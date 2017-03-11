Realistically, Batman would have mourned his parents with more poetry and fewer push-ups, says Patton Oswalt
Pop culture gets grief all wrong, comedian Patton Oswalt told NPR in an interview Friday reflecting on the unexpected death of his wife, Michelle McNamara. When heroes of the silver screen experience a tragic loss, it "leads them to travel the world learning martial arts and doing CrossFit and getting really cut," he said, but in real life, it doesn't usually work that way:
When you lose someone, you tend to eat Wheat Thins for breakfast and rewatch The Princess Bride about 80 times and not sleep all that well. So my — I don't know when the push-ups are going to show up in my grieving process.
But I just think like if Bruce Wayne — Bruce Wayne saw his parents gunned down in front of him when he was 9. And he travels the world and becomes this amazing hand-to-hand [fighter] — that's ridiculous. He would have grown up to have been Gotham City's most annoying slam poet. That's what Bruce Wayne would have been. [Oswalt, via NPR]
Listen to Oswalt's full interview below. Bonnie Kristian
An intruder carrying a backpack was arrested on White House grounds late Friday night, the Secret Service said in a statement Saturday morning.
The man was caught by a Secret Service agent near the south entrance to President Trump's residence and is believed to have entered the property on the east side by scaling a fence. The backpack did not contain any hazardous materials.
Trump is staying at the White House this weekend after several consecutive weekends at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He was alerted of the arrest Friday night.
White House trespassers are not uncommon; in 2014, a man armed with a small knife made it all the way inside the building before he was subdued by security. Bonnie Kristian
The U.S. ground troops deployed to Syria by the Trump administration to join the battle to retake Raqqa from the Islamic State are not welcome, said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in an interview published Saturday. "Any foreign troops coming to Syria without our invitation or consultation or permission, they are invaders, whether they are American, Turkish, or any other one," he charged.
"And we don't think this is going to help. What are they going to do? To fight ISIS? The Americans lost nearly every war. They lost in Iraq, they had to withdraw at the end. Even in Somalia, let alone Vietnam in the past and Afghanistan," Assad continued. "They didn't succeed anywhere they sent troops, they only create a mess; they are very good in creating problems and destroying, but they are very bad in finding solutions."
Though U.S. intervention in Syria, which is beset by the twin crises of civil war and ISIS invasion, began under President Obama, President Trump's recent decision to deploy 400 Marines and Army Rangers marks the first time U.S. troops will engage in conventional warfare in the country instead of maintaining an advisory role. Bonnie Kristian
Muhammad Ali Jr. was again detained at the airport — on the way to a meeting about his first detention
On way home on DOMESTIC FLIGHT Muhammad Ali Jr. detained AGAIN by @DHSgov. Religiously profiling son of 'The Greatest' will not make us safe pic.twitter.com/KO3IVnRFax
— D Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) March 10, 2017
In the first incident, Ali Jr. was held for two hours while customs agents reportedly asked questions like, "Where did you get your name from?" and "Are you Muslim?" This time around, a representative of the Transportation Security Administration said he was detained because his jewelry set off a security scanner alarm, though the detention seems to have occurred at the gate, which would be after Ali Jr. was cleared at the checkpoint. Bonnie Kristian
The Netherlands on Saturday denied landing permission to a plane carrying Turkey's foreign minister as part of a dispute over a canceled political rally. In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed the Dutch are "Nazi remnants" and "fascists" who "do not know politics or international diplomacy." "You can stop our foreign minister's plane all you want," he said, "let's see how your planes will come to Turkey from now on."
"It is a crazy remark, of course," replied Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. "I understand they are angry but this is of course way out of line."
The quarrel began when the Netherlands canceled a rally to whip the votes of Turkish expatriates in advance of a Turkish referendum on constitutional reform. The Dutch government cited security reasons for the cancelation, but also opposes the constitutional changes. Erdogan previously leveled the Nazi charge at Germany over a similar dispute. Bonnie Kristian
Vice President Mike Pence will go to Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday to make the Trump administration's case for modifying the Affordable Care Act with a health-care overhaul.
Kentucky is home to Sen. Rand Paul, a leading Republican critic of the health-care bill now navigating the House, which Paul labels "ObamaCare-lite." "Conservatives across the land do not like [House Speaker] Paul Ryan's proposal," Paul said on Fox News Friday night. "It keeps the subsidies, keeps the taxes, keeps the mandate and actually has an insurance company bailout in it," he argued. "ObamaCare is a disaster ... But the only thing that's really united us over time is repeal. And if ObamaCare-lite is the replacement, conservatives aren't going to accept it."
Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Friday he supports the repeal and replace plan but, like Paul, "is not impressed with what has currently been offered." Pence's trip will include a tour of an energy company with Bevin as well as a listening session with local business leaders. Earlier this month, he made similar trips to Wisconsin and Ohio. Bonnie Kristian
Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday announced his request for the resignation of 46 federal prosecutors appointed by President Obama.
While it is routine for incoming administrations to replace these attorneys, who are political appointees, the Justice Department's public announcement reportedly came before many of the prosecutors had been privately informed of their dismissal. The lack of warning led an unnamed law enforcement source to tell CNN "this could not have been handled any worse," but a DOJ representative said the decision is simply part of "a uniform transition" of power.
Further complicating matters is a report that President Trump called at least two DOJ attorneys and declined to accept their resignations, asking them to remain at their posts. The Trump administration has not selected new nominees for all 46 positions. Bonnie Kristian
A federal judge in Wisconsin on Friday ordered that President Trump's revised executive order pertaining to refugee admissions and immigration from six majority-Muslim countries cannot delay U.S. entry for the wife and only surviving child of a Syrian refugee who has already been granted asylum in the United States. The ruling only applies to this family and does not suspend broader implementation of the order.
"The court concludes that [the refugee] has presented some likelihood of success on the merits" of his case, wrote U.S. District Court Judge William Conley, who was appointed by President Obama. "Moreover, given the daily threat to the lives to plaintiff’s wife and child remaining in Aleppo, Syria, the court further finds a significant risk of irreparable harm."
At least four other court challenges are scheduled before Trump's new order takes effect after midnight on Wednesday. One suit in Maryland was brought by refugee aid organizations; in another, the plaintiff is the state of Hawaii. Bonnie Kristian