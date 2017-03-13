At SXSW, Joe Biden asks the tech community for help fighting cancer

Speaking to a packed house Sunday at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, former Vice President Joe Biden called the fight against cancer "the only bipartisan thing left in America," and outlined how his nonprofit Biden Foundation will lead the way to stop the disease.
The audience included several people working in the tech field, and Biden implored them to use their "ingenuity" to come up with innovative programs related to cancer, like an app that makes it easier for patients to send test results from hospital to hospital. "Many of you are developing technologies and innovations for purposes large and small, fun and serious, entertaining and lifesaving, that have nothing to do with cancer — but you could make a gigantic impact," he said. "We need you to help us reach people who need to change their behavior and avoid cancer."
Biden was tasked with heading a program to speed up cancer research in the United States by former President Barack Obama; Biden said Obama put him in charge of the initiative after the former vice president mentioned he would have "loved to have been the president who presides over the end of cancer as we know it." Biden's son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden said he wants to "spare other families what our family, and so many other families, have gone through." Catherine Garcia
Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) spent part of his Sunday praising a far-right Dutch politician on Twitter and declaring that "we can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."
Geert Wilders is the leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom, has been accused of inciting hatred against Muslims, and apparently has a fan in King. "Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny," King tweeted. "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies." King's comment appeared with a cartoon showing Wilders standing in front of a wall that reads "Western Civilization" and using his finger to plug a hole in it, with protesters behind him holding signs that say "Infidels, know your limits."
King quickly heard about the tweet from Democrats, Republicans, journalists, and white supremacists. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), the son of Cuban immigrants, responded directly to King, asking him, "What exactly do you mean? Do I qualify as 'somebody else's baby?' #concernedGOPcolleague." Democrat Howard Dean, the former governor of Vermont, called King a "total ignoramus," and said "no one takes him seriously." Even NBC's Tom Brokaw joined the conversation, pointing out that "somebody else's babies" are wearing U.S. military uniforms and volunteering to protect the country. "Cong. King, please!" he added. King did get two thumbs up from former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who tweeted, "GOD BLESS STEVE KING!!!"
King often makes statements that cause people to question if their hearing is going — he has claimed to be as "Hispanic and Latino" as former HUD secretary Julian Castro, wondered on national television what contributions have been made by non-whites over the course of history, and once asked a black journalist if she had the "right" to call him a "racist" because she has "more melanin." Catherine Garcia
Fire officials in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, are blaming a fire that killed one girl and left two others in critical condition on a rechargeable hoverboard.
On Friday night, the family heard "sizzling and cracking" coming from the hoverboard and the outlet it was plugged into, Fire Chief Brian Enterline told PennLive. Five people were rushed to the hospital, and the 4-year-old girl died on Saturday. The girl's father and a teenager were treated and released for smoke inhalation, while two other girls remain hospitalized.
Enterline said the fire was accidental, and one of several tragedies to hit his department that night — several firefighters were attending the funeral of a former colleague who died of cancer when they received the call for the fire. Lt. Dennis DeVoe left the funeral to respond, and his car was struck by a stolen vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman under the influence of a controlled substance, the Harrisburg Police Department said. DeVoe is in critical condition, and the woman was arrested after she went to the hospital for treatment. Catherine Garcia
Villanova, the defending NCAA basketball national champion, is the No. 1 overall seed in the 2017 NCAA men's tournament. The other No. 1 seeds are Kansas in the Midwest, Gonzaga in the West, and North Carolina in the South. The Villanova Wildcats are in the top spot for the third time in school history, and they will play Thursday in Buffalo against the winner of the Mount St. Mary's and New Orleans game. The Final Four will be held April 1 and 3 in Phoenix. Catherine Garcia
The Syrian civil war began in 2011, and a new UNICEF report says 2016 has been the deadliest year of the conflict for children, with at least 652 killed.
Children have been killed in attacks against schools, playgrounds, parks, and hospitals. UNICEF says that at least 255 kids were killed in or near schools, and 1.7 million children are not able to attend school. Some children are dying from preventable diseases, as they have no access to medical care, and others are killed by landmines. UNICEF also found that the number of child soldiers is on the rise, with at least 851 recruited last year by armed groups, more than twice as many as in 2015. Catherine Garcia
A bus driver fleeing from an accident ran into a crowd in northern Haiti early Sunday, leaving at least 38 people dead and about a dozen injured, government officials said.
The bus was headed to Port-au-Prince from Cap-Haitien. The driver first hit two people in a town outside Gonaives, an official told Reuters, killing one, then took off. The bus went about three miles into Mapou before it crashed into three parades made up mostly of musicians; 34 people were killed at the scene and four more died at the hospital.
Parade participants and onlookers threw rocks at the bus and passing vehicles, injuring additional people, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior said. The bus driver and passengers were taken to a police station, but after they were released the bus driver fled. Catherine Garcia
Reiterating a point he made last week on Fox and CBS, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney argued Sunday in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos that the focus of Republicans' health-care reform is care rather than coverage.
"The original idea of ObamaCare was supposed to be that people could afford to go to the doctor," Mulvaney said. "They can't. They can afford to have coverage. They can afford to have a little plastic piece of paper that says they have an insurance policy, but they can't afford to go to the doctor."
Stephanopoulos pushed back, highlighting campaign-trail comments from President Trump promising "insurance for everybody," a pitch the ABC host said flies in the face of Mulvaney's care vs. coverage distinction.
"I was on ObamaCare when I was in the House," Mulvaney replied. "My family's deductibles were over $15,000 a year. Other folks who don't make as much money as I did were on the exact same plan. Do you think they could afford to go to the doctor? That's what we're trying to fix. Not coverage for people, not coverage they can afford, but care they can afford." Watch Mulvaney make his case below. Bonnie Kristian
"There's a lot of things about our relations with Russia that trouble me a lot," Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday. "There's a lot of aspects of this whole relationship with Russia and Vladimir Putin that requires further scrutiny, and so far I don't think the American people have gotten all the answers. In fact, I think there's a lot more shoes to drop from this centipede."
McCain declined to make outright allegations against specific individuals, but he called for further investigation of ties between the Trump camp and the Kremlin. "This whole issue of the relationship with the Russians and who communicated with them and under what circumstances clearly cries out for an investigation," he argued, "but I would also point out we should not assume guilt until we have a thorough investigation. I'm not judging anyone guilty."
Watch Tapper's full interview with McCain, which also addresses President Trump's allegation that President Obama illegally wiretapped him, below. Bonnie Kristian