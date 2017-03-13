Dozens killed, buried under trash after landfill collapses in Ethiopia

At least 60 people have been killed outside of the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa after a heap of garbage at a dump collapsed in a deadly landslide, CNN reports. "It's a sad story because the government has been trying to resettle the people residing in the area," said Communications Minister Negeri Lencho.
Hundreds of people lived on the landfill in makeshift homes, even as the government has been working to relocate the residents and figure out how to convert the waste at the landfill into an energy source. Since the slide, the government has transferred 290 residents who were not injured to a temporary shelter.
Hope for Korah, a Canadian NGO, wrote: "One of our HFK families was rescued after she and her three children scrambled to the top as their home was sliding. Many others living in that area were not so fortunate. One of our children from Berta is missing as her father and family watched her disappear."
The landfill has been in use for more than half a century, with an estimated 300,000 tons of waste dumped at the site every year, NPR reports. Jeva Lange
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) gave Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) a refresher on American values Monday morning. After King tweeted and then doubled down on remarks declaring that "culture and demographics are our destiny" and "we can't restore civilization with somebody else's babies," Bush reiterated that "America is a nation of immigrants."
Bush's comment piggybacked off of that of another "#concernedGOPcolleague," Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.). While Curbelo didn't seem to get a response on what King meant, CNN's Chris Cuomo did Monday morning when he asked King the same question. "I meant exactly what I said," King said, explaining that he was "a champion for Western civilization" who would "like to see an America that's just so homogenous that we look a lot the same." Becca Stanek
Rep. Steve King pauses when asked if a Muslim American, an Italian American, and a German American are equal: 'They contribute differently'
Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) refused to back down from his controversial tweet declaring "we can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies," despite being given ample opportunity to do so Monday morning on CNN's New Day. "What did you mean?" CNN's Chris Cuomo asked King. "I meant exactly what I said," King said, explaining that keeping the birth rate up is the best way to "strengthen your culture" and "way of life." He seemed baffled as to why "half the liberals" got up and left the room when he gave a speech on the topic over the weekend.
"Congressman, if you suggest that somebody's else's babies shouldn't be welcomed in a country, you seem inherently divisive. That's why I keep asking you, what was your intention with this?" Cuomo said. But King insisted he'd never said that, and that he was simply "a champion for Western civilization" who took issue with immigrants' refusal to assimilate.
Cuomo tried again. "Either a Muslim American, an Italian American, an Irish-Scotch-German American — which is what your roots are — either those are all equal things or they are not. What is your answer?" Cuomo asked. King paused. "They contribute differently to our culture and civilization," King said, noting Muslim extremists.
When Cuomo asked King to clarify once more, King offered a bit more explanation. "Certain groups of people will do more from a productive side than other groups of people will. That's just a statistical fact," King said, insisting "it's about culture," not race.
Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Monday that she will seek a second referendum on Scotland's independence from the United Kingdom. Sturgeon said she will ask the Scottish Parliament for permission next week, as Britain gears up for its departure from the European Union following the Brexit vote last year. Though Britain voted in favor of exiting the EU, Scotland voted 62 percent to 38 percent in favor of staying in the European alliance.
Sturgeon said Monday she had to "make sure that Scotland will have a choice at the end of this process" as to whether it wants to "follow the U.K. to a hard Brexit, or to become an independent country able to secure a real partnership of equals with the rest of the U.K. and our own relationship with Europe." Sturgeon has been trying to negotiate with British Prime Minister Theresa May, but she said the U.K. government has not "moved even an inch in pursuit of compromise and agreement."
Scottish voters decided against leaving the U.K. in a 2014 referendum, but Sturgeon noted that since then there's been "a material change of circumstances." However, The Associated Press noted polls "do not indicate [independence] has majority backing," nor is it clear whether May will grant Scotland permission for a vote.
Sturgeon is hoping the vote could take place in fall 2018 or spring 2019, before Brexit is complete. Becca Stanek
Kellyanne Conway suggests Obama could have spied on Trump with 'microwaves that turn into cameras'
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway might not have any evidence for President Trump's wiretapping claims, but she does have a lot of theories. On Sunday — the day before Conway admitted she has "no evidence" former President Barack Obama wiretapped the phones at Trump Tower — Conway noted during an interview with the Bergen County Record that the surveillance of Trump Tower could be even more extensive than Trump has suggested. “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other," Conway said. "You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways."
Conway didn't stop there. She also pointed out that surveillance can be done with "microwaves that turn into cameras." "We know this is a fact of modern life," Conway said.
Conway offered no evidence for how these claims may tie into Trump's wiretapping allegations, nor has the president provided any evidence since he broadcast the accusations on Twitter. The House Intelligence Committee, tasked with investigating Trump's baseless claims about Obama, has requested all evidence for wiretapping be turned over by Monday.
Read Conway's full interview with the Record here. Becca Stanek
Kellyanne Conway frankly admits she has 'no evidence' to support President Trump's wiretapping allegations
President Trump counselor's Kellyanne Conway flat out admitted Monday morning she has "no evidence" to support Trump's wiretapping claims. "I have no evidence, but that's why there's an investigation in Congress," Conway said on Good Morning America, when asked about Trump's baseless accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower.
"Just to be clear, you're saying you have no evidence for these allegations?" host George Stephanopoulos asked. "No, of course I don't have any evidence for these allegations and that answer has nothing to do with what the president said last week," Conway said.
Trump has yet to offer any evidence either.
Watch Conway's confession below. Becca Stanek
Aides to President Trump on Sunday questioned the credibility of the Congressional Budget Office as Republicans braced for the nonpartisan agency to issue a report concluding that the House Republican plan to replace ObamaCare will leave fewer Americans with health insurance. The CBO is expected to issue its estimate of the cost and other implications of the proposed legislation as soon as Monday, but White House budget director Mick Mulvaney and White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said the CBO should focus on health care affordability rather than the number of insured.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said Sunday that he fully expects the CBO analysis to say the ranks of the uninsured would grow under the proposal, which would eliminate the requirement to buy insurance. His statement contradicted Trump's promise to replace ObamaCare with a plan offering "insurance for everybody." Harold Maass
President Trump has nominated only 42 of the 553 key leadership positions in his administration, and 18 of those 42 have been confirmed, mostly Cabinet secretaries, according to a tally of jobs requiring Senate confirmation by the Partnership for Public Service and The Washington Post. Left unfilled are dozens of deputy and assistant secretary posts, chief financial officers (including at the Treasury Department), general counsels, and ambassadors. None of his Cabinet secretaries have deputies, and there are no such nominees yet for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson or Defense Secretary James Mattis.
"There's no question this is the slowest transition in decades," former State Department official R. Nicholas Burns, who has been involved in transitions since 1988, tells The New York Times. "It is a very, very big mistake. The world continues — it doesn't respect transitions." Trump seems unconcerned about the vacancies, telling Fox News in February that "a lot of those jobs, I don't want to appoint, because they're unnecessary to have." But White House spokeswoman Lindsay E. Walters says Trump actually intends to fill most of the vacancies, eventally.
Former Cabinet officials, federal agency administrators, and White House transition experts tell The New York Times that the vacant offices and resultant power vacuums will hinder Trump's policy goals, and weaken America's position in the world. America's ambassador to Chile, Carol Perez, will represent the U.S. at a meeting of Pacific Rim trade ministers this week, for example, because the U.S. trade representative job hasn't been filled. And a U.S.-Mexico sugar dispute flared up last week because Mexico did not have anyone to negotiate with at the Commerce Department.
Trump is about halfway to where former President Barack Obama was at this stage in his administration, and "months behind where experts in both parties, even some inside his administration, say he should be," The Times says. He is making up for lost time, but got off to a slow start in a tumultuous transition period and has compounded his staffing problems by narrowing down the pool of qualified applicants by imposing loyalty tests, a five-year lobbying ban, and a chaotic White House. You can read more about Trump's slow transition at The New York Times. Peter Weber