TrumpCare? Stephen Colbert finds the one thing Donald Trump won't put his name on.

The GOP's health-care plan cleared its first hurdle early Thursday, when the House Ways and Means Committee signed off on the bill "after roughly 18 hours of debate," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. "And anyone who has spent 18 hours trying to pass something knows what you get at the end." The long debate led to some loopy moments, like that time Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) mused about taxing ice cream and sunlight. "So, if you're worried about losing your health care, do not worry," Colbert said. "It's safely in the hands of the guy who was up all night googling 'Why don't we tax the sun?'"
The GOP plan is running into some stiff, across-the-board opposition, but not to worry, President Trump has a backup plan — let ObamaCare collapse, blame the Democrats. "Okay, hold on there, chief," Colbert said. "You're in charge now. If you let health care collapse, I don't think we'll blame the Democrats, we will blame you. That's like a firefighter letting the house burn down to make the space heater look bad."
After imagining the presumably awkward dinner Trump hosted Wednesday night with Ted and Heidi Cruz, Colbert noted that Trump is "all-in, he's pulling out all the stops on this health-care bill, except when it comes to the name — because the White House is asking: Please don't call it TrumpCare." Conservatives will apparently react negatively to anything that ends in "-care," he noted, "or, maybe Trump just doesn't want to attach his name to something that no one likes — although that has never stopped him before," a nod to Trump's many failed business ventures.
Trump isn't trying to sell this alone, though. House Speaker Paul Ryan is doing his part, too, using a PowerPoint presentation Thursday to lay out the GOP's "three-pronged approach." Colbert summarized: "One, repeal; two, replace; three, look over there!" Paul also laid out what he views as ObamaCare's fundamental flaw — and Colbert saw it a little differently: "You just described how insurance works. That is literally the definition of insurance." He gave another example of Ryan's approach, one Trump might understand: "The problem with this casino is that the people who are losing are funding the people who are winning — it's time to have a casino where every single time you play the slots, it's a jackpot." Watch below. Peter Weber
Sam Bee's Full Frontal tries to make amends for showing brain-cancer patient in CPAC 'Nazi haircut' joke
Full Frontal sent producer Mike Rubens to the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, and Samantha Bee played his report on Wednesday's show. The partly NSFW segment was meant as a half-serious anthropological look at the state of conservatism in President Trump's Republican Party. At last year's CPAC, the narrator notes, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was king and Trump canceled his appearance, fearing a poor reception. "This year, the bow ties were gone and CPAC was decidedly Trump country." Rubens peppered CPAC participants with questions, and the narrator noted that not everyone was welcome: "CPAC boldly drew a line at Nazisim and pederasty."
Originally, the narrator had included this line: "This year, the bow ties were gone and replaced by Nazi hair," with a shot of a bunch of CPAC participants with a certain short-on-the-side, longer-on-top haircut The Washington Post refers to as the "fashy." But Full Frontal excised that part after Megan Coddington pointed out that not all "fashy"-nistas had chosen that style to showcase their white nationalist sympathies:
When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat. pic.twitter.com/ULJC8nA3IX
— Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) March 9, 2017
Kyle Coddington was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, "a very aggressive type of brain cancer," in December, according to a GoFundMe page posted by the conservative magazine he writes for, Outset. Bee responded to the tweet, telling Megan Coddington: "We deeply apologize for offending you and [Kyle]. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece."
Full Frontal executive producer Jo Miller told The Washington Post Thursday afternoon that the show had "apologized to Mr. Coddington and his family members," adding, "We wish him all the best in his fight against cancer and sincerely, deeply regret offending him and his family." Miller also said the show would donate to his treatment — and "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" is currently the GoFundMe campaigns's largest donor, at $1,000.
Kyle Coddington, who appears to be neither a white nationalist nor a big Trump supporter, also asked that the "Nazi haircut" part be removed, but he did so with a bit more humor, tweeting, "I look like a balding potato," and: "Also, it's not a Nazi haircut. Richard Spencer's is, but mine's from cancer." Peter Weber
Jake Tapper wonders why not even aides 'paid to believe the president' are backing Trump's wiretapping claim
On Wednesday night, John Kosich at WEWS-TV Channel 5 in Cleveland asked Vice President Mike Pence, yes or no, did he believe former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of President Trump's phones, as Trump stated on Twitter? On CNN Thursday night, Jake Tapper noted that Pence didn't answer the question. "This is, interestingly, just the latest example of members of the president's own team refusing to say that they believe his apparently false claim," Tapper said. "And these are people who are paid to believe the president."
He quoted the non-affirmations from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as examples. "The president says it took place," Tapper said. "His deputy press secretary? Eh, not so sure. Every credible person with access to intelligence says this did not happen or they have seen no evidence that it happened." Watch below. Peter Weber
Things can get pretty loopy when Congress debates a bill for more than 12 hours straight — Wednesday night, for example, the House Ways and Means Committee featured a debate about taxing ice cream and sunlight. Over at the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the other panel getting a first crack at the GOP's health-care bill, the debate lasted 27 hours, and while there was no discussion of solar taxation, Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) and Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.) did have a little debate about à la carte health insurance.
The Affordable Care Act, which Republicans are proposing to replace, requires health insurance plans to cover certain core benefits, like hospital care, prescription drugs, and pregnancy and childbirth. Republicans were complaining about ObamaCare's "mandates," and Doyle asked GOP committee members to name one mandate they take issue with. “What about men having to purchase prenatal care?” Shimkus offered. "Is that not correct? And should they?"
WOW. The #GOP’s reason to object to insurance covering prenatal care? “Why should men pay for it?” Watch: #Trumpcare #ProtectOurCare pic.twitter.com/Q55nG1Un8j
— NARAL (@NARAL) March 9, 2017
This is not the first time House Republicans have asked about men having to buy maternity coverage, The Washington Post notes, and it isn't always men asking. Nancy Metcalf, an insurance expert and Consumer Reports columnist, answered the question in 2013:
Health insurance, like all insurance, works by pooling risks. The healthy subsidize the sick, who could be somebody else this year and you next year. Those risks include any kind of health care a person might need from birth to death — prenatal care through hospice. No individual is likely to need all of it, but we will all need some of it eventually.
So, as a middle-aged childless man you resent having to pay for maternity care or kids' dental care. Shouldn't turnabout be fair play? Shouldn't pregnant women and kids be able to say, "Fine, but in that case why should we have to pay for your Viagra, or prostate cancer tests, or the heart attack and high blood pressure you are many times more likely to suffer from than we are?" Once you start down that road, it's hard to know where to stop. If you slice and dice risks, eventually you don't have a risk pool at all, and the whole idea of insurance falls apart. [Consumer Reports]
Metcalf's answer also, incidentally, would have been helpful reading for House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said this about ObamaCare on Thursday.
1. The next time someone describes Paul Ryan as a "wonk," please show them this clip pic.twitter.com/H8XP74Sco3
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 9, 2017
Health care, as President Trump says, is an "unbelievably complex subject." Peter Weber
On Friday morning, South Korea's Constitutional Court voted to remove President Park Geun-hye from office, upholding her impeachment by the National Assembly in December. Acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi read the unanimous ruling from the eight-member panel on national TV, saying Park committed "acts that violated the Constitution and laws" and that "betrayed the trust of the people and were of the kind that cannot be tolerated for the sake of protecting the Constitution."
The judicial and legislative ouster, a first for South Korea, caps a scandal involving Park, her childhood friend and adult confidante Choi Soon-sil, and some of the country's biggest business executives. Choi, two former presidential aides, and several business executives — notably Samsung acting chairman and heir apparent Lee Jae-yong — have already been indicted in the sprawling scandal. Park, 65, not only lost the presidency Friday but also her legal immunity, opening her up to prosecution for bribery, extortion, and abuse of power. South Korea will hold new elections within 60 days, and the liberal opposition Democratic Party is expected to take power for the first time in a decade. Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn will stay in office in the interim.
Park, South Korea's first female president, is the daughter of former Cold War-era dictator Park Chung-hee, who ruled from 1961 until his assassination in 1979. Much of Park's support came from older, more conservative South Koreans who remember the economic leap forward ushered in by her father. Younger and more liberal Koreans had protested for months calling for Park's ouster amid the growing scandal. As the verdict was read on Friday, Park's critics cheered in the streets while some of her supporters wept. Peter Weber
A 42-year-old South African surfer and his paddleboard just made history. After 93 days of paddling, Chris Bertish finally arrived in English Harbour, Antigua, on Thursday, becoming the first man ever to cross the Atlantic Ocean solo on a paddleboard. He'd paddled 4,050 nautical miles since leaving Agadir, Morocco, on Dec. 6.
This maniac just crossed the Atlantic on goddamn paddleboard https://t.co/2RB50MwyXF pic.twitter.com/K7oGOYJDWE
— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) March 9, 2017
Along the way, Bertish encountered sharks and pufferfish, weathered rough storms, and celebrated the New Year with a swig of scotch. He paddled an average of 43 miles daily, traveling mostly at night to avoid spending too much time in the sun. Aside from setting the record for the first solo paddleboard trip across the ocean, Bertish also nearly doubled the previous record for the most miles ever paddled in 24 hours, traveling almost 72 nautical miles one day.
Bertish's paddleboard is admittedly fancier than most, but he still made the entire journey standing up, unsupported, and on his own. His 20-foot board, built for $120,000 with the help of a naval architect, boasted a "tiny cabin and an even tinier sleeping berth," as well as solar panels to charge his devices, Gizmodo reported. Bertish packed everything from shark repellant and a life raft to a weather system and a satellite phone.
Bertish managed to raise more than $490,000 with his paddleboard pilgrimage. He plans to donate the money to the charities Signature of Hope Trust, The Lunchbox Fund, and Operation Smile. Becca Stanek
Water might be a lackluster hydration option, but it's inarguably a healthy one. Americans are finally clueing in, too, new research has found. For the first time in decades, people in the U.S. drank more bottled water last year than they did soda, The Wall Street Journal reports, with the gains coming "amid concerns about the health effects of sugary drinks and the safety of public-water supplies."
The exact numbers, according to Beverage Marketing Corp., found that U.S. consumption of bottled water was at 39.3 gallons per capita in 2016, while soft drinks drained to 38.5 gallons. Soda companies were still making 26 percent of that water bottle revenue, though, since Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo Inc. own major bottle companies like Dasani and Aquafina.
Compare all that to how Americans were drinking just a decade ago. In 2006, Americans drank more than 50 gallons of soda per capita compared with fewer than 30 gallons per capita of bottled water.
Next step: Don't buy a water bottle — pack a reusable one. Jeva Lange
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson argued in an announcement Thursday that a federal judge's February ruling, which suspended President Trump's initial travel ban on several majority-Muslim nations, ought to cover Trump's new ban as well. New York and Oregon will join the suit; other states might, too, Politico reports.
"The bottom line is that the court issued, and we obtained, a temporary restraining order on the original executive order," Ferguson told NPR. "Yes, the revised one is more narrow — that's a success. But the core constitutional problems remain the same … The intent behind the executive order targeting those Muslim countries still remains, and that is unconstitutional."
Trump's new ban excludes Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face severe restrictions for travel to the U.S. The revised list still includes Syria, Libya, Somalia, Iran, Yemen, and Sudan. Additionally, legal residents of those nations who already have visas can travel to the U.S., and the Syrian refugee program is no longer suspended indefinitely.
"We're asserting that the president cannot unilaterally declare himself free of the court's restraining order and injunction," Ferguson said at the press conference Thursday. "It's our view that that temporary restraining order that we've already obtained remains in effect."
Defending the Constitution "cannot be a game of whack-a-mole." -BF pic.twitter.com/kMxZRJPky0
— WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) March 9, 2017
On Tuesday, Hawaii announced it will also challenge Trump's new ban, seeking a temporary restraining order against it in a lawsuit. Trump's new ban is to go into effect on March 16. Jeva Lange