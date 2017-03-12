Bus plows into crowd in Haiti, killing at least 38

Reiterating a point he made last week on Fox and CBS, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney argued Sunday in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos that the focus of Republicans' health-care reform is care rather than coverage.

"The original idea of ObamaCare was supposed to be that people could afford to go to the doctor," Mulvaney said. "They can't. They can afford to have coverage. They can afford to have a little plastic piece of paper that says they have an insurance policy, but they can't afford to go to the doctor."

Stephanopoulos pushed back, highlighting campaign-trail comments from President Trump promising "insurance for everybody," a pitch the ABC host said flies in the face of Mulvaney's care vs. coverage distinction.