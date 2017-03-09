Samantha Bee explains why Trump's Obama wiretapping story is bananas, and dangerous

President Trump gave a speech to Congress last week that didn't involve shouting or his electoral college victory, and "for this astonishing feat, the pundits rained golden compliments down on him in the warmest shower he's ever had outside of Moscow," Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "Sadly, presidential Trump didn't have long to enjoy his victory over his own tongue," Bee said, pointing to the flap over Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Russians and, on Saturday, Trump's tweet-storm accusing former President Barack Obama of tapping his phones during the campaign. "To be fair, there's a good chance Trump fell asleep watching news, rolled over on the remote, and woke up during The Wire," she joked.

Bee broke out the sarcasm. "I mean, I get why you'd think Obama would tapp your phone — just look how angry he is and obsessed with you," she told Trump, over photos of Obama's post-presidency. "He can barely stay up on that surfboard from all the rage and hatred for your administration. While Trump is flipping out on a daily basis, every picture of Obama looks like he's about to sip a piña colada, laugh, and paraglide off to a photo shoot for Essence magazine."

The source of Trump's accusation was reportedly a Breitbart article based on right-wing radio host Mark Levin's claim that Obama perpetrated a "silent coup" against Trump. Bee rolled her eyes: "Yeah, just one of those classic coups where a president uses the might of the government to spy on an opponent, and then doesn't release any of the information he found, lets the other guy win, and then isn't president anymore — classic coup, exactly what that word means."