Saturday Night Live host Scarlett Johansson played the lead on a team of scientists developing a machine to translate pets' thoughts into human speech who demonstrates the device using her own pug, Max, voiced by Beck Bennett.

The dog's thoughts come in loud and clear. "Hi, I'm Max. It's me, Max. I like to play ball. I like purple bird in the window." Excited the device is working, Johansson asks Max what else he likes. "I like park. And leash. And Trump, he's my man," the pug replies.

As the room reacts with horror, Johansson's character sputters that the machine must have a glitch. "There's no glitch," Max replies calmly. "Donald Trump is our president. He carried the Electoral College fair and square ... I know Trump has issues, but one big change is better than business as usual."