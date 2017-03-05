Nancy Pelosi deflects when asked to condemn a Democratic representative's crude joke about Kellyanne Conway
Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond (La.) has been widely criticized for crudely joking that White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway "really looked kind of familiar there in that position there" in a controversial photo that showed her kneeling on an Oval Office couch to snap a picture.
Asked about Richmond's apparent sexual innuendo in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declined to condemn the remark, instead deflecting attention to President Trump's history of inappropriate comments about women.
Richmond "maybe should be criticized," for his remark, Pelosi said, but protested she "just [doesn't] know the particulars" of what he said. That argument would hold more water if Tapper hadn't just played a clip of the entire joke while showing the photo of Conway.
"I guess the question is if one criticizes only Republicans when they make crude comments, does that not undermine the moral authority if they don't criticize when Democrats make crude comments?" Tapper asked. Once again, Pelosi didn't answer. Watch their exchange below. Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong just wants a nice girl's night out, but she can't seem to escape a string of creepy guys who decided faux-feminism is their new pick-up line.
Each interaction starts out promisingly enough. "I'm sorry, I'm not like a gross guy trying to hit on you or anything," begins the bro played by Beck Bennett. "I just can't find a seat." When Strong invites him to sit, he commiserates that the whole "place is filled with skeezy guys" who remind him of President Trump.
After the pair connect over matching, "The future is female" shirts, Bennett asks her out. When she says no — well, suffice it to say his reaction goes a little beyond disappointment. Watch the clip below, but be warned that it contains some strong language. Bonnie Kristian
Mexico on Saturday opened legal defense centers at its consulates in all 50 U.S. states in response to President Trump's hardline immigration policy.
"We are not promoting illegality," said Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray. "Today we are facing a situation that can paradoxically represent an opportunity, when suddenly a government wants to apply the law more severely," he added. "It is becoming more than evident that to apply the law, which is the obligation of any state, would also imply a real economic damage to this country which highlights the need for immigration reform." Videgaray urged the United States to devise a path to legal status for undocumented immigrants.
At the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, nearly 500 people — 10 times the expected attendance — came to a seminar with immigration lawyers explaining their legal rights. In 20 years of practice, "we have never seen this type of force, so excessive that it seeks to find a way to deport immigrants in the U.S., and even legal immigrants, people with residency," said immigration attorney Barbara Melendez, who spoke at the event. The lawyers advised immigrants to know their rights, be honest with authorities, and never resist arrest. Bonnie Kristian
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Sunday tweeted President Trump's request for a congressional inquiry into his claim that President Obama inappropriately wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election, an allegation the Obama camp says is "simply false."
As Jon Schwarz at The Intercept notes, the president has the legal authority to declassify anything he wants, so "Trump could immediately make public any government records of such surveillance" on Trump Tower regardless of congressional investigation. Bonnie Kristian
SNL's Jeff Sessions is Forrest Gump at the bus stop, and The Help's Minny Jackson baked him a pie
Saturday Night Live's cold open saw Kate McKinnon as embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions as Forrest Gump at the bus stop. "I'm the attorney general of the United States," Sessions explains to his first conversation partner, Leslie Jones. "I got to meet the president and everything."
"Being in the government is so fun," Sessions continues, stuffing his mouth with Gump's signature chocolates. "You get to meet so many nice people. Like this, this is my best, good friend Kellyanne," he adds, holding up the controversial photo of White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office. "She ain't got no legs," Sessions adds, but she's "the best talker you ever heard. They say she could sell stink to a skunk."
Sessions has a few more conversation partners before closing out the sketch with this week's host, Octavia Spencer, who arrives in her role as maid Minny Jackson from The Help. And yes, she baked Sessions a pie. Watch the skit below. Bonnie Kristian
"Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally," President Trump tweeted last weekend in response to demonstrations against his administration. "It would be the biggest of them all!" On Saturday, his supporters met that challenge, organizing "Spirit of America" rallies drawing hundreds in 28 states and Washington, D.C.
Counter-protesters showed up in many locations, with taunts and fist fights breaking out between the two groups at least in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Berkeley, California. Most events, however, were peaceful, and organizers in Austin asked attendees to bring "donations for the homeless and veterans." Online, critics pointed out that pro-Trump crowds were typically smaller than January's women's march events in the same locations.
"We came out today because Trump deserves to see he still has people for him," said an Ohioan Trump supporter named Margaret Howe, who marched because she is worried political division will devolve into civil war. "It's just all sad." "He's doing a good job, I think," said marcher Trent Herbert in Michigan, though he added, "I think a lot of times he should stay off Twitter." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's tweeted allegation that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the election is not true, Obama representative Kevin Lewis said Saturday.
"A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice," Lewis said. "As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."
Trump's comments came under widespread scrutiny after his Twitter announcement, with critics arguing that what Trump described is impossible or else indicative of suspect behavior on the president's behalf. Horror author Stephen King took a more creative approach, tweeting a short story of the wiretap in which Obama also "stole the strawberry ice cream" and is still lurking in a Trump Tower closet. "HE HAS SCISSORS!" King warned. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's Saturday claim that former President Obama wiretapped his phones in Trump Tower during the election received widespread pushback on Saturday, predominantly from Trump's Democratic critics and former members of the Obama administration.
"No President can order a wiretap," tweeted Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes. "Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you." Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) tweeted along similar lines. "The President can't 'order' a wiretap," he wrote. "So @realDonaldTrump is either lying, or he declassifed a judicial warrant possibly targeting him. I think we need to know which it is." Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) was less explicitly critical but indicated he'd like "to get to the bottom of this."
Trump did not cite any specific proof in his tweets, but he appeared to be inspired by talk radio host Mark Levin, who argued Thursday Obama orchestrated a "silent coup" on Trump using "police state" tactics. Breitbart on Friday published a timeline to support Levin's allegation, emphasizing a Heat Street report of an October FISA court request "focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks."
In October, The Guardian reported the FISA Court rejected an FBI application for a warrant "to monitor four members of the Trump team suspected of irregular contacts with Russian officials." The Guardian piece referenced the Heat Street account that "the FBI was finally granted a warrant in October" but noted it did not have independent confirmation of that story.
Now, as ThinkProgress comments, if Trump's allegations are correct, they could bring to light an investigation he would prefer not be public. However, a FISA warrant grant is not by itself damning: It is extremely unusual for the FISA Court, often labeled a "rubber stamp" for federal spies, to turn down warrant requests. Bonnie Kristian