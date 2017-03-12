NCAA men's tournament: Villanova takes No. 1 overall seed

Villanova, the defending national champion, is the No. 1 overall seed in the 2017 NCAA men's tournament. The other No. 1 seeds are Kansas in the Midwest, Gonzaga in the West, and North Carolina in the South. The Villanova Wildcats are in the top spot for the third time in school history, and will play Thursday in Buffalo against the winner of the Mount St. Mary's and New Orleans game. The Final Four will be held April 1 and 3 in Phoenix. Catherine Garcia
Fire officials in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, are blaming a fire that killed one girl and left two others in critical condition on a rechargeable hoverboard.
On Friday night, the family heard "sizzling and cracking" coming from the hoverboard and the outlet it was plugged into, Fire Chief Brian Enterline told PennLive. Five people were rushed to the hospital, and the four-year-old girl died on Saturday. The girl's father and a teenager were treated and released for smoke inhalation, while two other girls remain hospitalized.
Enterline said the fire was accidental, and one of several tragedies to hit his department that night — several firefighters were attending the funeral of a former colleague who died of cancer when they received the call for the fire. Lt. Dennis DeVoe left the funeral to respond, and his car was struck by a stolen vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman under the influence of a controlled substance, the Harrisburg Police Department said. DeVoe is in critical condition, and the woman was arrested after she went to the hospital for treatment. Catherine Garcia
The Syrian civil war began in 2011, and a new UNICEF report says 2016 has been the deadliest year of the conflict for children, with at least 652 killed.
Children have been killed in attacks against schools, playgrounds, parks, and hospitals. UNICEF says that at least 255 kids were killed in or near schools, and 1.7 million children are not able to attend school. Some children are dying from preventable diseases, as they have no access to medical care, and others are killed by landmines. UNICEF also found that the number of child soldiers is on the rise, with at least 851 recruited last year by armed groups, more than twice as many as in 2015. Catherine Garcia
A bus driver fleeing from an accident ran into a crowd in northern Haiti early Sunday, leaving at least 38 people dead and about a dozen injured, government officials said.
The bus was headed to Port-au-Prince from Cap-Haitien. The driver first hit two people in a town outside Gonaives, an official told Reuters, killing one, then took off. The bus went about three miles into Mapou before it crashed into three parades made up mostly of musicians; 34 people were killed at the scene and four more died at the hospital.
Parade participants and onlookers threw rocks at the bus and passing vehicles, injuring additional people, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior said. The bus driver and passengers were taken to a police station, but after they were released the bus driver fled. Catherine Garcia
Reiterating a point he made last week on Fox and CBS, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney argued Sunday in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos that the focus of Republicans' health-care reform is care rather than coverage.
"The original idea of ObamaCare was supposed to be that people could afford to go to the doctor," Mulvaney said. "They can't. They can afford to have coverage. They can afford to have a little plastic piece of paper that says they have an insurance policy, but they can't afford to go to the doctor."
Stephanopoulos pushed back, highlighting campaign-trail comments from President Trump promising "insurance for everybody," a pitch the ABC host said flies in the face of Mulvaney's care vs. coverage distinction.
"I was on ObamaCare when I was in the House," Mulvaney replied. "My family's deductibles were over $15,000 a year. Other folks who don't make as much money as I did were on the exact same plan. Do you think they could afford to go to the doctor? That's what we're trying to fix. Not coverage for people, not coverage they can afford, but care they can afford." Watch Mulvaney make his case below. Bonnie Kristian
"There's a lot of things about our relations with Russia that trouble me a lot," Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday. "There's a lot of aspects of this whole relationship with Russia and Vladimir Putin that requires further scrutiny, and so far I don't think the American people have gotten all the answers. In fact, I think there's a lot more shoes to drop from this centipede."
McCain declined to make outright allegations against specific individuals, but he called for further investigation of ties between the Trump camp and the Kremlin. "This whole issue of the relationship with the Russians and who communicated with them and under what circumstances clearly cries out for an investigation," he argued, "but I would also point out we should not assume guilt until we have a thorough investigation. I'm not judging anyone guilty."
Watch Tapper's full interview with McCain, which also addresses President Trump's allegation that President Obama illegally wiretapped him, below. Bonnie Kristian
HHS Secretary Tom Price on the health-care overhaul: 'I firmly believe that nobody will be worse off financially'
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price made a bold endorsement of House Republicans' health-care bill Sunday, telling NBC's Chuck Todd he is positive the proposal will not increase financial insecurity as compared to ObamaCare.
"Can you say for certain that once this bill is passed, nobody will be worse off financially when it comes to paying for health care?" Todd asked. Price replied strongly in the affirmative. "I firmly believe that nobody will be worse off financially in the process that we're going through," he said during the Meet the Press interview. "They'll have choices that they can select the kind of coverage that they want for themselves and for their family, not the government forces them to buy."
Price defined success as "more people covered than are covered right now at an average cost that is less," a goal he argued the new bill can achieve. He emphasized the problems of the Affordable Care Act system currently in operation, highlighting states where the insurance exchanges offer plans from just one insurer as evidence of the lack of choice ObamaCare provides.
For a rundown of the problems Price says the new bill will fix, see this guide to ObamaCare's troubles from The Week. Watch an excerpt of Price's remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live host Scarlett Johansson played the lead on a team of scientists developing a machine to translate pets' thoughts into human speech who demonstrates the device using her own pug, Max, voiced by Beck Bennett.
The dog's thoughts come in loud and clear. "Hi, I'm Max. It's me, Max. I like to play ball. I like purple bird in the window." Excited the device is working, Johansson asks Max what else he likes. "I like park. And leash. And Trump, he's my man," the pug replies.
As the room reacts with horror, Johansson's character sputters that the machine must have a glitch. "There's no glitch," Max replies calmly. "Donald Trump is our president. He carried the Electoral College fair and square ... I know Trump has issues, but one big change is better than business as usual."
Though SNL can hardly be accused of having a soft spot for the president (see, for example, its alien invasion bit from the same episode), the skit lampoons Trump critics whose position is less than principled. "Trump is a racist!" Johansson exclaims. "What do you know about black people?" Max shoots back. "You've never brought one into our house once." Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian