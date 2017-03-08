House intelligence panel chairman blames media for taking political 'neophyte' Trump's tweets 'literally'
Republicans have not exactly rushed to defend President Trump over his tweeted accusation that he'd "just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory," but the Republican leaders of the House and Senate intelligence committees agreed to at least look into Trump's claims. On Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of Trump's presidential transition executive committee, reframed Trump's accusation as the president publicly questioning whether he or his campaign had been targeted. "I think it's a valid question," he said in a press conference, "if indeed it was a question."
But even Nunes wouldn't back up the specific allegations Trump made, suggesting instead that the press cut Trump a little slack. "As you all know, the president is a neophyte in politics," Nunes said. "He's been doing this for a little over a year. And I think a lot of the things that he says, you guys sometimes take literally. Sometimes he doesn't have 27 lawyers and staff looking at what he does, which is, I think, at times refreshing and at times can also lead us to have to be sitting at a press conference like this answering questions that you guys are asking. But at the end of the day, I think tweets are a very transparent way for a politician of any rank to communication with their constituents."
On CNN Tuesday evening, Jake Tapper played that part of the interview for his panel of guests, and they were not especially sympathetic to Nunes' argument.
Nunes sounded like he wasn't necessarily happy to be answering for Trump's tweets, either. "My only request of the president would be, I don't want him to be completely lawyered up," he told the reporters, "but at the same time, I want him to be clear in what he's asking and the assertions that he's making." Peter Weber
Officials in Biloxi, Mississippi, said four people were killed and more than 40 injured on Tuesday when a freight train hit a charter bus.
Four killed when train crashes into bus in Biloxi, MS. Bus carrying 50 people from Austin. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/yyllmMLK1Z
— Charles Fisher (@NewsCameraFish) March 7, 2017
Witnesses told WLOX the bus, carrying passengers from an Austin, Texas, senior center to a casino, was stuck on the tracks when the train slammed into it. A spokesman for the city of Biloxi said there are signs at the crossing that warn of a low ground clearance, but he did not say if that's what caused the bus to stop on the tracks. He also said nine of the injured passengers are in critical condition.
The city has a high number of train crashes for the area, officials said, and the mayor wants to close some of the rail crossings. The site where Tuesday's accident took place was not slated to be closed. Catherine Garcia
Love makes you do crazy things, Arnold Schwarzenegger says, like tweet insults at the man who replaced you on a reality show that pits such celebrities as Gary Busey and La Toya Jackson against one another.
During an interview Tuesday on SiriusXM's The Michael Smerconish Program, the actor and former governor of California discussed politics, and the conversation turned to President Trump. Smerconish asked Schwarzenegger why Trump felt compelled to "keep talking about you through his Twitter feed," and Schwarzenegger shared his theory. "I think he's in love with me," he said.
Showering a person you like with negative attention is a tried and true tactic of the elementary school playground, and Trump has been talking about Schwarzenegger ever since he took over as host of The Celebrity Apprentice; he even went so far as asking during the National Prayer Breakfast for the crowd to "pray for Arnold" and The Celebrity Apprentice's ratings. Schwarzenegger announced earlier this month he is leaving the show because of the "baggage" attached to it, and the president's last tweet about him came on March 4. "Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving The Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me," he said. "Sad end to great show." Catherine Garcia
Before asking Congress to substantiate his wiretapping claims, Trump reportedly mulled hiring a P.I.
When President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning and accused his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, of ordering a wiretap of his Trump Tower phones during the presidential campaign — which would almost certainly be against the law — his White House staff was among the most surprised, according to multiple reports. Over the weekend, after "a succession of frantic staff conference calls, including one consultation with the White House counsel," The New York Times reported Tuesday evening, aides "decided the only real solution to the presidential Twitter posts was to kick the allegations to Congress."
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to explain the decision to ask Congress to investigate something Trump had already stated as fact, arguing there was a "separation of powers aspect" to the request and suggesting it would be improper for the White House to order the Justice Department to look into Trump's explosive accusation, especially when Trump can ask Congress "as a separate body to look into something and add credibility to the look."
This is journalism, @HallieJackson:
If Trump has proof of bugging, why not just hand it over?
Spicer: Word salad.pic.twitter.com/RP1CqpQnRQ
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 7, 2017
The Washington Post's Chris Cillizza translates that: "This isn't about a separation of powers — as Spicer claimed Tuesday — or anything else. It's about Trump tweeting first and thinking second. And a White House scrambling to make lemonade — or at least lemon water — from lemons." Trump was originally pleased with his tweets on Saturday, The New York Times reports:
But by midafternoon, after returning from golf, he appeared to realize he had gone too far, although he still believed Mr. Obama had wiretapped him, according to two people in Mr. Trump's orbit. He sounded defiant in conversations at Mar-a-Lago with his friend Christopher Ruddy, the chief executive of Newsmax Media, Mr. Ruddy said. In other conversations that afternoon, the president sounded uncertain of the procedure for obtaining a warrant for secret wiretaps on an American citizen. Mr. Trump also canvassed some aides and associates about whether an investigator, even one outside the government, could substantiate his charge. [The New York Times]
Trump's aides have seen this pattern before, The Times noted, mentioning Trump's spirited embrace of a National Enquirer conspiracy theory about Sen. Ted Cruz's father helping assassinate JFK. In a hopeful sign for Trump, perhaps, Cruz and his wife, Heidi, are dining with him at the White House on Wednesday. Peter Weber
You don't need to be privy to any surreptitiously gathered information to know that President Trump isn't calling up former President Barack Obama to shoot the breeze, but on Tuesday's Conan, viewers were treated to a taste of what those conversations might sound like. Conan's Trump wanted to talk about the wiretapping charges, his belief that "two crazies multiplied together cancel each other out," and his decision not to get a dog (why bother when you have Sean Spicer?), while Conan's Obama just really wanted to get off the phone. The faux Trump did come up with one pretty good idea — after declaring that Obama is his "rival," Trump suggests the two collaborate on a movie about frenemies called Wacko Donny and the Bar. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Wildfires are burning across Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas, leaving six people dead and scorching acre upon acre of land.
In Kansas, 30 buildings were damaged in Clark County, and 10,000 people have voluntarily left their homes in Reno County, while three fires are raging across the Texas Panhandle. Conditions are dry in all four states, and winds helped fan the flames. Wednesday's forecast shows gusts dropping down to about 10 to 20 mph. "These conditions will make it somewhat easier for firefighting efforts, but far from perfect," Bill Bunting of the Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center told The Associated Press. "The fires still will be moving. The ideal situation is that it would turn cold and rain, and unfortunately that's not going to happen." Catherine Garcia
Attorneys for the state of Hawaii have said in court filings that on Wednesday, they will seek a temporary restraining order against President Trump's revised executive order on travel from six Muslim-majority countries.
On Monday, after his original executive order was blocked multiple times in court, Trump signed a new order that restricts citizens of Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya from receiving U.S. visas for at least 90 days, and bans all refugees for 120 days. "To be sure, the new executive order covers fewer people than the old one," Neal Katyal, a lead attorney for Hawaii, told CNN, but still, the new ban "suffers from the same constitutional and statutory defects." Hawaii is asking a judge that its request be heard before the new executive order goes into effect on March 16. Catherine Garcia
As a psychological counselor in Syria, Taghreed Baaj has worked with children from across the country who are trying desperately to recover from the horrors they've witnessed since the civil war began six years ago.
One child who stands out is Nagham, now in a refugee camp for orphans, who at age 6 lost her entire family when a bomb hit her house. She then wouldn't eat, and was scared of anyone who came too close. "What affects children the most is losing one of their parents or siblings," Baaj, who works with the Syrian charity Shafak, told ABC News. "It gives children a mental shock. Inside Syria, children generally suffer from lack of education and lack of good nutrition."
On Tuesday, Save the Children released a new report about the number of Syrian children experiencing "toxic stress," brought on by extended periods of extreme violence and trauma. They interviewed 458 kids, teens, and adults across Syria, and found that nearly half of the adults have met or know children who developed speech impediments or no longer speak, and half of the kids who were able to attend school regularly said they rarely or never felt safe there. Save the Children also learned that some children are taking drugs like opium to cope, and some kids as young as 12 have attempted suicide.
At least 3 million Syrian children under the age of 6 have known only war, and something needs to be done so they aren't left with lifelong scars. "If the generation of children who are going to have to rebuild their country aren't equipped to do that and they don't have the tools, then the country remains devastated even after the conflict is over," Misty Buswell of Save the Children told ABC News. "We have to make sure that the level of violence directed at children isn't the new normal and recognize that it is children who are suffering the most." Catherine Garcia