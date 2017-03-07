Comey, Clapper to testify before House committee about Russian meddling

The House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearing into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election on March 20, committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday. FBI Director James Comey, National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates have been asked to testify.

The hearing will examine questions of Russian government-sponsored hacking ahead of the 2016 presidential election that may have helped President Trump by revealing unflattering information about his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. Nunes indicated Tuesday he doesn't "believe that to be the case" that Russia helped elect Trump. "The president has said he has no ties to Russia," Nunes said. "I assume that is true."

Asked about Trump's recent allegation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower, Nunes said no evidence had yet been found to support the claim. "A lot of things he says, you guys take literally," Nunes said about Trump's claims, though he noted the committee would investigate the matter. Becca Stanek