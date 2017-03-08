Former CIA director tells Stephen Colbert why Obama couldn't have wiretapped Trump

Stephen Colbert had former CIA and NSA director Gen. Michael Hayden on Tuesday's Late Show, and he immediately got down to business. "On Saturday morning, at 6:35 in the morning, the president tweeted that Barack Obama wiretapped him in Trump Tower," he said. "Is that possible?" "No," Hayden replied. Colbert noted that the U.S. government has the power to wiretap — "It does," Hayden said — and that there are all these rumors about the Trump campaign and the Russians, "why wouldn't the president do this?"
"Because in the 1970s, we took the authority to direct that action out of the hands of the president and we put it in the hands of the federal court system," Hayden said, explaining the basics of the post-Nixon Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) system. Trump has called for an investigation of his claim, anyway, Colbert said, but "can the president just find out for himself if this happened?" "Absolutely," Hayden said. "That's what I wondered what happened on Saturday morning — he seemed to have forgotten that he was the president of the United States."
Colbert brought up the new WikiLeaks dump purporting to spill CIA surveillance powers, asking if the CIA could really be spying on him through his Samsung TV sets. Hayden said no, at least not legally — though he appeared to confirm the existence of the CIA tools. "We just went though the drill about FISA, and how you've got to get a warrant, and you've got to go to a judge — that protects you and me, all U.S. citizens, all the time," he said. "But there are people out there that you want us to spy on, you want us to have the ability to actually turn on that listening device inside the TV to learn that person's intentions. This is a wonderful capability. You give the intelligence community $53 billion a year — you ought to get something for your money." "I've got a good accountant," Colbert joked. "I don't actually give that much." "Look, we're all Americans, we're all distrustful of government — it's in our DNA, even the former director of this and that," Hayden said, but if he doesn't put tape over his own laptop camera, Americans should relax a bit. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Monday, "the Republicans finally unveiled their health care plan — then, out of force of habit, they voted to repeal it," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. The bill does keep some of the popular parts of the Affordable Care Act, he said. "Oh, there's one other thing they're keeping from ObamaCare — nobody likes it. Conservatives are calling it 'ObamaCare lite' — great taste, less coverage." Democrats are unhappy with it because it's essentially a $600 billion tax cut for the wealthy and it covers an estimated 20 million fewer people than ObamaCare. "Pretty rough, 20 million fewer than Obama?" Colbert said. "That sounds like Trump's inauguration."
Colbert did manage to find someone who approved of TrumpCare, and they had a little disco party. "Where was I?" he asked, after his dance with death. "Oh yeah, we're all gonna die." Aside from the Grim Reaper, Colbert found some other winners from the plan, like insurance executives making more than $500,000 a year — "so, all of them?" he said — and tanning salons, both of which get special tax cuts. He marveled that more than 10 percent of the legislation is about denying Medicaid coverage to lottery winners, then noted that Republicans haven't explained how much it will cost or how they plan to pay for it. "So this bill's going to be like those fancy restaurants where they don't have what it costs on the menu," Colbert said.
After ribbing the GOP for some of the hiccups in its TrumpCare rollout, Colbert turned to other news. "Of course the other big story today is that Trump's BFFs over at WikiLeaks took a Wiki-dump on the CIA," he said, noting that one alleged power the CIA has is eavesdropping through Samsung smart TVs. "This is true, I have all Samsung TVs in my house," Colbert said. "And that means the CIA has hundreds of hours of me looking for the remote." He ended by showing President Trump greeting visitors in the White House — under a portrait of Hillary Clinton. "That is awkward," he said. "Apparently presidential portraits are commissioned based on the popular vote."
In the last part of his monologue, Colbert poked fun at HUD Secretary Ben Carson's comments about slaves being immigrants. "I think it unfair everyone is dwelling on this one gaffe of Carson's," he said, "because the rest of Carson's speech was a gaffe-hole of doom." Watch below. Peter Weber
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) and all eight city council representatives up for re-election on Tuesday won their races outright, avoiding the need to participate in a runoff election, according to partial returns. Garcetti won re-election in a landslide, earning more than 80 percent of the vote against 10 opponents, with half the votes counted. He spent more than $3 million on his campaign, despite facing no big-name challengers, seeking what the Los Angeles Times calls "a solid affirmation of hometown support for a potential run for higher office."
Turnout was low, but protesters still gathered outside Garcetti's election party at a union hall in Pico-Union, pushing the mayor to take a stronger stand against President Trump, and especially his immigration policies. "Sanctuary is our demand, Mayor Garcetti take a stand," protesters chanted. Inside, Garcetti was thanking supporters for "giving me the honor of being your mayor for another term." Los Angeles voters appeared to have defeated a measure to restrict development, another win for Garcetti, and approved a sales tax to help tackle L.A.'s growing homelessness problem. Peter Weber
On Monday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson introduced himself to his new agency, calling America "a land of dreams and opportunity" and raising eyebrows with his follow-up point, that "there were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less," and like other immigrants "had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land."
Carson, the only black member of Trump's cabinet, clarified his point on Facebook Monday night, noting that "the slave narrative and immigrant narrative are two entirely different experiences," and "the two experiences should never be intertwined." He also went on SiriusXM's Urban View, telling host Armstrong Williams that a person "can be an involuntary immigrant," that "slaves came here as involuntary immigrants," and that "people need to actually look up the word 'immigrant.'" That did not stop the mockery of Carson's original speech — on Tuesday's Daily Show, for example, Trevor Noah took Carson up on his invitation to look up "immigrant":
Well, it turns out Carson wasn't the first prominent African-American to compare slaves to immigrants. During a December 2015 naturalization ceremony at the National Archives, President Barack Obama gave a speech about the immigrant experience. "After all, unless your family is Native American, one of the first Americans, our families — all of our families — come from someplace else," he said, running through some travails faced by the pilgrims, Germans, Irish, Italians, Chinese, and other waves of immigrants. Then he alluded to African slaves:
Life in America was not always easy. It wasn't always easy for new immigrants. Certainly it wasn't easy for those of African heritage who had not come here voluntarily, and yet in their own way were immigrants themselves. There was discrimination and hardship and poverty. But, like you, they no doubt found inspiration in all those who had come before them. And they were able to muster faith that, here in America, they might build a better life and give their children something more. [Obama, National Archives]
"From the start, Africans were brought here in chains against their will, and then toiled under the whip," Obama added later. "They also built America." Peter Weber
The day after his first address to Congress, President Trump held a one-hour meeting in the Oval Office with an unlikely guest — Harvey Levin, the founder of Hollywood gossip site TMZ.
It wasn't the first time Trump and Levin spent time together; last fall, Levin interviewed the president for a Fox News special, Objectified: Donald Trump. The meeting last Wednesday was not on Trump's public schedule, and White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks told The New York Times that after the "huge success" of Objectified, the two men were "discussing future opportunities."
Levin will host an entire Objectified series later this year, featuring interviews with celebrities talking about their most prized possessions. The show is expected to start airing in September, and people with knowledge of Levin's visit told the Times there were a few reasons why he met with Trump — Levin wants him to appear on the show, and he'd also like Trump to pressure his friend Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback, into being interviewed. It wasn't all business; people close to Levin said he was also given a tour of the White House, with a stop in the Lincoln Bedroom. Catherine Garcia
House intelligence panel chairman blames media for taking political 'neophyte' Trump's tweets 'literally'
Republicans have not exactly rushed to defend President Trump over his tweeted accusation that he'd "just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory," but the Republican leaders of the House and Senate intelligence committees agreed to at least look into Trump's claims. On Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of Trump's presidential transition executive committee, reframed Trump's accusation as the president publicly questioning whether he or his campaign had been targeted. "I think it's a valid question," he said in a press conference, "if indeed it was a question."
But even Nunes wouldn't back up the specific allegations Trump made, suggesting instead that the press cut Trump a little slack. "As you all know, the president is a neophyte in politics," Nunes said. "He's been doing this for a little over a year. And I think a lot of the things that he says, you guys sometimes take literally. Sometimes he doesn't have 27 lawyers and staff looking at what he does, which is, I think, at times refreshing and at times can also lead us to have to be sitting at a press conference like this answering questions that you guys are asking. But at the end of the day, I think tweets are a very transparent way for a politician of any rank to communication with their constituents."
On CNN Tuesday evening, Jake Tapper played that part of the interview for his panel of guests, and they were not especially sympathetic to Nunes' argument.
Nunes sounded like he wasn't necessarily happy to be answering for Trump's tweets, either. "My only request of the president would be, I don't want him to be completely lawyered up," he told the reporters, "but at the same time, I want him to be clear in what he's asking and the assertions that he's making." Peter Weber
Officials in Biloxi, Mississippi, said four people were killed and more than 40 injured on Tuesday when a freight train hit a charter bus.
Four killed when train crashes into bus in Biloxi, MS. Bus carrying 50 people from Austin. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/yyllmMLK1Z
— Charles Fisher (@NewsCameraFish) March 7, 2017
Witnesses told WLOX the bus, carrying passengers from an Austin, Texas, senior center to a casino, was stuck on the tracks when the train slammed into it. A spokesman for the city of Biloxi said there are signs at the crossing that warn of a low ground clearance, but he did not say if that's what caused the bus to stop on the tracks. He also said nine of the injured passengers are in critical condition.
The city has a high number of train crashes for the area, officials said, and the mayor wants to close some of the rail crossings. The site where Tuesday's accident took place was not slated to be closed. Catherine Garcia
Love makes you do crazy things, Arnold Schwarzenegger says, like tweet insults at the man who replaced you on a reality show that pits such celebrities as Gary Busey and La Toya Jackson against one another.
During an interview Tuesday on SiriusXM's The Michael Smerconish Program, the actor and former governor of California discussed politics, and the conversation turned to President Trump. Smerconish asked Schwarzenegger why Trump felt compelled to "keep talking about you through his Twitter feed," and Schwarzenegger shared his theory. "I think he's in love with me," he said.
Showering a person you like with negative attention is a tried and true tactic of the elementary school playground, and Trump has been talking about Schwarzenegger ever since he took over as host of The Celebrity Apprentice; he even went so far as asking during the National Prayer Breakfast for the crowd to "pray for Arnold" and The Celebrity Apprentice's ratings. Schwarzenegger announced earlier this month he is leaving the show because of the "baggage" attached to it, and the president's last tweet about him came on March 4. "Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving The Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me," he said. "Sad end to great show." Catherine Garcia