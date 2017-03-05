SNL takes on men who use feminism as a pick-up line

Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong just wants a nice girl's night out, but she can't seem to escape a string of creepy guys who decided faux-feminism is their new pick-up line.

Each interaction starts out promisingly enough. "I'm sorry, I'm not like a gross guy trying to hit on you or anything," begins the bro played by Beck Bennett. "I just can't find a seat." When Strong invites him to sit, he commiserates that the whole "place is filled with skeezy guys" who remind him of President Trump.