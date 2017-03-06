Federal contractors receiving hundreds of billions in taxpayer dollars widely violate wage and safety laws, report finds
A new report released by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Monday reveals that more than half of the country's largest federal contractors break labor laws including stealing wages and jeopardizing the safety of workers, the International Business Times reports. "All Americans deserve a safe workplace and fair pay for a day's work," said Warren.
The report's publication comes just hours before a Senate vote Monday that would repeal the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces executive order issued by former President Barack Obama. Warren's report found that 66 of the country's 100 largest federal contractors violated wage and hour laws and a third of the violations since 2015 were found by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Federal contractors employee about 20 percent of American workers and receive $500 billion in taxpayer dollars. AT&T had the most violations nationwide, with 30,000, and private prison operator Corrections Corporation of America had 21,000 violations, IBT reports.
"Too often, federal contractors break labor laws while continuing to suck down millions in taxpayer dollars," said Warren. "Instead of making it easier for companies to cheat their employees or threaten workers' health and safety, President Trump and Republicans in Congress should join Democrats in standing up for the hardworking Americans who do important jobs for our country." Jeva Lange
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it would not issue a ruling on the transgender bathroom rights case it had agreed last fall to hear. Instead, the case of Virginia high schooler Gavin Grimm, a transgender student who sought to use the bathroom that matched his gender identity rather than his biological sex, will be sent back to a lower court to reexamine.
The Supreme Court's decision to decline to hear the case comes after the Trump administration's withdrawal last month of Obama-era protections allowing transgender students to use the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity. A federal appeals court in April 2016 ruled in Grimm's favor after considering the Obama administration's stance on transgender protections, but the Supreme Court now wants the appeals court to reconsider its ruling in light of the Trump administration's guidelines.
The New York Times noted the case would have marked the Supreme Court's "first encounter" with transgender rights. The Supreme Court was slated to hear Grimm's case March 28. Becca Stanek
The State Department is set to resume its daily press briefings Monday, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is not expected to attend. Acting department spokesman Mark Toner told Politico that Tillerson is "not expected to show up" and that Toner will be holding the briefings himself for the time being.
Daily briefings have long been a fixture for U.S. secretaries of state since John Foster Dulles held the role in the 1950s, but Tillerson still has yet to do a televised Q&A. During at least this first week, Toner's briefings will be held Monday through Thursday, with two of those sessions taking place over the phone rather than in person. Historically, the State Department has held press briefings every business day.
"It's making me anxious," said one State Department official of Tillerson's lack of public presence in the face of a mercurial White House. Dan Feldman, who served as the State Department's special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan under former President Obama, added that Tillerson "needs to communicate his vision, which has been sorely lacking both within the building and publicly."
Tillerson has reportedly been working behind the scenes in the meantime. The State Department's press division told Politico the secretary "has had 32 separate phone conversations with representatives of various countries, 15 in-person meetings with foreign interlocutors here in the United States, as well as calls and meetings with U.S. government personnel, showing a deep commitment to coordinating with the White House and other federal agencies and obtaining a diversity of perspectives on issues of public concern." Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway claims Trump knows Obama tapped his phones because 'he's the president of the United States'
Rather than give specifics on how exactly President Trump apparently knows former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway decided to answer that question "globally" during her Monday morning interview on Fox & Friends. "He's the president of the United States," Conway said. "He has information and intelligence that the rest of us do not."
Since Trump tweeted the accusation against Obama on Saturday, neither he nor any other top government official has indicated what this "information and intelligence" may be. Obama's spokesman has dismissed the accusations as "simply false," and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has said that within his government agency there "was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, or as a candidate, or against his campaign." FBI Director James Comey reportedly requested the Justice Department publicly disavow Trump's claims. Moreover, Trump reportedly "did not consult with the people inside the U.S. government who might know before making this claim," a senior U.S. official told NBC News.
Conway insisted all Trump wants is to get to the bottom of the matter. "The president's entire point is that people deserve to know," Conway said. "If we don't know, then let's find out together."
Catch a snippet of Conway's interview below. Becca Stanek
"He's the President of the United States. He has information and intelligence that the rest of us do not." -@KellyannePolls pic.twitter.com/r0cSE7IkSL
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 6, 2017
David Letterman hosted late night television for 33 years and he claims he has no regrets about leaving. But even in retirement, Letterman can't help but drool over the comedic fruit the Trump administration has to offer the TV hosts who are still in the game.
But comedy is more than just a way to stay sane, in Letterman's opinion. It is also a weapon: "I'm tired of people being bewildered about everything [Trump] says," Letterman told Vulture. "'I can't believe he said that.' We gotta stop that and instead figure out ways to protect ourselves from him. We know he's crazy. We gotta take care of ourselves here now."
Then Letterman lays out his plan:
[Vulture:] How? Is comedy useful for that?
[Letterman:] Comedy's one of the ways that we can protect ourselves. Alec Baldwin deserves a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Sadly, he's not going to get it from this president.
Can you explain that a bit more? How does satire protect us from Donald Trump?
The man has such thin skin that if you keep pressure on him — I remember there was a baseball game in Cleveland, and a swarm of flies came on the field and the batters were doing this [mimes swatting at flies] while the pitcher was throwing 100 miles an hour. Well, that's Alec Baldwin and Saturday Night Live. It's distracting the batter. Eventually Trump's going to take a fastball off the sternum and have to leave the game. [Vulture]
Read the full interview at Vulture. Jeva Lange
George Stephanopoulos repeatedly shuts down White House deputy press secretary for statements that 'simply aren't true'
Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos repeatedly interrupted his interview with White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday to debunk her "simply not true" statements.
Sanders was attempting to defend President Trump's allegations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower by calling the storyline "pretty widely [reported] by quite a few outlets." "I've got to stop you," Stephanopoulos cut in. "That is simply not true … Not a single one of those articles backs it up. So what is the president's evidence?"
It only takes a few sentences of protest from Sanders for Stephanopoulos to shut her down a second time. "Sarah, I have got to stop you again," said Stephanopoulos, "because that is simply not true."
That's not the last time Stephanopoulos interrupts Sanders to tell her that what she is saying is "not true," either — he corrects her twice more, and has some tough follow-up questions to boot. Watch the tense interview below. Jeva Lange
WATCH: White House spokeswoman @SarahHuckabee responds to @GStephanopoulos' question on evidence of Pres. Trump's Pres. Obama wiretap claim pic.twitter.com/zbwIwb8SjN
— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 6, 2017
President Trump did not get a bump in the polls from his big speech to Congress last week, and in fact his favorability and job approval ratings have proved pretty steady since his inauguration — both numbers up to 45 percent, from 44 percent in January — according to a CNN/ORC International poll released Monday. But a prospective special prosecutor to investigate any ties between Russia and Trump's campaign or business interests has gotten a boost, with 65 percent of American adults backing a special prosecutor to handle the investigation versus 35 percent who think Congress can handle it.
A majority of respondents, 55 percent, say they are very (37 percent) or somewhat (18 percent) concerned about the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russian operatives, with 17 percent saying they are not very concerned and 28 percent saying they are not concerned at all. Political party affiliation drives that split, with Democrats and independents strongly worried about any Trump-Russia ties and Republicans largely blasé. That polarization on Trump and Russia has increased since his inauguration.
If Trump's favorability numbers have held steady, Congress and Vice President Mike Pence have gotten notably more popular. Congress' favorability numbers are up to 28 percent from 20 percent, while Pence is now viewed more favorably than Trump, with a 47 percent favorable and 37 percent unfavorable rating, up from his 40/37 percent split in January. The poll was conducted March 1-4 among 1,025 adults, and has a sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Peter Weber
An apartment in Trump Tower was available to rent through Airbnb until a New York Times inquiry into its existence prompted it to be pulled from the website last week, the Times reports. But until the listing was taken down, it "represented an extraordinary opportunity in American history ... for travelers to book a room in a building housing the president's family — one of the most secure buildings in New York City, if not the world — with nothing more than the click of a mouse," The New York Times writes.
Guests left rave reviews of the apartment, which cost between $300 and $450 a night. Even the hassle of a Secret Service screening prior to entering the building was waved off: "Once you go through it the first time, the Secret Service is something you won't notice anymore," said one guest, a student from Mexico. The same guest added that he simply picked up a key on the ground floor of the hotel without meeting the host, and that Secret Service agents "didn't ask any more questions" after being told by the student and his boyfriend that they were staying in the tower.
The apartment had been listed on Airbnb since at least last September, and there were reservations booked through May. While the apartment's listing on Airbnb was questionably legal under New York City law and prohibited by Trump Tower's condominium rules, it is unclear if Secret Service knew of its existence and it is not the agency's policy to comment on protective operations.
A former Secret Service employee, Mark Camillo, told the Times that it is not the job of the agency to determine who is allowed to enter the building beyond simply making sure they aren't a threat. "This is the challenge in a free society," Camillo said. "If we were in countries that were much more heavy-handed, this would be a non-story. And every phone in the building would be tapped." Jeva Lange