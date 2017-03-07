Jewish community centers, ADL offices receive new wave of bomb threats

The conservative advocacy group Heritage Action for America slammed Republicans' health care proposal for not being a "genuine effort" on Tuesday. "In many ways, the House Republican proposal released last night not only accepts the flawed progressive premises of ObamaCare but expands upon them," said Heritage Action's chief executive officer, Michael A. Needham.

AFP, FreedomWorks, Heritage Action all against this bill. It doesn’t sound like the leadership has a big outside coalition for this bill https://t.co/V0rEfGMZo4 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 7, 2017

Many other Republicans have also skewered the bill, with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) saying Tuesday: "This is ObamaCare lite. It will not pass. Conservatives aren't going to take it … It won't work." The conservative advocacy group Club for Growth also slammed the proposal as "RyanCare," writing that "the problems with this bill are not just what's in it, but also what it's missing: Namely, the critical free-market solution of selling health insurance across state lines."

Leading conservative health care reform advocate Avik Roy called the ObamaCare replacement "great" except that it will "make coverage unaffordable for millions." Freedom Partners wrote in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan that "as the bill stands today, it is ObamaCare 2.0. Passing it would be making the same mistake that President Obama, Harry Reid, and Nancy Pelosi made in 2010."

Putting together all of the conservative/GOP opposition to the House GOP health-care bill pic.twitter.com/Rk9BYo6snd — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) March 7, 2017

It could almost seem as if the bill has only one fan aside from its author. "Our wonderful new [health care bill] is out now for review and negotiation!" President Trump tweeted. Jeva Lange