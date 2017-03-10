Sean Spicer channeled Melissa McCarthy at Friday’s press briefing

A focus group study conducted in Macomb County, Michigan, revealed President Trump's supporters don't regret putting him in the Oval Office. The study, conducted and published Friday by Democratic pollster Stanley Greenberg's Democracy Corps and Roosevelt Institute, found that of 35 voters in the Midwestern county that twice voted for former President Barack Obama before going for Trump, not one is experiencing "buyer's remorse":

They accept Trump's version of the news and facts, and their reactions to videos of his press conferences and interviews reinforced that point. They say they "want to believe" him and describe his demeanor as "very sincere. Like you could feel it from watching him. You know it makes a difference to him." They feel hopeful watching their new president: "It's amazing to see him up there and go, wow, that's my president now, and those things are gonna happen. And he's gonna make things better." [Democracy Corps]

However, the report noted this could all very well change by the midterm elections. While Trump voters are sticking by their candidate and the Republican Party for now, the report noted some are "put out of reach by their racist sentiment, Islamophobia, and disdain for multiculturalism," many "do not trust congressional Republicans," and others are already starting to feel frustrated by Trump's failure to deliver on his promise to "drain the swamp." Moreover, many Trump voters cast their ballot not out of a love for Trump, but because, as one focus group participant put it, "anything was better than Hillary Clinton."

Before progressives get ahead of themselves though, the report made clear the left will only recoup these voters if they listen up. "They support Trump for understandable reasons, including concerns about controlling immigration and health-care costs, and frustrations with President Obama's light and elite footprint on the economy," the report said. "Acknowledging those concerns and the effects of the Democratic governance on their lives is the first step to making headway with these voters."

Becca Stanek