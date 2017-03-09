The Daily Show's Trevor Noah tells CNN he's genuinely amazed at Trump's comedian instincts

Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show, was the guest on Van Jones' news CNN show Wednesday night, and they discussed President Trump, specifically the moment in his address to Congress where he pointed to the wife of slain Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens — the moment Jones said Trump "became president of the United States."
Noah said that during Trump's speech and earlier moments in the presidential campaign, like the debates, he saw Trump through a very specific filter. "When I see Trump, I see a stand-up comedian," he said. "He connects with audiences in the same way. He makes you laugh in a moment where you didn't think you would, he knows how to broach a topic in a way that no one normally can." During his tribute to Owens and his widow, Carryn Owens, "Trump even told a joke, and people laughed, people connected," Noah said. "And I was like, that is scary, man, that's good."
When Jones called that part of the speech the moment Trump became president, "my first instinct was, 'Come again, Van?'" Noah said. But "the honest truth is he became presidential in that moment. What's not scary is that he became presidential in that moment. I think what's scary is that it is that easy to become presidential." Watch. Peter Weber
President Trump gave a speech to Congress last week that didn't involve shouting or his electoral college victory, and "for this astonishing feat, the pundits rained golden compliments down on him in the warmest shower he's ever had outside of Moscow," Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "Sadly, presidential Trump didn't have long to enjoy his victory over his own tongue," Bee said, pointing to the flap over Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Russians and, on Saturday, Trump's tweet-storm accusing former President Barack Obama of tapping his phones during the campaign. "To be fair, there's a good chance Trump fell asleep watching news, rolled over on the remote, and woke up during The Wire," she joked.
Bee broke out the sarcasm. "I mean, I get why you'd think Obama would tapp your phone — just look how angry he is and obsessed with you," she told Trump, over photos of Obama's post-presidency. "He can barely stay up on that surfboard from all the rage and hatred for your administration. While Trump is flipping out on a daily basis, every picture of Obama looks like he's about to sip a piña colada, laugh, and paraglide off to a photo shoot for Essence magazine."
The source of Trump's accusation was reportedly a Breitbart article based on right-wing radio host Mark Levin's claim that Obama perpetrated a "silent coup" against Trump. Bee rolled her eyes: "Yeah, just one of those classic coups where a president uses the might of the government to spy on an opponent, and then doesn't release any of the information he found, lets the other guy win, and then isn't president anymore — classic coup, exactly what that word means."
"So, to recap," she recapped: "President Tough-Guy got his feelings hurt because his special Bridezilla moment got stepped on by drama between his two boyfriends, so of course he fished up a victimization narrative from the right-wing propaganda swamp and hysterically ugly-cried it all over the internet, forcing professional journalists to spend the next 72 hours taking to Mike Huckabee's daughter about whether the most scandal-free president in living memory is a bigger criminal than Nixon. It's bananas." But those pundits "so eager to declare Donald Trump presidential" do have a point, she conceded: "Namely, when he spouts nonsense, it has immediate global consequences and makes us less safe, because he's the f—ing president." Watch below — and yes, there is NSFW language. Peter Weber
While $12 does seem steep for a flimsy airline blanket, being able to make it to your destination without diverting an entire flight and having to explain to police why you threatened to take someone out "behind the woodshed" is priceless.
A Hawaiian Airlines passenger learned that valuable lesson, as well as the importance of always traveling with a coat, on Wednesday, Los Angeles Airport Police Department spokesman Rob Pedregon told the Los Angeles Times. Not long after taking off from Las Vegas, a 66-year-old passenger said he was cold and asked for a blanket. After being told it would cost him $12 for a blanket, the passenger said he shouldn't have to pay this, because it wasn't his fault the plane was frigid. He asked to speak with a representative from the corporate office, and during an in-flight phone call, allegedly told the person, "I would like to take someone behind the woodshed for this."
That did it — the flight was diverted to LAX because of an "unruly passenger," Pedregon said, and police and federal authorities greeted the frosty traveler. After interviewing him and the flight crew, police determined there was no criminal threat, and Pedregon said the passenger was able to get a seat on a different, hopefully warmer, flight. Catherine Garcia
For the second time in two years, RadioShack has filed for bankruptcy.
The electronics store filed its petition in a Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday, The Associated Press reports, and plans on closing about 200 stores. RadioShack President and CEO Dene Rogers said in a statement that the company has reduced operating expenses by 23 percent since 2015, but a partnership with Sprint has not been as profitable as expected. Catherine Garcia
Tucker Carlson had Univision anchor Jorge Ramos on his Fox News show Wednesday night, introducing him as one of President Trump's "loudest critics on immigration." He began by asking Ramos to explain a recent comment about the U.S. being "our country, not theirs." Ramos said he meant the U.S. belongs to all its residents and not just those "who want to go back to 1965, when there was a white majority," and "believe that Latinos and immigrants and refugees shouldn't be here," adding that it's still their country, too.
"Let me just point out that you are white, obviously — you're whiter than I am, you have blue eyes," Carlson told Ramos, curiously, "so I don't know exactly what you mean by 'white' or 'Latino'." He returned to the point later, noting that "Latino" seems to include Afro-Cubans, German Guatemalans, and "blue-eyed rich Mexicans like you." Ramos defined Latino as people from Latin America, though Carlson still seemed confused.
Carlson returned to what he called Ramos' suggestion that white Americans don't have the right to be concerned about Latino immigration. "I'm for getting along, I'm for color-blindness, I'm for tolerance, 100 percent," he began. "But I also think that if things radically change in your country, it's okay for you to say, 'What is this?' and 'Maybe I don't want to live in a country that looks nothing like the country I grew up in.' Is that bigoted?" Ramos simply stated that "there's a demographic wave, or revolution if you want to call it, happening right here in the United States."
Ramos and Carlson each marshaled his own statistics to measure the value of immigration, Ramos pointing to a National Academy of Sciences study from September which found (among other things) that immigrants have "an overall positive impact on long-run economic growth in the U.S." and their impact "on the wages of native-born workers overall is very small." Carlson pointed to federal Bureau of Prisons data that show 14 percent of the federal prison population is Mexican citizens.
Ramos bristled at that last statistic, telling Carlson that "you, like Donald Trump, are criminalizing the immigrant population," and citing other statistics: "More than 97 percent of undocumented immigrants — 97 percent — are good people; less than 3 percent are bad hombres, or they committed a felony." Carlson didn't contest that, instead asking Ramos to "acknowledge the truth" that rich people like Ramos (and Carlson) benefit more from low wage, low skill immigrant labor than "the middle of the country," where "they don't hire a lot of household help." Ramos declined. Watch below. Peter Weber
Grandmothers in a village in India are hitting the books, going to school every day except Thursday to learn how to read and write.
The school celebrated its one year anniversary on Wednesday, International Women's Day, with founder Yogendra Bangar telling the BBC it was started to show women "the respect they deserve." He raised money to purchase teaching materials and pink saris for the women, set up a classroom, and found a teacher, Sheetal More, 30, who works for free and counts her mother-in-law as one of her students. "If a woman is educated, the entire house becomes educated as she brings knowledge and light to the house," Bangar said.
There are now 30 students between the ages of 60 and 90 attending this special school, including Ansuya Deshmukh, who was married off at age 10. "There was no money to buy slate and books, no money to buy clothes," the 90-year-old told the BBC. "I used to go sometimes, mostly alternate days, but I used to fall sick so they stopped sending me to school." Over the past year, she has learned how to sign her name, recite the alphabet, and count to 21. Catherine Garcia
Islamic State militants have left the antiquities museum in Mosul, Iraq, once filled with artifacts thousands of years old, in shambles.
ISIS took control of Mosul in 2014, and on Tuesday, Iraqi forces were able to recapture the museum. Reporters from The Associated Press were granted access to the museum on Wednesday, and found rubble everywhere and inches of ash in the basement, where rare books and manuscripts were incinerated. In 2015, ISIS released a video showing militants using sledgehammers and power tools to hit ancient artifacts, claiming they were idols that must be destroyed. Some officials said those were replicas, but Layla Salih, a former curator of the museum, looked at photos taken by AP, and said they ruined real historic items, including two giant lamassu statues from the Assyrian city of Nimrud. "They were priceless," she said. "They were in perfect condition."
Brig. Gen. Abbas al-Jabouri believes there are only 2,000 ISIS fighters left in Mosul, and told CBS News on Monday "they don't have a chance." U.S. and Iraqi officials believe Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, has fled the city and is hiding somewhere in the surrounding desert. Catherine Garcia
While the spotlight was on Betsy DeVos, Jeff Sessions, Ben Carson, and Rex Tillerson, hundreds of other government jobs that do not require Senate confirmation were quietly filled by the Trump administration.
The White House has declined to name any of these hires, but ProPublica was able to compile a list of more than 400 officials tapped for positions across the government. They are in "beachhead teams," meaning they're temporary employees who will work for four to eight months, with many expected to be moved into permanent jobs. ProPublica found that among the hires are at least 36 lobbyists, several Breitbart contributors, noted conspiracy theory peddlers, former congressional staffers, some top officials from the George W. Bush administration, and a few holdovers from the Obama administration.
Perhaps the youngest official is Danny Tiso in the Department of Labor, a 2015 high school graduate who worked for the Trump campaign in New Hampshire. Curtis Ellis, a special assistant to the secretary at the Labor Department, was a columnist at WorldNetDaily, who once wrote a column with the headline "The Radical Left's Ethnic Cleansing of America" that was received favorably by Stephen Bannon. At the Treasury Department, Jon Perdue was hired as a special assistant; viewers of the reality show Make Me a Millionaire Inventor may recognize Perdue, a self-described guerrilla warfare expert and a onetime contributor to Breitbart — he came up with a bow and arrow that can be used as a compass, tent pole, walking stick, and water purification tablet receptacle. Read more about the new hires at ProPublica. Catherine Garcia