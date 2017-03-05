SNL's Jeff Sessions is Forrest Gump at the bus stop, and The Help's Minny Jackson baked him a pie

Saturday Night Live's cold open saw Kate McKinnon as embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions as Forrest Gump at the bus stop. "I'm the attorney general of the United States," Sessions explains to his first conversation partner, Leslie Jones. "I got to meet the president and everything."

"Being in the government is so fun," Sessions continues, stuffing his mouth with Gump's signature chocolates. "You get to meet so many nice people. Like this, this is my best, good friend Kellyanne," he adds, holding up the controversial photo of White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office. "She ain't got no legs," Sessions adds, but she's "the best talker you ever heard. They say she could sell stink to a skunk."