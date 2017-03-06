Jeff Sessions says his Senate testimony was 'correct'

In a letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the testimony he gave during his January confirmation hearing was "correct" and he did not mislead anyone.

Sessions was asked by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) what he would do if he became aware of anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicating with Russian officials. Sessions responded by saying he was "called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign" and he "did not have communications with the Russians." It later came out that Sessions did in fact have two meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, during the presidential campaign. In his letter, Sessions told the committee that because he was not asked specifically about meetings with the ambassador, he was telling the truth. Last week, Sessions recused himself from overseeing any investigations into ties between Russia and President Trump. Catherine Garcia