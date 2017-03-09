A surfer just crossed the Atlantic Ocean on a paddleboard

A 42-year-old South African surfer and his paddleboard just made history. After 93 days of paddling, Chris Bertish finally arrived in English Harbour, Antigua, on Thursday, becoming the first man ever to cross the Atlantic Ocean solo on a paddleboard. He'd paddled 4,050 nautical miles since leaving Agadir, Morocco, on Dec. 6.
This maniac just crossed the Atlantic on goddamn paddleboard https://t.co/2RB50MwyXF pic.twitter.com/K7oGOYJDWE
— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) March 9, 2017
Along the way, Bertish encountered sharks and pufferfish, weathered rough storms, and celebrated the New Year with a swig of scotch. He paddled an average of 43 miles daily, traveling mostly at night to avoid spending too much time in the sun. Aside from setting the record for the first solo paddleboard trip across the ocean, Bertish also nearly doubled the previous record for the most miles ever paddled in 24 hours, traveling almost 72 nautical miles one day.
Bertish's paddleboard is admittedly fancier than most, but he still made the entire journey standing up, unsupported, and on his own. His 20-foot board, built for $120,000 with the help of a naval architect, boasted a "tiny cabin and an even tinier sleeping berth," as well as solar panels to charge his devices, Gizmodo reported. Bertish packed everything from shark repellant and a life raft to a weather system and a satellite phone.
Bertish managed to raise more than $490,000 with his paddleboard pilgrimage. He plans to donate the money to the charities Signature of Hope Trust, The Lunchbox Fund, and Operation Smile. Becca Stanek
Water might be a lackluster hydration option, but it's inarguably a healthy one. Americans are finally clueing in, too, new research has found. For the first time in decades, people in the U.S. drank more bottled water last year than they did soda, The Wall Street Journal reports, with the gains coming "amid concerns about the health effects of sugary drinks and the safety of public-water supplies."
The exact numbers, according to Beverage Marketing Corp., found that U.S. consumption of bottled water was at 39.3 gallons per capita in 2016, while soft drinks drained to 38.5 gallons. Soda companies were still making 26 percent of that water bottle revenue, though, since Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo Inc. own major bottle companies like Dasani and Aquafina.
Compare all that to how Americans were drinking just a decade ago. In 2006, Americans drank more than 50 gallons of soda per capita compared with fewer than 30 gallons per capita of bottled water.
Next step: Don't buy a water bottle — pack a reusable one. Jeva Lange
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson argued in an announcement Thursday that a federal judge's February ruling, which suspended President Trump's initial travel ban on several majority-Muslim nations, ought to cover Trump's new ban as well. New York and Oregon will join the suit; other states might, too, Politico reports.
"The bottom line is that the court issued, and we obtained, a temporary restraining order on the original executive order," Ferguson told NPR. "Yes, the revised one is more narrow — that's a success. But the core constitutional problems remain the same … The intent behind the executive order targeting those Muslim countries still remains, and that is unconstitutional."
Trump's new ban excludes Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face severe restrictions for travel to the U.S. The revised list still includes Syria, Libya, Somalia, Iran, Yemen, and Sudan. Additionally, legal residents of those nations who already have visas can travel to the U.S., and the Syrian refugee program is no longer suspended indefinitely.
"We're asserting that the president cannot unilaterally declare himself free of the court's restraining order and injunction," Ferguson said at the press conference Thursday. "It's our view that that temporary restraining order that we've already obtained remains in effect."
Defending the Constitution "cannot be a game of whack-a-mole." -BF pic.twitter.com/kMxZRJPky0
— WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) March 9, 2017
On Tuesday, Hawaii announced it will also challenge Trump's new ban, seeking a temporary restraining order against it in a lawsuit. Trump's new ban is to go into effect on March 16. Jeva Lange
An Alabama teenager is being hailed as a hero after he steered a school bus packed with students out of danger. High school senior Jesse Frank was riding the bus home when he saw the driver collapse behind the wheel. The ROTC student jumped into action, steering the bus off the roadway and using his hands to pump the brakes, saving all 38 students on board. His principal, Tony Dowdy, wasn't surprised that Jesse saved the day. "If there was anybody out there who could take action, he would at the front of the list." Christina Colizza
In a real-life version of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, a seemingly ordinary rabbit's hole in Shropshire, England, led a curious photographer to a 700-year-old chain of caves that some people believe were carved out by the Knights Templar, The Independent reports.
Rabbit Hole Leads To 700-Year-Old Secret Knights Templar Cave Network *Skyrim intensifies*https://t.co/mC98bShjCj pic.twitter.com/Xt8asiAEn4
— 9GAG (@9GAG) March 9, 2017
While the whereabouts of the "grotto" had previously been recorded by Historic England, the chambers were long sealed off due to rumors that trespassers would break in for "black magic" rituals. Photographer Michael Scott rediscovered the caves and photographed them, although some of the chambers were so small that they could only be accessed by crawling on hands and knees.
"I traipsed over a field to find it, but if you didn't know it was there you would just walk right past it," said Scott. "Considering how long it's been there it's in amazing condition, it's like an underground temple."
Some historians say the caves are too newly constructed to have been carved out by a medieval knights' order, but the chambers' origins and purpose are still very uncertain.
Scott is likely not the only person to have found himself attracted to the caves, either. "In 2012, it was reported that the owners of the caves closed them to people wanting to visit after they found they had been filled with candles, graffiti, and rubbish," writes The Shropshire Star. "The entrance to the caves was sealed up in attempt to keep the trespassers at bay. There are rumors that the caves have also been visited by pagans and druids wanting to hold ceremonies, and are popular at solstice and Halloween."
Explore the caves below. Jeva Lange
Taking the LSAT is no longer a requisite for going to law school — at least Harvard Law School. On Wednesday, Harvard Law announced a pilot program that will allow applicants for the class of 2018 to submit their scores from either the LSAT or the GRE.
The change is intended to make legal education more accessible, and to alleviate costs associated with preparation and test-taking. The LSAT is only held four times a year, while the GRE is offered "frequently throughout the year and in numerous locations around the world," Harvard said. Moreover, Harvard noted the GRE has been shown to be a "valid predictor of first-year academic performance in law school."
Harvard isn't the first law school to make this change. The University of Arizona College of Law was the first to do so last year, and two other schools have since begun allowing applicants to submit GRE scores. However, because of Harvard Law's prestigious reputation — it's tied with Stanford University for No. 2 in the nation — its decision "could upend the admissions process for legal education," The Washington Post reported.
"Will other schools follow? Probably," said Kyle McEntee, executive director of Law School Transparency. He suggested many law schools have already been contemplating the change, as "schools across the board have been struggling with applications — not only applicants, but the quality of applicants." Becca Stanek
Your morning commute complaints just got topped. On Wednesday, an Amtrak train in North Dakota carrying 111 passengers got stuck in the snow for 13 hours.
Shortly after finally leaving the station early Wednesday after an overnight delay due to high winds and snow, the train got lodged in a massive snowbank in north-central North Dakota. The snowbank measured an estimated 200 feet in length, and loomed 25 feet high.
Needless to say, getting the train unstuck was no easy feat. CBS News reported railway workers "had to use bulldozers and shovel by hand to dig the train out," while other crews "first used snowplows, then skid-steers." When all of that wasn't working, two freight trains reportedly tried to pull the train out. And then four freight trains tried.
Three failed attempts and 13 hours later, the train was finally freed. After an inspection, the train was back on its way within an hour.
The 111 passengers reportedly stayed onboard throughout the ordeal, though Amtrak said in a statement customers "were kept comfortable."
Catch a glimpse of the travel nightmare below. Becca Stanek
Miranda Fenner, Minot, took this video of Amtrak passenger train stuck in the snow near Rugby https://t.co/RIbShDYKOK MDN for more. pic.twitter.com/GAFGsvMxf2
— The Minot Daily News (@MinotDailyNews) March 8, 2017
Not even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is buying President Trump's promise that Mexico will pay for his proposed border wall. When asked during a Politico Playbook event Thursday whether he thought Mexico would actually foot the bill, McConnell cut to the chase. "Uh, no," he said before laughing.
McConnell's other answers weren't quite so blunt, but still suggested the Republican leader is having some doubts about the president's estimated $14 billion plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. "I'm in favor of border security," McConnell said, when asked if he thought construction on the wall would actually begin this year as Trump has promised. "There are some places along the border where that's probably not the best way to secure the border."
Watch a doubtful McConnell answer questions about the border wall below. Becca Stanek