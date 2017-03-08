Sean Spicer argues that 'just because someone has health care doesn't mean they can't empathize with someone who doesn't'
Americans who are worried about the possibility of losing their health care have taken to demanding that members of Congress answer the question: "What do you pay for insurance?" On Wednesday, the concern reached White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who was asked if lawmakers "can ... really have the kind of sympathy and empathy for individuals who may not benefit nearly as much when they're negotiating these plans."
"In what respect?" Spicer asked.
"You're fine," the reporter went on, gesturing to Spicer. "You're covered."
"First of all, I'm not fine," Spicer answered. "Because of ObamaCare, premiums on everybody have gone up. No. Regardless of what you pay, federal employees make a contribution to their health care plan as well. And I think all premiums have increased, whether you're in an employer-based system or not."
Spicer added: "I think just because someone has health care doesn't mean they can't empathize with someone who doesn't. We all have family and friends who are suffering." Jeva Lange
Ivanka Trump is renting her D.C. home from a Chilean billionaire in a dispute with the U.S. government
Shortly after President Trump won the election, a company controlled by Chilean billionaire Andrónico Luksic bought a six-bedroom house in Washington, D.C., for $5.5 billion. That house is now being rented by first daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband and senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
Aside from being a member of one of the wealthiest families in Chile that oversees "a mining, banking, and industrial empire," The Wall Street Journal noted Luksic also happens to be involved in a heated legal dispute with the U.S. government:
A U.S. unit of the Luksic family's mining company, Antofagasta PLC, is battling the federal government and environmental groups over its proposed Minnesota mine. Part of the project would sit on U.S. Forest Service land adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a 1.1 million-acre tract of lakes and forest first protected by the government in 1926.
The Luksic unit, Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, sued the U.S. government in September in a Minnesota federal court over a preliminary move by the Interior Department to deny renewal of two key mineral leases. Nonetheless, the department in December denied the leases, citing the risk of "serious and irreplaceable harm to this unique, iconic and irreplaceable wilderness area." [The Wall Street Journal]
The mine is "potentially worth billions of dollars," and the company and Minnesota politicians are reportedly pushing the Trump administration to reverse the Obama administration's decision, The Wall Street Journal noted.
Luksic manager and relative Rodrigo Terré said Luksic's decision to invest in the house in late December and the Trump and Kushner's move-in just weeks later was purely "coincidental." Luksic had not previously invested in D.C. property, but The Wall Street Journal noted he now also owns "two smaller apartments in an unfinished Washington building."
There appears to be no connection between the couple and the Chilean billionaire, and both Terré and a White House spokeswoman said the couple is paying "market value" for the house. If that's the case, an ethics lawyer told The Wall Street Journal there "might not be an ethics problem" — though there's still a "political-appearance question."
Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Becca Stanek
When you picture a Neanderthal, you probably think of a hairy caveman swinging around a woolly mammoth femur as a club. But researchers studying the eating habits of the ancient primates have found that there wasn't a one-size-fits-all diet for the species — and some individuals were even, it seems, vegetarians.
The scientists reached their conclusions by collecting the DNA of petrified colonies of microbes that once nestled in Neanderthals' teeth:
By harvesting and sequencing that DNA, [the University of Adelaide's Laura] Weyrich has shown that there was no such thing as a typical Neanderthal diet. One individual from Spy cave in Belgium mostly ate meat like woolly rhinoceros and wild sheep, as well as some edible mushrooms. But two individuals who lived in El Sidrón cave in Spain seemed to be entirely vegetarian. The team couldn't find any traces of meat in their diet, which consisted of mushrooms, pine nuts, tree bark, and moss. The Belgian Neanderthals hunted; the Spanish ones foraged.
"When people talk about the Paleo diet, that's not paleo, that's just non-carb," Weyrich says. "The true paleo diet is eating whatever's out there in the environment." [The Atlantic]
The researchers also found that some Neanderthals even seemed to know how to use healing herbs and plants to treat their ailments. The teeth of one individual contained a parasite that causes diarrhea, but it also contained a mold that produces penicillin and a bark that works as a painkiller.
"We need to revamp the view of Neanderthals as these meat-eating, club-toting cavemen," said Weyrich. "They had a very good understanding of what foods were available to them." Jeva Lange
A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday revealed 52 percent of voters think Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his Senate confirmation hearing, when he said he "did not have communications with the Russians" during the presidential campaign. Forty percent said they did not think Sessions lied.
Last week, it was revealed Sessions, who sometimes served as a campaign surrogate for President Trump, had met twice with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak ahead of the election. Sessions has maintained his answer before the Senate was "correct," and he insisted he didn't mention communications with Kislyak because "the question did not ask about them." At the January hearing, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) asked for Sessions' insight as to whether there was "any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government."
The Quinnipiac poll also found 51 percent of voters believe Sessions should resign. "The gavel comes down hard on Attorney General Jeff Sessions," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "He lied and he should quit because of it, say Americans, who are clearly very concerned about the Russian affair and all the administration personnel involved with it."
A poll released earlier Wednesday by Politico/Morning Consult found 38 percent of voters think Sessions lied under oath, while 29 percent think he did not. Another 32 percent were unsure.
The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,323 voters by phone from March 2 to 6. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points. Becca Stanek
A Brazilian soccer team is using jersey numbers to highlight challenges faced by women in the country
In honor of International Women's Day, a Brazilian soccer team is using players' jerseys to highlight statistics concerning the challenges faced by women in the country, soccer writer Jack Lang reports. For example, Alisson Euler, who wears #11 for Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, will wear a jersey tonight that states that a rape occurs every 11 minutes in Brazil:
Cruzeiro using squad numbers to highlight challenges faced by women in Brazil. "A rape every 11 minutes" pic.twitter.com/CivhxLK1Gx
— Jack Lang (@jacklang) March 8, 2017
Other jerseys emphasize that women in Brazil do three times more housework than their male counterparts, that 7 in 10 unemployed people in the nation are female, and that Brazil has the 5th highest rate of femicide in the world.
"A woman killed every 2 hours"
"Salaries 30% lower"
They're using these tonight in the game against Murici-AL pic.twitter.com/mQQaWW6G2I
— Jack Lang (@jacklang) March 8, 2017
Still others list that 3 in 10 women have been forcibly kissed, 33 percent have suffered from street harassment, and 27 percent stay with an abuser.
Cruzeiro's players will wear the jerseys for Wednesday's match against Murici in the third round of the Copa do Brasil. Jeva Lange
If Democrats want to beat Trump in 2020, this study shows they should not focus on his personality
Nearly halfway through President Trump's first 100 days in office, political sleuths are still trying to pin down exactly how Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election last year. A new study by the Wesleyan Media Project might offer some insight by looking at what Clinton and Trump focused on in their TV advertisements, Vox reports — and if Democrats want to win in 2020, they might do well to pay attention.
Clinton spent just 25 percent of her advertising going after Trump on policy, the study found. Trump, on the other hand, spent over 70 percent of his TV ads discussing policy. Clinton spent about 90 percent of her attack ads slamming Trump's personality as opposed to focusing on why his policies were worse than hers. Her decision was unusual: Every political candidate since at least 2000 dedicated more than 40 percent of his advertising to policy attacks.
In fact, talking about Trump's personality likely backfired for Clinton: "Evidence suggests that … personally-focused, trait-based negative messages (especially those that are uncivil) tend to be seen as less fair, less informative, and less important than more substantive, policy-based messaging," the researchers wrote. "Trump, on the other hand, provided explicit policy-based contrasts, highlighting his strengths and Clinton’s weaknesses, a strategy that research suggests voters find helpful in decision-making."
Trump's unusual campaign aside, his TV ads talked policy far more than Clinton's. @efranklinfowler, Ridout & Franzhttps://t.co/p7zgUhI2SM pic.twitter.com/6YMYAu2PWv
— Elections Center (@ElectionsCenter) February 28, 2017
Read their full results here, and Vox's analysis of the findings here. Jeva Lange
On International Women's Day on Wednesday, Iceland announced a new law that will require public and private companies to pay employees equally "regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexuality, or nationality," The Associated Press reported. AP noted Iceland seems to be the first country to ever mandate equal pay for even private firms, though it pointed out other countries and U.S. states have "equal-salary certificate policies."
To ensure companies are obeying the mandate, the Icelandic government will require companies with 25 or more employees on staff to get certification proving compliance. The legislation is expected to gain approval from lawmakers, despite some criticism that it's "a burden to put on companies." The Icelandic government is aiming to enact the law by 2020.
Icelandic Equality and Social Affairs Minister Thorsteinn Viglundsson said Wednesday that "the time is right to do something radical about this issue." "Equal rights are human rights. We need to make sure that men and women enjoy equal opportunity in the workplace," Viglundsson said.
Already, Iceland ranks first in the world for gender equality, per the World Economic Forum's measurement, but the new policy is intended to help the Nordic country reach its goal of putting an end to the pay gap by 2022. Becca Stanek
This GOP health care proposal is titled 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017.' Yes, really.
If House Republicans' recently introduced American Health Care Act doesn't work out, Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) has another proposal in the works that he seems pretty darn confident about. The bill, introduced March 1, is modestly titled, "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017."
In case there was any confusion over whether Sessions, who introduced the bill, actually wanted such a braggadocious formal name, the bill's text clarifies that yes, "this Act may be cited as the 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017.'" Sessions noted he's been working on this plan with health care providers and business owners for the last 18 months, and promised on his website that it isn't "full of onerous regulations, unnecessary mandates, or discriminatory policies," and that it "empowers all Americans to make their own health care choices."
The bill would have to to pass through the House, the Senate, and President Trump before getting a chance to live up to its lofty title. Read the full text of the "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017" here. Becca Stanek