted'
British rock star Rod Stewart apologized Friday for a video he made with friends during a recent trip to Abu Dhabi. In the video, which was posted on his wife's Instagram account but has since been deleted, Stewart and his friends can be seen "seemingly re-enacting an Islamic State-style execution," Politico reported:
In the clip, Stewart, currently on a world tour, can be seen leading friends along sand dunes. While [wife Penny] Lancaster rolls in the sand, Stewart appears to get a male friend to kneel down, hold him by the hair, and make what looks like a cutting motion across his throat. [Politico]
Stewart, 72, explained the video was simply the product of the crew "larking about pre-show," noting their previous stunts have ranged from "re-enacting the Beatles' Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones." "Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended," Stewart said in a statement.
You can watch Stewart’s bizarre, disturbing stunt below. Becca Stanek
The man arrested Friday on suspicion of making bomb threats against at least eight Jewish community centers has been confirmed to be Juan Thompson, former writer at The Intercept. Thompson, now 31, worked for the online publication from November 2014 to January 2016, at which point he was fired after it became apparent he'd "fabricated sources and quotes in his articles," Intercept editor Betsy Reed said in a statement Friday. Mediate noted Thompson's false reporting prompted The Intercept to issue a "mass retraction and correction."
Reed said the publication's staff was "horrified" to learn of Thompson's alleged actions and subsequent arrest Friday morning in St. Louis, Missouri. "These actions are heinous and should be fully investigated and prosecuted," Reed said.
Authorities reported Thompson made the anti-Semitic threats as "part of a sustained campaign to harass and intimidate" a woman with whom he once had a romantic relationship, and he has been charged with cyberstalking for allegedly making the threats in the woman's name. Thompson's alleged threats come amid a wave of anti-Semitic violence in the U.S. targeting Jewish community centers and schools, as well as Jewish cemeteries.
Read Reed's full statement below. Becca Stanek
Statement from Intercept editor @betsyreed2 on Juan Thompson pic.twitter.com/3QQJ551CrA
— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) March 3, 2017
A YMCA gym in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, has decided to ban CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC from its TV monitors because people kept getting into fights over politics, PA Homepage reports. "There was one [fight] that was broken up by another member that was just about ready to go physical, and we've had members step forward saying they've felt a little uncomfortable about the arguments that were going on over the politics," explained the gym's CEO, Trish Fisher.
Having had their cable news taken away, the Pennsylvanians have moved on to arguing about the ban itself: "They're all complaining that they think they should keep it and stuff but in my opinion, I think they should remove it because it will stop all the problems," said member Joshua Worobey.
"I think it is probably an overreaction. There was a lot of arguing going on during the election, protesting and that type of thing, but I think it's all gone," said another gym user, David Dimmick.
A word of advice: Rowing machines are great outlets for all that rage. Jeva Lange
On Friday, the FBI arrested a man in St. Louis, Missouri, believed to be behind at least eight of the recent bomb threats against Jewish community centers. Juan Thompson, 31, allegedly made the threats "as part of a sustained campaign to harass and intimidate" a woman he used to be in a relationship with, authorities said. Thompson has been charged in New York for cyberstalking by making bombs threats against Jewish community centers in the woman's name.
U.S. Attorney’s Office statement on arrest of man in connection with at least 8 threats to Jewish Community Centers: https://t.co/TqZnAb9zGW pic.twitter.com/KveWGPjkpR
— ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2017
Thompson's alleged threats are part of a broader rise in anti-Semitic acts across the nation. At least 100 Jewish community centers and schools in the U.S. have received bomb threats since the beginning of 2017. "We will continue to pursue those who peddle fear, making false claims about serious crimes," New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said in a statement Friday. Becca Stanek