Sean Hannity urges Trump to 'purge' Obama-era 'saboteurs before it's too late'

On his show Thursday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity urged President Trump to follow in former President Abraham Lincoln's footsteps and "fire anyone and everyone who is actively working against him in government." Hannity, noting the steady stream of leaks coming out of the Trump White House, pointed out that Lincoln fired "over 75 percent, nearly 1,200 people" when he took office because of fears of disloyalty. "It's time for the Trump administration to begin to purge these saboteurs before it's too late," Hannity said.

Hannity claimed that for months now, "deep-state antagonists" have been "working overtime to try and delegitimize Donald Trump's presidency" with leaks to the press. "We have seen how low they'll go by insinuating without any evidence that there's some sort of campaign collusion with Russia," Hannity said.

Hannity ended the segment with one last plea to Trump to not just let go of "every holdover from the Obama administration," but to also dismiss "people who conducted felonies, violated the Espionage Act — like in the case of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn," Trump's ousted national security adviser.

Becca Stanek