This play tested people's reactions to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton — with their genders swapped
Imagine Donald Trump's debate performances — all the same phrasing, gestures, and tone — performed by a woman, and Hillary Clinton's part played by a man. A play called Her Opponent, put together by a theater professor and a political science professor at New York University, does exactly that.
NYU theater faculty were cast to play "Brenda King," the female stand-in for Trump, and "Jonathan Gordon," the male Clinton. They rehearsed until they could perform perfectly alongside video of the debates, matching the real candidates word for word and gesture for gesture. The expectation was that "Trump's aggression — his tendency to interrupt and attack — would never be tolerated in a woman, and that Clinton's competence and preparedness would seem even more convincing coming from a man."
That was not the result. With the genders swapped, audience members found the female Trump strong and compelling, while the male Clinton's constant smiling was deemed "really punchable." "We heard a lot of 'now I understand how this happened' — meaning how Trump won the election," said NYU theater professor Joe Salvatore. "The simplicity of Trump's message became easier for people to hear when it was coming from a woman — that was a theme."
The next step for the production is a shot-for-shot filming in the style of the real debates, and then perhaps an off-Broadway show. In the meantime, watch a clip below. Bonnie Kristian
A memo from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to all federal prosecutors on Wednesday primarily focuses on violent crime, but one passage suggests Sessions is pushing for a change in charging policy that would produce longer prison sentences.
"[M]any violent crimes are driven by drug trafficking," Sessions wrote, so aggressively prosecuting the drug war could reduce violent crime, he argued. "I encourage you to employ the full complement of federal law to address the problem of violent crime in your district," Sessions continued. "Further guidance and support in executing this priority — including an updated memo on charging for all criminal cases— will be forthcoming."
As Politico reports, this likely means the reversal of former Attorney General Eric Holder's guidance to prosecutors allowing them to make charges that would not trigger mandatory minimum sentences, long prison terms that kick in for certain quantities of drugs. "My take is the Holder [policy] is toast," explained Doug Berman, a law professor at Ohio State University. "Holder said you don't have to charge mandatory minimums and it looks like [Sessions is] going to say, 'Oh, yes, you do have to.'"
Sessions is a hardline drug warrior whose Justice Department has already announced a federal crackdown on state-legalized recreational marijuana. Mandatory minimum sentencing has come under significant criticism across the political spectrum in recent years and is a major contributor to prison overcrowding. To learn more about mandatory minimums, see this explainer from The Week's Dan Stewart. Bonnie Kristian
The Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol predicted Thursday that Republicans' health-care proposal will blow up in their faces before it even gets to a vote. "It's going to fall apart. There will not be a vote," Kristol said during an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe.
Kristol said the impending crash and burn boils done to the "astonishing" lack of planning that went into the American Health Care Act before its unveiling Monday night. Though Republicans are now seemingly "intoxicated with the notion that Trump's going to bless" the bill and it "goes sailing through" Congress, Kristol predicted congressmen will have a rude awakening when they "go home in a week or two" and meet with hospital administrators and doctors. "They're going to discover, 'Gee, this thing, who's in favor of it?'" Kristol said, going on to point out how much work the Obama administration put into its health-care rollout. "They think they can just slap this down," he added.
Watch Kristol slam the Republican bill at Mediaite. Becca Stanek
Four Washington state members of the Electoral College did not vote for Hillary Clinton after having promised to do so, and a judge on Wednesday ruled that Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is allowed to levy a $1,000 fine on each elector in accordance with state law. Being a faithless elector is not a criminal offense in Washington, but since the 1970s faithless electors can be fined.
Three of the electors voted for former Secretary of State Colin Powell, while one voted for a Native American leader. All four previously signed a pledge to vote for Clinton if she won Washington's Electoral College votes, which she did with 57 percent of the popular vote. The electors became faithless in a futile effort to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president.
The three electors who backed Powell intend to appeal the judge's decision on constitutional grounds. They have argued "the Constitution doesn’t give the state power to punish electors for contrary votes." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump vowed there would be an immediate end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program when he took office, but even as his other hardline immigration measures move forward, his administration has still not touched the DACA program. DACA allows children who were brought to the U.S. to remain in the country and work, and its preservation might come from the support of Trump's chief strategist, Stephen Bannon.
"Bannon usually wins most battles," one White House insider told BuzzFeed News. Although Attorney General Jeff Sessions and senior policy adviser Stephen Miller opposed DACA, Bannon reportedly won out:
Previous reports have cast Bannon on one end of the spectrum on rescinding DACA and a more moderate group led by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus that wanted to keep it, but BuzzFeed News has learned that Bannon views DACA, which tends to be viewed more favorably than many immigration policies, as a strategic asset in the coming immigration policy battles, a source familiar with his thinking said.
"Trump was never in favor of repealing DACA," said a source close to the president, who also said that keeping the program is in line with the immigration stance of Bannon, whose counsel Trump closely heeds. Bannon's economic nationalist view is very much rooted in culture, and so eliminating DACA wouldn't be a priority for him because "these kids have been here and they're going to schools here," the source said. "They're Americans. They understand the culture." [BuzzFeed News]
"The president indicated that he’s open to compromise," added Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy, a close friend of Trump's. "The position would be a smart thing politically and a smart thing for the country." Jeva Lange
Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said Thursday he "would not agree" that carbon dioxide has been proven a "primary contributor" to global warming. Despite a statement from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in January noting the planet's rising temperature has been "driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere," Pruitt insisted "we don't know that yet" and need "to continue the debate." The EPA's website also cites carbon dioxide as the "primary greenhouse gas that is contributing to recent climate change."
"I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there's tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact," Pruitt told CNBC's Squawk Box.
Watch Pruitt's denial below. Becca Stanek
Nigel Farage, leaving the Ecuadorian embassy in London, tells the press he can't remember why he was there
A plague of sudden onset political amnesia is sweeping the globe. The latest victim: Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage who — upon visiting the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been living under asylum — abruptly forgot why he was in the building in the first place:
[Farage] spent around 40 minutes in the [the embassy] and left at noon, accompanied by an aide.
Approached by BuzzFeed News as he left to get into a car waiting round the corner, Farage said he couldn't remember what he had been doing in the building.
Asked specifically if he had gone to the Knightsbridge building to meet with Assange, Farage said: "I never discuss where I go or who I see." [BuzzFeed News]
When will someone come up with a cure for this dibilitating syndrome? Jeva Lange
Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin did not shy away from voicing her dissatisfaction with Republicans' new health-care proposal during her appearance Thursday on CNN's New Day. Martin, a longtime Tea Party leader and columnist for The Washington Times, was among those who met with President Trump on Wednesday night to discuss the American Health Care Act rolled out earlier this week. "If it passes the way it is presented right now, the hardworking taxpayers of this country will be forgotten once again," Martin said, noting the bill will cause health insurance prices to "skyrocket."
Martin said she isn't the only Tea Party member concerned about the bill, pointing to the hundreds of emails she's received from fellow members. Trump apparently promised Wednesday to consider the concerns, but not until after the initial bill was already passed. "People are reminding me that we've stood in the snow, in the rain, in the hot summer heat again and again and again to oppose ObamaCare, to work to get it repealed and to stand for health-care freedom," Martin said. "What we're seeing out of the House of Representatives is not what we expected when we voted for majorities in the House and Senate, who promised us they would repeal ObamaCare."
Watch a clip of the interview below. Becca Stanek
