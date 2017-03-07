The Trump administration pitches its health care proposal as killing fewer trees than ObamaCare

President Trump loves to show off piles of paper.

Exhibit A:

Signing my tax return.... pic.twitter.com/XJfXeaORbU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2015

Exhibit B:

WH clutter report: Pres Trump says we've probably never seen so much paper on a president's desk. Attributes to negotiating so many deals. pic.twitter.com/5K9cT7xYq6 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 8, 2017

And then there was that time Trump showed off mountains of paper as evidence that he had withdrawn from his business interests —although some people thought these might have been blank:

Trump: “These papers are just some of the many documents I’ve signed turning over complete and total control to my sons" pic.twitter.com/CGGrNckpRU — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017

On Tuesday, Trump's administration rolled out new piles of paper for people to look at:

Sec. Price offers show and tell on Trumpcare. On the right is the ObamaCare Bill on the left is Trumpcare bill. A post shared by April D. Ryan (@adr1600) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:53am PST

This time, Trump's point wasn't about how much paper he used, but rather how little. "As you'll see, this [ObamaCare] bill right here was the bill that was introduced in 2009 and '10 by the previous administration," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "Notice how thick that is. Some of you will recall that I actually turned the pages and went through that piece of legislation in a YouTube."

But lest the physical piles not sufficiently awe the audience, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also emphasized that the new health care plan is only 123 pages long, with 57 pages dedicated only to repealing the Affordable Care Act. ObamaCare, by comparison, is 974 pages long. Think of the trees!

Not everyone is impressed by the display, though. "Anyone who understands how health care [works] knows this is not a good sign," said Huffington Post reporter Christina Wilkie. Jeva Lange