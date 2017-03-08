This is the most ridiculous basketball play you'll see today

On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder dropped a close game to the Portland Trail Blazers, losing 126-121. As has been the case all season, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook dominated the box score, scoring a career-high 58 points and dishing nine assists, but the Blazers' balanced scoring attack overcame Westbrook's efforts to deliver the victory. Portland is one-and-a-half games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference (and seven games behind seventh-place Oklahoma City), so the win was a good one for the Blazers.
That's fine. But for the casual fan — or the college sports elitist just waiting for Sunday — what you need to know about the game is that this happened:
NO WORDS.... #TajGibson pic.twitter.com/6StLXeftZb
— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 3, 2017
Taj Gibson arrived in Oklahoma as part of a deadline-day trade with the Chicago Bulls. CBS Sports graded the trade as an A+ for the Thunder, in part because Gibson is a "tough-as-nails power forward" who "can hit the mid-range jumper." He can also, apparently, hit the three-quarter-length, sky-high, quarterback-style, standstill three-pointer. Kimberly Alters
Keep swiping — you probably aren't going to find the most eligible royals on Tinder anytime soon. The dating app has reportedly been running a members-only version called Tinder Select for several months in secret, "meant to serve only the elite users on the app, including CEOs, super models, and other hyper-attractive/upwardly affluent types," TechCrunch reports.
Tinder Select is an app you almost definitely won’t be able to use https://t.co/0BSAOEWoPw pic.twitter.com/7JLWFmyqvK
— GamingToday (@GamingTday) March 8, 2017
The invite-only service has been around for at least six months although the company apparently does not have plans to announce its existence, perhaps out of concern that it will upset its user base. In addition to a pool of elite bachelors and bachelorettes, Tinder Select boasts a nicer design and allows users to toggle back and forth between both versions of Tinder.
"Keeping it secret … only adds to the exclusivity and the feeling of superiority for those invited," TechCrunch adds. "And obviously, it keeps those who have not been invited in ignorant bliss."
Tinder Select isn't the first time a dating app has thought to weed out anyone who isn't a supermodel or rich. The League is an invite-only dating app that only accepts people with desirable educations and professions and Luxy only matches singles making more than $200,000 a year and those "voted in" based on attractiveness. Jeva Lange
By all appearances, former President Barack Obama is enjoying his retirement from politics. But that doesn't mean he isn't watching the news: The former president was reportedly "livid over [President Trump's] accusation that he bugged the Republican campaign offices, believing that Mr. Trump was questioning both the integrity of the office of the president and Mr. Obama himself, people familiar with his thinking" told The Wall Street Journal.
Things have been souring between Trump and his predecessor for awhile now. While Obama decided he won't "respond to every intemperate Trump tweet," Trump's attitude has likely made 44 think twice about giving advice and counsel to Trump, as he once offered before the inauguration.
"They haven't spoken [since Inauguration Day]," The Wall Street Journal writes, "although Mr. Trump tried to call Mr. Obama to thank him for the traditional letter that one president leaves for his successor in the Oval Office. Mr. Obama was traveling at the time and the two never connected, people familiar with the matter said." Jeva Lange
Even Republicans who don't believe the Trump campaign had ties to Russia want a special prosecutor to investigate it
With the House Intelligence Committee poised to hold its first public hearing into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election later this month, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll has found that a majority of Americans want a special prosecutor to look into the Trump campaign's ties to the Kremlin. "While many Republicans do not believe that Russia influenced the 2016 election, they aren't necessarily opposed to investigating the idea," said Morning Consult Chief Research Officer Kyle Dropp.
An entire 56 percent of registered voters support the appointment of a special prosecutor. Although just 16 percent of Republicans believe Russia had a hand in the election, 39 percent still support a special prosecutor, just as three in four Democrats do.
The poll was conducted Thursday through Monday, beginning just hours after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any investigations into the Trump campaign. On the question of if Sessions misled the Senate Judiciary Committee when he claimed he had no interactions with the Russian government, 38 percent of voters think Sessions lied, 29 percent said he was truthful, and 32 percent were unsure.
The poll surveyed 1,992 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 points. Jeva Lange
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is one of the American Health Care Act's fiercest Republican critics, calling the GOP's new health care plan "ObamaCare lite" and warning that "it will not pass. Conservatives aren't going to take it." The bill is "dead on arrival," he added. President Trump seems pretty sure Paul will fall in line.
I feel sure that my friend @RandPaul will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017
The bill being called, inevitably, TrumpCare is so unpopular that pundits are seriously wondering if Republicans actually want it to fail. Influential conservative groups like FreedomWorks, the Heritage Foundation, the Club for Growth, Americans for Prosperity, and the House Freedom Caucus have denounced the bill, conservative health care wonks are trashing it, and even Breitbart News hates it. The American Hospital Association and AARP have come out against it. And Democrats, unsurprisingly, are decrying it as a massive $600 billion tax cut for the rich disguised as a plan to deprive 20 million Americans of their health care.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is putting on a brave face. "We'll have 218 when this thing comes to the floor," he said on Tuesday. "I can guarantee you that." And to the relief of GOP leaders, Trump is doing more than just tweeting at Paul. He gave his unequivocal endorsement of the plan in public, and in private he warned House GOP whips of a "bloodbath" in 2018 if Republican members of Congress don't fall in line, one House member tells CNN.
Trump pledged his support to whip recalcitrant Republicans, telling the GOP leaders that "he will be very active in the effort to pass this bill," Rep. Luke Messer (R-Ind.) tells Politico. "He used the phrase several times, 'No more excuses; it's time to get it passed.'"
Trump also sent an olive branch to the Freedom Caucus, telling them through White House budget director Mick Mulvaney that he's open to negotiation and wants them to amend the bill to their liking. Trump's biggest carrot could be face time, though, Republicans told him, reminding him that he is very popular among many of the bill's opponents. "Some of these [Freedom Caucus] guys are used to punching leadership in the nose and being praised for it back home," one Republican whip told Politico. "Are you going to punch Trump in the nose? I don't think so." Peter Weber
On the first International Women's Day, in 1908, about 15,000 women marched through New York City with the goal of achieving better pay, shorter hours, and the right to vote. This year, the same organizers behind January's anti-Trump Women's March are hoping to demonstrate on Wednesday with the largest-ever Women's Day protests, including a "Day Without a Woman" strike that encourages women to refrain from paid or unpaid work, not shop at stores other than small, local, or women-owned businesses, and wear red a symbol of "revolutionary love and sacrifice."
More than 50 countries around the globe have similar protests planned, with nearly 400 separate rallies or marches scheduled.
"I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy," President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America and around the world."
Learn more about International Women's Day here, and head to Jezebel for a rundown of the Day Without a Woman strike. Jeva Lange
Stephen Colbert had former CIA and NSA director Gen. Michael Hayden on Tuesday's Late Show, and he immediately got down to business. "On Saturday morning, at 6:35 in the morning, the president tweeted that Barack Obama wiretapped him in Trump Tower," he said. "Is that possible?" "No," Hayden replied. Colbert noted that the U.S. government has the power to wiretap — "It does," Hayden said — and that there are all these rumors about the Trump campaign and the Russians, "why wouldn't the president do this?"
"Because in the 1970s, we took the authority to direct that action out of the hands of the president and we put it in the hands of the federal court system," Hayden said, explaining the basics of the post-Nixon Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) system. Trump has called for an investigation of his claim, anyway, Colbert said, but "can the president just find out for himself if this happened?" "Absolutely," Hayden said. "That's what I wondered what happened on Saturday morning — he seemed to have forgotten that he was the president of the United States."
Colbert brought up the new WikiLeaks dump purporting to spill CIA surveillance powers, asking if the CIA could really be spying on him through his Samsung TV sets. Hayden said no, at least not legally — though he appeared to confirm the existence of the CIA tools. "We just went though the drill about FISA, and how you've got to get a warrant, and you've got to go to a judge — that protects you and me, all U.S. citizens, all the time," he said. "But there are people out there that you want us to spy on, you want us to have the ability to actually turn on that listening device inside the TV to learn that person's intentions. This is a wonderful capability. You give the intelligence community $53 billion a year — you ought to get something for your money." "I've got a good accountant," Colbert joked. "I don't actually give that much." "Look, we're all Americans, we're all distrustful of government — it's in our DNA, even the former director of this and that," Hayden said, but if he doesn't put tape over his own laptop camera, Americans should relax a bit. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Monday, "the Republicans finally unveiled their health care plan — then, out of force of habit, they voted to repeal it," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. The bill does keep some of the popular parts of the Affordable Care Act, he said. "Oh, there's one other thing they're keeping from ObamaCare — nobody likes it. Conservatives are calling it 'ObamaCare lite' — great taste, less coverage." Democrats are unhappy with it because it's essentially a $600 billion tax cut for the wealthy and it covers an estimated 20 million fewer people than ObamaCare. "Pretty rough, 20 million fewer than Obama?" Colbert said. "That sounds like Trump's inauguration."
Colbert did manage to find someone who approved of TrumpCare, and they had a little disco party. "Where was I?" he asked, after his dance with death. "Oh yeah, we're all gonna die." Aside from the Grim Reaper, Colbert found some other winners from the plan, like insurance executives making more than $500,000 a year — "so, all of them?" he said — and tanning salons, both of which get special tax cuts. He marveled that more than 10 percent of the legislation is about denying Medicaid coverage to lottery winners, then noted that Republicans haven't explained how much it will cost or how they plan to pay for it. "So this bill's going to be like those fancy restaurants where they don't have what it costs on the menu," Colbert said.
After ribbing the GOP for some of the hiccups in its TrumpCare rollout, Colbert turned to other news. "Of course the other big story today is that Trump's BFFs over at WikiLeaks took a Wiki-dump on the CIA," he said, noting that one alleged power the CIA has is eavesdropping through Samsung smart TVs. "This is true, I have all Samsung TVs in my house," Colbert said. "And that means the CIA has hundreds of hours of me looking for the remote." He ended by showing President Trump greeting visitors in the White House — under a portrait of Hillary Clinton. "That is awkward," he said. "Apparently presidential portraits are commissioned based on the popular vote."
In the last part of his monologue, Colbert poked fun at HUD Secretary Ben Carson's comments about slaves being immigrants. "I think it unfair everyone is dwelling on this one gaffe of Carson's," he said, "because the rest of Carson's speech was a gaffe-hole of doom." Watch below. Peter Weber