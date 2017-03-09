Tea Party Patriots co-founder slams GOP health-care proposal, warns prices will 'skyrocket'

Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin did not shy away from voicing her dissatisfaction with Republicans' new health-care proposal during her appearance Thursday on CNN's New Day. Martin, a longtime Tea Party leader and columnist for The Washington Times, was among those who met with President Trump on Wednesday night to discuss the American Health Care Act rolled out earlier this week. "If it passes the way it is presented right now, the hardworking taxpayers of this country will be forgotten once again," Martin said, noting the bill will cause health insurance prices to "skyrocket."
Martin said she isn't the only Tea Party member concerned about the bill, pointing to the hundreds of emails she's received from fellow members. Trump apparently promised Wednesday to consider the concerns, but not until after the initial bill was already passed. "People are reminding me that we've stood in the snow, in the rain, in the hot summer heat again and again and again to oppose ObamaCare, to work to get it repealed and to stand for health-care freedom," Martin said. "What we're seeing out of the House of Representatives is not what we expected when we voted for majorities in the House and Senate, who promised us they would repeal ObamaCare."
Watch a clip of the interview below.
Nigel Farage, leaving the Ecuadorian embassy in London, tells the press he can't remember why he was there
A plague of sudden onset political amnesia is sweeping the globe. The latest victim: Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage who — upon visiting the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been living under asylum — abruptly forgot why he was in the building in the first place:
[Farage] spent around 40 minutes in the [the embassy] and left at noon, accompanied by an aide.
Approached by BuzzFeed News as he left to get into a car waiting round the corner, Farage said he couldn't remember what he had been doing in the building.
Asked specifically if he had gone to the Knightsbridge building to meet with Assange, Farage said: "I never discuss where I go or who I see." [BuzzFeed News]
When will someone come up with a cure for this dibilitating syndrome?
President Mike Pence? Most Democrats wish they could say those words, a new poll has found. The PredictWise and Pollfish survey discovered that an entire 62 percent of Democrats prefer Pence in office over President Trump, BuzzFeed News reports.
"I think it's fair to say that every Democrat I know would prefer a President Mike Pence, without hesitation," said one top Democratic aide. "He would pass some very bad laws, possibly more efficiently than Trump will. But we would not be worried about nuclear war, the end of NATO and an unholy alliance with Russia, the dissolution of basic democratic norms and principles, or the base-level stability and mental health of the world's most powerful person."
President Obama's speechwriter, Jon Favreau, agreed: "I'd sleep easier with almost any other human being as president than Donald Trump," Favreau confessed. "I'm not as worried [Pence] would accidentally start a nuclear war because some Breitbart lunatic floated a conspiracy that got under his skin."
Director Joss Whedon told BuzzFeed News that he would prefer Veruca Salt, Smaug, and four radishes in a bowl over Trump — and yes, Mike Pence too. "Pence is unethical, but he's quantifiable. He's opposable," Whedon explained. "Like a thumb."
Other liberals warned about falling for the grass being greener on the other side. “Clearly on the 'oh s--- am I going to die' every morning, Pence would provide a little bit of relief," Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters, told BuzzFeed News. But "what Pence represents is just as scary. It's a slower approach to the same sort of devastation that Trump is bringing us to."
The poll reached 1,200 people on March 6, with PredictWise economist David Rothschild declining to report a margin of error because he does "not believe it can be accurately estimated." Jeva Lange
The Committee on Ways and Means was hard at work debating the Republican health-care plan in an 18-hour session Wednesday, and before approving the bill along party lines, the representatives tackled tough questions like if the sun should be taxed.
Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) raised the issue on Wednesday, slamming the Affordable Care Act's tanning tax for allegedly targeting women specifically. "What I found on Google is roughly 80 percent of who's taxed is women," said Smith. "Today is International Women's Day. It's interesting no one is bringing that up."
Smith added that if health was the concern behind the tanning tax, the government should also tax ice cream. And besides — "if you look at the number one cause of skin cancer, it's not tanning beds," Smith said. "Do a Google search. It's the sun. So I've noticed the [Democrats] over here haven't found too many taxes they dislike. So why have they not proposed a tax on the sun?"
A Democratic congressman interrupted Smith's mic drop to try to explain the health concerns that prompted the tanning tax in the first place. "Why did you not look at a sun tax, because that's the number one cause of skin cancer?" Smith asked.
"I'll tell you why," replied Rep. Sander Levin (D-Mich.). "Because it's a little hard to tax the sun."
Watch your tax dollars at work below.
President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, apparently failed to disclose more than just his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak when he accepted the White House position. On Tuesday, Flynn filed paperwork with the Justice Department to retroactively register as a foreign agent for $530,000 worth of lobbying that might have helped the Turkish government prior to Election Day, The Associated Press reports.
U.S. citizens who lobby on the behalf of foreign governments or political entities are required under the Foreign Agent Registration Act to disclose their work with the Justice Department; not doing so is a felony. The Justice Department does not often pursue criminal charges in such cases, though.
The paperwork filed with the Justice Department said Flynn and his firm did work in August through November of last year that "could be construed to have principally benefitted the Republic of Turkey." The Turkish businessman who hired Flynn's firm disputed the filing, claiming "it would be different if I was working for the government of Turkey, but I am not taking directions from anyone in the government." But Flynn disclosed that he met with two officials at the businessman's direction who, "to the best of Flynn Intel Group's current understanding," worked for the Turkish government. The officials were reportedly Turkey's ministers of foreign affairs and energy. At the time of the meeting, in August, Flynn was also a top Trump surrogate.
Flynn also published an op-ed in The Hill in November that stressed the importance of backing Turkey's political affairs. Flynn's filings say that the op-ed relied on research he did for his contract.
Following his work with the Turkish company, Flynn agreed to honor President Trump's lifetime ban on representing foreign governments after leaving the government. Flynn ultimately resigned last month from his White House position after he allegedly lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Kislyak in December. Jeva Lange
Most Americans want a special prosecutor to investigate Trump's Russia ties. Here's how that would work.
Polls show that a solid majority of Americans and registered voters support appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russian intelligence — even many Republicans who do not think the Kremlin interfered in the U.S. election to help President Trump, as every U.S. intelligence agency has determined to be a near certainty. Now that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from any investigation involving the Trump campaign and Russia, it would be up to his deputy to appoint a special prosecutor — and Trump's nominee for the position, Rod J. Rosenstein, declined to commit to naming one in his tense Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
There's some precedent for the move, should Rosenstein decide to act. In 2003, when Attorney General John Ashcroft had recused himself, his deputy named U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald as a special counsel to investigate the leaking of the identity of a covert CIA agent. That deputy? James Comey, now FBI director. That was the last special prosecutor, and the last independent counsel was Kenneth Starr, who prosecuted the Clintons in the 1990s (before that, there were independent counsels appointed to investigate Attorney General Edwin Meese and President Ronald Reagan's Iran-Contra scandal). Given the interest in special prosecutors, Yahoo has put together a short, helpful primer on what they are, their history, and what they can do. Watch below. Peter Weber
At about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee approved the American Health Care Act, the GOP's replacement plan for the Affordable Health Act, on a 23-16 party-line vote. The markup session began Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., and the other House committee with jurisdiction over the legislation, the Energy and Commerce Committee, is still debating the bill. Once both committees approve the bill, it will go to debate before the full House.
GOP leaders unveiled the bill on Monday night, and Democrats objected to marking up the bill without a score of how much it would cost and how many people it would insure from the Congressional Budget Office. They also criticize its large tax benefits for insurance companies, their top executives, and other high-income Americans, plus its major modifications to Medicaid. Unable to stop the bill, Democrats used parliamentary tactics to draw the proceeding out, including making the Energy and Commerce Committee clerk read the entire bill out loud, a process that took an hour.
The bill also faces opposition from major medical groups, AARP, and conservative lawmakers, who argue that it is too similar to ObamaCare and are demanding a full repeal. President Trump strongly backs the bill and has vowed to push it through. Peter Weber
The FBI has launched an investigation into who leaked thousands of purported CIA documents released by WikiLeaks on Tuesday, but the FBI and CIA weren't the only ones scrambling to respond to the trove of sensitive documents detailing surveillance technologies. Major tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung also issued statements assuring customers that any vulnerabilities that might allow the CIA to use phones, tablets, TVs, and other consumer electronics as surveillance tools had either been patched or are urgently being looked into.
"Protecting consumers' privacy and the security of our devices is a top priority at Samsung," the Korean company said, responding to one of the most eye-catching tidbits, about the CIA being able to secretly listen in on conversations through Samsung smart TVs. "We are aware of the report in question and are urgently looking into the matter." So, can the CIA really eavesdrop on you though your TV? BBC News took a look and said that yes, it probably could — at least in theory.
But there are a lot caveats, even if you discard the legal obstacles — the CIA is prohibited from spying on people in the U.S. and "does not do so," spokesman Ryan Trapani said Wednesday. First, the leaked documents — which the CIA hasn't officially confirmed as real — only implicate Samsung smart TVs from 2012 and 2013 running older versions of Samsung firmware (1111, 1112, 1116). Also, "the WikiLeaks document describes the hacking of individual, targeted devices," The Washington Post notes, and "the CIA needed to plug a USB drive into a television to get the hack to work." Maybe the CIA came up with a way to infect smart TVs remotely, but there's no proof in the documents, which date from 2013 to 2016.
Second, if you are concerned about eavesdropping via your smart TV, you can just turn off the voice recording capabilities in the TV's settings menu — it is under "Smart Features," "Voice Recognition" on Samsung TVs. That's not a bad idea, anyway, since TV manufacturers have had to settle charges that they invaded customers' privacy themselves through TV sets. Still, "for the vast majority of us, this does not apply to us at all," Jan Dawson, an industry analyst at Jackdaw Research, tells The Washington Post. "There's no need to worry for any normal law-abiding citizen, based on what I've seen." Peter Weber