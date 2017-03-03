Arnold Schwarzenegger announces departure from The Celebrity Apprentice, citing 'baggage'

Add finding a new host for The Celebrity Apprentice to President Trump's long list of things to do. On Friday, host Arnold Schwarzenegger announced he's leaving Trump's former reality TV show.
Schwarzenegger indicated in a statement that he loved everything about working on the show — from the network to producer Mark Burnett to the "celebrities to the crew to the marketing department" — except for one thing:
Arnold Schwarzenegger told NBC he's leaving "The Celebrity Apprentice." Here's his statement: pic.twitter.com/HXS6w1vqlb
— John Koblin (@koblin) March 3, 2017
Schwarzenegger doesn't explicitly say what that "baggage" is, but it's not hard to read between the lines. Becca Stanek
Pres. Trump jokes about Arnold Schwarzenegger as host of "Apprentice": "I want to just pray for Arnold if we can for those ratings." pic.twitter.com/hNy115htJr
— ABC News (@ABC) February 2, 2017
The National Prayer Breakfast? pic.twitter.com/KYUqEZbJIE
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2017
Uber uses a dubiously legal technology called "Greyball" to block authorities and law enforcement officials who might be investigating the company from hailing a ride, The New York Times reports. Uber has used the method — part of a program called VTOS, or "violation of terms of service" — for year in cities like Paris, Boston, and Las Vegas, four current and former Uber employees said.
The New York Times detailed an example of what "Greyballing" looks like in practice:
… Uber had just started its ride-hailing service in Portland without seeking permission from the city, which later declared the service illegal. To build a case against the company, officers like [Erich] England posed as riders, opening the Uber app to hail a car and watching as the miniature vehicles on the screen wound their way toward him.
But unknown to Mr. England and other authorities, some of the digital cars they saw in their Uber apps were never there at all. The Uber drivers they were able to hail also quickly canceled. That was because Uber had tagged Mr. England and his colleagues — essentially Greyballing them as city officials — based on data collected from its app and through other techniques. Uber then served up a fake version of its app that was populated with ghost cars, to evade capture. [The New York Times]
Officials can be singled out by Uber in multiple ways, including by creating a "geofence" around authorities' offices and Greyballing anyone who frequently opened and closed the app in that region. Uber also uses credit card information to figure out if a user is tied to an institution, such as a police credit union. When officials, in sting operations, would buy cell phones to create new Uber accounts, "Uber employees went to that city's local electronics stores to look up device numbers of the cheapest mobile phones on sale, which were often the ones bought by city officials, whose budgets were not sizable," the Times writes.
In a statement, Uber told the Times: "This program denies ride requests to users who are violating our terms of service — whether that's people aiming to physically harm drivers, competitors looking to disrupt our operations, or opponents who collude with officials on secret 'stings' meant to entrap drivers." But Dylan Rivera, a Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman, said: "We take any efforts to undermine our efforts to protect the public very seriously." Read the full report here. Jeva Lange
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart is a British citizen, so when it comes to opposing President Trump, his means are fairly limited. "You know, [in Britain we] have our own problems. We have Brexit. But I'm not a [U.S.] citizen," Stewart told the hosts of The View on Thursday. "However ... maybe it's the only good thing as the result of this election, I am now applying for citizenship. Because I want to be an American, too."
Stewart went on to justify his decision: "All of my friends in Washington said there's only one thing you can do: Fight, fight, oppose, oppose," said Stewart. "But I can't do it because I'm not a citizen."
Trump doesn't have too many fans in Britain. Earlier this month, British lawmakers — including one Labour Party member of Parliament who said Trump acts like a "petulant child" — argued over sending him an invitation for an official state visit, and thousands of protesters demonstrated against both Trump coming to Britain and his executive order that barred refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Jeva Lange
Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen indicated Friday that an increase in the federal interest rate will likely come later this month, assuming there are no unanticipated economic developments. "At our meeting later this month, the committee will evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with our expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate," Yellen said.
Economists have sensed that the economy is nearing the end of its rebound period after the 2008 financial crisis, meaning continued low interest rates could push growth into unsustainable territory. Yellen also noted the economy's "remarkable resilience" against overseas turbulence.
The Federal Open Market Committee's meetings are scheduled for March 14 and 15, and Yellen's speech Friday was the last opportunity to publicly signal the Fed's intentions before the meeting. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump had a rather salty — or rather, confectionery — response to Democrats' calls for investigations into his administration's ties to Russia:
We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
Trump apparently got the story (and the priceless photo) off the front page of Drudge Report, which links back to an article written by the pro-Trump blog Gateway Pundit.
It is true, however, that Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Russian President Vladimir Putin once enjoyed a Krispy Kreme doughnut and a coffee together at a New York City gas station back in 2003, when Putin was in town for the opening of the first U.S. location of the Russian-owned petroleum chain Lukoil.
"When I showed the president of Russia a Krispy Kreme doughnut and he ate it and said it was good, that was one of the more surreal moments I've had in politics," Schumer said, as quoted by The Associated Press. Putin reportedly "made no public remarks and stayed only 10 minutes." Jeva Lange
Trump promised the Keystone pipeline would be made with American steel. Now it's exempt from the rule.
Just eight days ago, President Trump vowed to United States Steel CEO Mario Longhi that the Keystone XL pipeline would be constructed from "steel made in this country and pipelines made in this county." By Tuesday, Trump had changed the rhetoric in his address to a joint session of Congress to specify that "new" American pipelines would "be made with American steel."
As it turns out, following pressure from the Keystone XL's developer, TransCanada, the White House has announced that the Keystone pipeline is exempt from the "buy American" policy, Politico reports. "Removing the steel condition could help persuade TransCanada to fully drop the $15 billion NAFTA complaint against the U.S., which it suspended earlier this week," Politico adds.
Keystone XL is excluded from an order signed by Trump calling for "all new pipelines, as well as retrofitted, repaired, or expanded pipelines" inside the U.S. to use U.S. steel "to the maximum extent possible" because "the Keystone XL pipeline is currently in the process of being constructed, so it does not count as a new, retrofitted, repaired, or expanded pipeline," a White House spokeswoman said. Jeva Lange
On Friday, Nintendo Co. launched its newest gaming console Switch, a hybrid system that lets gamers flip between playing at home on the TV and gaming on the go. After concerns about the adaptable device's viability caused Nintendo's stock to decline for four straight days ahead of Friday's release, on launch day Nintendo's stock "rose as much as 5.1 percent, also the biggest gain in a month," Bloomberg reported.
USA - The Nintendo Switch has officially launched! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/GwhrIPraAm
— Nintendo Switch (@NintendoSwitchC) March 3, 2017
Nintendo is cautiously optimistic about Switch after its last release, Wii U, was widely panned. So far reviews of Switch — which resembles a tablet with half a video game controller attached to each side — are "largely positive," The New York Times noted, though the true test will come over the weekend as users more fully explore the system.
Switch sells for $300 and can be purchased at major retailers, though quantities are limited. Becca Stanek
Rod Stewart apologizes for video apparently re-enacting ISIS beheading: 'Understandably, this has been misinterpreted'
British rock star Rod Stewart apologized Friday for a video he made with friends during a recent trip to Abu Dhabi. In the video, which was posted on his wife's Instagram account but has since been deleted, Stewart and his friends can be seen "seemingly re-enacting an Islamic State-style execution," Politico reported:
In the clip, Stewart, currently on a world tour, can be seen leading friends along sand dunes. While [wife Penny] Lancaster rolls in the sand, Stewart appears to get a male friend to kneel down, hold him by the hair, and make what looks like a cutting motion across his throat. [Politico]
Stewart, 72, explained the video was simply the product of the crew "larking about pre-show," noting their previous stunts have ranged from "re-enacting the Beatles' Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones." "Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended," Stewart said in a statement.
You can watch Stewart’s bizarre, disturbing stunt below. Becca Stanek