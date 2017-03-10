Trump refuses to answer questions about wiretapping claims

The press was promptly dismissed from the White House's Roosevelt Room on Friday — but not before ABC's Jonathan Karl could ask President Trump if he had "any proof" that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower. Trump refused to acknowledge the question about the baseless claims he made last weekend on Twitter, which Karl posed after Trump had already given the press pool its cue to exit. Trump was gathered with House leaders to discuss Republicans' plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

After Trump refused to respond to Karl, a pool report indicated another reporter asked the president if he was aware former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was a "'foreign agent' due to the work he was doing on behalf of the Turkish government" when he gave him the job. Trump again did not respond.

Repeatedly asked by @jonkarl if he has "any proof" on claim that Pres. Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, Pres. Trump does not respond. pic.twitter.com/kNlaOI9EQt — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 10, 2017

The pool report said one of Trump's "personal security men" came into the room and "began yelling loudly" for the press to "clear out." Becca Stanek