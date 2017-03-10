Sean Spicer channeled Melissa McCarthy at Friday’s press briefing

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Melissa McCarthy cheekily threatened to use the lectern as a weapon against antagonizing reporters during her daily press briefing. "Don't make me make the podium move," she said, referencing her infamously combative press briefing from early last month.
Er, wait. It was something like that, anyway — watch the real White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, crack a joke and make life imitate art, below. Kimberly Alters
'Don't make me make the podium move.'
Sean Spicer makes a Melissa McCarthy joke during a White House press conference pic.twitter.com/GomfnRJHUv
A focus group study conducted in Macomb County, Michigan, revealed President Trump's supporters don't regret putting him in the Oval Office. The study, conducted and published Friday by Democratic pollster Stanley Greenberg's Democracy Corps and Roosevelt Institute, found that of 35 voters in the Midwestern county that twice voted for former President Barack Obama before going for Trump, not one is experiencing "buyer's remorse":
They accept Trump's version of the news and facts, and their reactions to videos of his press conferences and interviews reinforced that point. They say they "want to believe" him and describe his demeanor as "very sincere. Like you could feel it from watching him. You know it makes a difference to him." They feel hopeful watching their new president: "It's amazing to see him up there and go, wow, that's my president now, and those things are gonna happen. And he's gonna make things better." [Democracy Corps]
However, the report noted this could all very well change by the midterm elections. While Trump voters are sticking by their candidate and the Republican Party for now, the report noted some are "put out of reach by their racist sentiment, Islamophobia, and disdain for multiculturalism," many "do not trust congressional Republicans," and others are already starting to feel frustrated by Trump's failure to deliver on his promise to "drain the swamp." Moreover, many Trump voters cast their ballot not out of a love for Trump, but because, as one focus group participant put it, "anything was better than Hillary Clinton."
Before progressives get ahead of themselves though, the report made clear the left will only recoup these voters if they listen up. "They support Trump for understandable reasons, including concerns about controlling immigration and health-care costs, and frustrations with President Obama's light and elite footprint on the economy," the report said. "Acknowledging those concerns and the effects of the Democratic governance on their lives is the first step to making headway with these voters."
Read the full report here. Becca Stanek
Trump apparently thinks the jobs report 'may have been phony in the past but it's very real now'
President Trump is apparently a big fan of the monthly jobs report now that he's in charge. In the past, Trump has slammed the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' unemployment numbers as "phony" and "one of the biggest hoaxes," which led one reporter to ask White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday whether Trump believed the latest jobs report — which showed America adding 235,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate dropping to 4.7 percent — was "accurate and a fair way to measure the economy."
Spicer was well-prepared for the question. "I talked to the president prior to this and he said to quote him very clearly: 'They may have been phony in the past but it's very real now,'" Spicer said.
Watch the moment below. Becca Stanek
Q: Trump has said jobs rpts are "phony", what about now?
SPICER: "They may have been phony in the past, but it's very real now."—via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/PDt1Q8hrbp
President Trump is set to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week, in the two leaders' first face-to-face meeting since Trump took office. Trump and Merkel will sit down Tuesday at the White House and hold a joint press conference after their discussion.
Trump has been "impressed by Merkel's leadership," U.S. officials told Reuters, and wants her advice about one thing in particular: how to handle Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump plans to ask Merkel about "her experience interacting with Putin," a U.S. official told Reuters. "He's going to be very interested in hearing her insights on what it's like to deal with the Russians."
Trump and Merkel have at times been on opposing ends of policy preference; notably, Merkel welcomed hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees to Germany while Trump has issued two executive orders aimed at limiting immigration to the United States and temporarily suspending the Syrian refugee program. Merkel also serves as the de facto president of the European Union, and the two are expected to discuss the European alliance as well as defense spending for NATO allies and the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria. Kimberly Alters
President Trump's transition team knew ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn may have needed to register as a foreign agent before Trump took office, a White House official confirmed Friday to The Associated Press. On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested at a daily press briefing that Trump was not aware of Flynn's lobbying work for a firm linked to the Turkish government. "I don't believe that was known," Spicer said.
But apparently Trump's transition team had in fact been advised Flynn may need to register as a foreign agent with the Justice Department. Any U.S. citizen lobbying "on behalf of foreign governments or political entities" is required to disclose their work to the Justice Department under the Foreign Agent Registration Act, The Guardian noted. Flynn registered with the Justice Department earlier this week, after resigning from his post last month after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his discussion of sanctions with the Russian ambassador.
Spicer maintained Friday it was not the White House's responsibility to ensure its appointees "fill out the appropriate forms," which in Flynn's case was a filing with the Justice Department. "A personal lawyer of Gen. Flynn's contacted a transition lawyer and asked for guidance on what he should or should not do. The lawyer was instructed that wasn't the role of the transition and that it was up to the personal lawyer," Spicer said, noting this was a "personal matter" for Flynn.
Flynn's company was doing lobbying work for the Turkish firm while Flynn was serving as a top adviser to Trump's presidential campaign. The Associated Press reported Flynn's company earned $530,000 from its work. Becca Stanek
The press was promptly dismissed from the White House's Roosevelt Room on Friday — but not before ABC's Jonathan Karl could ask President Trump if he had "any proof" that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower. Trump refused to acknowledge the question about the baseless claims he made last weekend on Twitter, which Karl posed after Trump had already given the press pool its cue to exit. Trump was gathered with House leaders to discuss Republicans' plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare.
After Trump refused to respond to Karl, a pool report indicated another reporter asked the president if he was aware former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was a "'foreign agent' due to the work he was doing on behalf of the Turkish government" when he gave him the job. Trump again did not respond.
Repeatedly asked by @jonkarl if he has "any proof" on claim that Pres. Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, Pres. Trump does not respond. pic.twitter.com/kNlaOI9EQt
The pool report said one of Trump's "personal security men" came into the room and "began yelling loudly" for the press to "clear out." Becca Stanek
The FBI has 15 to 20 agents working on a top-secret probe into Russia's potential election meddling, government officials familiar with the matter told CNN. In an article published Friday, CNN detailed the inner workings of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division, the "super-secret world" that is home to the bureau's "spy catchers." The Counterintelligence Division — referred to as simply "CD" by bureau employees — handles high-level intelligence work, including protecting state secrets and keeping weapons of mass destruction out of hostile hands.
The Russia probe hinges around how the Russian government affected last year's presidential election — if at all — and whether the speculation over improper contact between President Trump's team and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak truly amounts to any concrete, improper behavior. The level of confidentiality is so high at CD that one agency source declined even to specify how many agents are working on the FBI's Russia investigation, resorting instead to a "mathematical equation to divulge ... the number of agents assigned to the matter," CNN explained.
Investigations conducted by the Counterintelligence Division can take years, and one former CD supervisor told CNN the work requires an extreme dedication to secrecy. "My wife knew where I worked. She did not really know what I did," the source said. "You're working in the shadows. You don't want to be noticed."
Read more about the FBI's top-secret investigators at CNN. Kimberly Alters
On Thursday, archaeologists unearthed part of a massive ancient Egyptian statue buried in a pit of groundwater in a slum on the outskirts of Cairo. The quartzite statue, estimated to be 3,000 years old and to have once measured nearly 30 feet tall, is being hailed by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities as "one of [its] most important archaeological discoveries."
Statue Believed to Depict 'Ramses II' Unearthed in Egypt :@anadoluagency https://t.co/QZcwKbBrt4 pic.twitter.com/giuwaen0Sa
— Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) March 10, 2017
Although the figure bears no inscription, archaeologists suspect it may be a statue of Pharaoh Ramses II because of its proximity to the gate of a temple dedicated to the ruler, one of Egypt's most famous. Archaeologists so far have only found parts of the statue, including its bust, the lower part of the head, the crown, the right ear, and part of the right eye. If they are able to unearth more of the missing pieces in the continued excavation, the statue will be displayed at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, which is slated to open next year. Becca Stanek